Cullman County, AL

Giving grace on Giving Tuesday

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as a way to encourage people to perform good deeds and now sees itself as “a movement that unleashed the power of radical generosity around the world” according to its website. This year, Giving Tuesday falls on Nov. 29.

Official Giving Tuesday national movements exist in 80 countries, and the global network sees every country in the world participating at least at a grassroots level. Last year, it’s estimated that $2.7 billion was donated in the United States in the 24 hours of Giving Tuesday. Just as importantly, over 35 million people participated in Giving Tuesday by giving the gift of volunteering, skills and many other acts of kindness in 2021.

Monetary donations and gifts of time spent volunteering are appreciated at the following local nonprofit organizations in our community:

The Cullman Tribune

Cold Springs High hosting toy drive

BREMEN, Ala. – Cold Springs High School is encouraging its students and staff to participate in a toy drive. Toys and monetary donations will be accepted at the school office until Dec. 16.   The drive is being organized by the school’s 1936 Club and was the idea of club member McKinna Duke.  Club sponsor and school secretary Tammy Gay said, “The 1936 Club is a new club that we have started this year at our school; 1936 is the year that the school started, and we’re just trying to teach our kids how to give back to our community. We want to...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

St. Bernard celebrates Thanksgiving

CULLMAN, Ala. – Though most of us relate Thanksgiving to turkey and dressing and all the fixings, students at St. Bernard Prep gathered in the Abbey Church to give thanks to God for the various gifts they have been given in life. All students, faculty and clergy invited by the students, as well as sisters from Cullman’s Sacred Heart Monastery witnessed the bountiful representation of God’s gifts placed at the foot of the altar of the Abbey Church. Priests, Sisters and Ministers read scripture, and international students read the same Scripture in their native languages of German, Portuguese, Spanish and Chinese. Fr....
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Family raising funds for memorial nursing scholarship

CULLMAN, Ala. – Pam DeBerardinis, along with the rest of the family of the late Kellie DeBerardinis Caples, is working to raise funds for the Kellie DeBerardinis Caples Nursing Memorial Scholarship, created last year by Caples’ family with the help of the Wallace State Community College (WSCC) Future Foundation.  Caples passed away in October 2018. The scholarship in her name was created with her love for nursing in mind. She attended Wallace State and then continued her education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was a tech in the ER at Cullman...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2022 Christmas Tour of Homes coming Sunday

CULLMAN, Ala. – The 2022 Christmas Tour of Homes will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1-5 p.m. Hosted by the Share Club of Cullman, the tour will feature four homes that have been decked out for the holidays. Homeowners Kurt and Megan Apel, Jimmy Drake, Jimmy and Jackie Walker and BJ and Savannah Woods will graciously open their homes to tour participants.  The philanthropic tour will see a portion of ticket sales donated to three local nonprofit organizations that support those in need throughout Cullman. Curt’s Closet, Good Samaritan Health Clinic and Hospice of Cullman County will all benefit...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond Lions donate remaining $2K for local family’s Diabetic Alert Dog

HOLLY POND, Ala. – The Holly Pond Lions Club, at its Monday night meeting, presented a check for $2,000 to the family of 7-year-old Cash Howard, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes this fall. The donation helped the family officially meet its goal of $18,000, the amount needed to pay for a Diabetic Alert Dog for Howard. The family has been raising funds since September and will now get to bring black labradoodle Luna home once her training is complete.   The club recently organized another fundraiser for Howard and Luna. On Nov. 12, the group held a pancake breakfast that...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Col. John G. Cullmann descendant returns to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Making his way south from his home in North Carolina, Lou Johnson, a descendant of Cullman’s founder Col. John G. Cullmann, visited the Cullman County Museum Friday ahead of the lighting of the Christmas pyramid. Johnson came bearing Peoples Drug Co. memorabilia for Museum Director Drew Green. The items were handed down from Johnson’s uncle, Stanley Johnson, who spent many years as a leader in the Cullman community.  Peoples Drug Co. was a Cullman staple for decades and was located on the northeast corner of First Avenue Southeast and Fourth Street Southeast where Smith & Smith LLP is...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Good Hope City Council presents donations to local organizations

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Good Hope City Council held its final November meeting at Good Hope City Hall Monday night and there was a small crowd of representatives from several Good Hope and Cullman County organizations there for a special presentation. The Council presented donations to each of them before starting the meeting using money from the city’s alcohol budget. Good Hope Primary School – $4,000 Good Hope Elementary School – $4,000 Good Hope Middle School – $4,000 Good Hope High School – $14,000 Good Hope Fire & Rescue – $17,500 Air Med Evac – $9,500 Good Samaritan Health Clinic – $1,500 Margaret Jean Jones Center –...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Good Hope provides 2K Thanksgiving meals

