Report: Luke Fickell's Deal With Wisconsin 'Done'

The UC head coach is headed to Madison as the Badgers new head coach.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The Wisconsin Badgers are hiring UC head coach Luke Fickell to take their vacant head coaching job.

According to The Enquirer's Keith Jenkins , the "deal is done" and "he's coming."

The Badgers fired coach Paul Chryst earlier in the season, and there was a thought that interim head coach Jim Leonhard would have a good shot at the job.

Instead, Wisconsin is aiming bigger for the winningest coach in UC history.

UC now enters a coaching search ahead of a move to the Big 12 built largely because of Fickell's success in Clifton.

