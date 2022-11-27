ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92-year-old man found dead at Amherst residence when deputies responded to a call about a shooting

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
When deputies responded to a call about a shooting at a town of Amherst residence early Sunday morning, they found a 92-year-old man dead inside, according to a news release from the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a call-in reference to a shooting inside an Amherst residence, the news release said.

When deputies arrived, they found a 92-year-old man dead inside the residence.

According to the release, a 78-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Portage County Jail. The sheriff's office is requesting a first degree intentional homicide charge.

"At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not at any risk," the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and being assisted by the Wisconsin Crime Lab and the Portage County Medical Examiner's Office.

Stevens Point Journal

Stevens Point Journal

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Stevens Point area.