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The City of Good Hope held its annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon Wednesday at Good Hope High School, where Child Nutrition Program (CNP) workers Emily Blankenship, Kerri McCluskey and Jamie Brannon prepared enough food for 2,000 plates.   City workers delivered food to 23 businesses in Good Hope to make sure the employees who could not leave work were treated to a free meal as well. Food was also delivered to a local daycare, as well as several senior citizens unable to leave their homes.   “We delivered probably 300 plates to our businesses,” said Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett, who...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman has a calendar packed full of holly and jolly Christmas events throughout the county this weekend and into next week.  Thursday, Dec. 1  Senior Night at Sportsman Lake  5:30-8:30 p.m.  Seniors 60 and older get in free at the 20th Annual Sportsman Lake Park Winter Wonderland Christmas Light Display.  Friday, Dec. 2  Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting  6-10 p.m.  The parade will begin at the Busy Bee Café at 6 p.m. and travel along First Avenue to Depot Park, led by the inaugural Grand Marshal Perry Warren. Following, pictures with Santa Claus will be available along with children’s activities and the...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Welcome to Mayberry’ coming to Hanceville Dec. 3

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Cullman’s Senior Outreach Organization, founded by Jamie Brown Looney, is becoming known for its comical musical productions. The group put on its first show, “The Hee Haw Show,” back in 2019. Its next production, “Welcome to Mayberry” will be this Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. at the Hanceville Civic Center. Admission is $10 at the door.   Looney volunteers with seniors and in 2018 decided to develop a new way to give back. She created the Senior Outreach Organization to bring meals to seniors on the weekends, as well as entertainment. Looney said the seniors love the plays...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO gearing up for annual rodeo

CULLMAN, Ala. – The annual Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Jimmy Arrington Memorial Rodeo, including the special needs rodeo, is right around the corner— and it’s an event the community looks forward to every year.  This year’s special needs rodeo will take place Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center.   The special needs rodeo is for the more than 1,000 special needs children who attend Cullman County area schools, the Margaret Jean Jones Center and the Cullman County Child Development Center.  “Every school in Cullman County sends their students with special needs to experience and take part in a real rodeo,”...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Christmas at the Grotto returns Nov. 25

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Ave Maria Grotto is bringing back its Christmas tradition for another year. This year, Christmas at the Grotto will expand to 17 dates: Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 1-3, 9-11, 15-17, 19-23 and 26, and will be open from 5-9 p.m. each day.   Christmas at the Grotto began when Roger Steele took over as director in 2019.   “I got here in November, and we did it for only two or three nights the first year in December in 2019, and we expanded it every year,” he said.  When the event began, Steele said, “We saw the growth in Christmas events...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Bail is back in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry at a Wednesday press conference announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Judicial Circuit “made a ruling in our favor that basically we were doing everything right under a 2018 order that was in place by a presiding judge that was in regards to bail.” Gentry continued, “As of this morning, we have bail again in Cullman County.”  The 2017 civil lawsuit was filed by two local attorneys, Tommy Drake and Melvin Hastings, on behalf of their respective clients. They alleged Cullman County was impeding on their clients’ rights...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: 1934, 1937

From the files of 1934    Little Mary Landel Carr has been quite ill at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Carr.   Doctor and Mrs. J.G. Daves have returned after a week in San Antonio, Texas.   Martin Burks is recovering from an operation which he underwent in a Birmingham hospital, last Saturday.   The Science Club at Cullman High School presented the assembly program on Wednesday. Participating were Luther Hinds, Freda Crow, Leldon Singleton, George Stiefelmeyer, Vivian Gibbs, Esther Meyer and Margaret Heitmueller.   Mrs. Dewitt Dye is ill in a Decatur.  Miss Gertrude Ziegler attended a Farm Bureau meeting in Nashville this week.   The Carroll twins,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

What are you thankful for?

We recently asked leaders throughout Cullman County to share what they are grateful for this holiday season. The changemakers who serve the community with open hearts readily gave thoughtful and gracious responses.  Cullman County Attorney Emily Johnston  “What I am thankful for…Everything.  It starts when I open my eyes and have another day. Without making this exceptionally long, I will name just a few. There are no words to express my gratitude for God’s grace, mercy and blessings. Also, the gift of family and friends. Finally, I am thankful for everyone who works to improve the lives of others in our community.”  Cullman...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Library: Free services and book sale

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Public Library System offers several free services to the community and will also host an upcoming book sale for readers young and older.   Homework Alabama is a free online service that provides tutoring, homework help and test prep with real-time tutors. The service also offers drop-off reviews for math work, essays and theses. Over 60 subjects are available for students from kindergarten to college.  ABCMouse.com is a subscription-based early learning academic program that provides digital education for children ages 2-8. Library card holders can access free learning activities by visiting www.ABCMouse.com or on its mobile app. The...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lorene Allie Richter Hyatt

Lorene Allie Richter Hyatt, 96, of Hanceville passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born March 4, 1926. She is survived by her brother, Louie William Richter; nieces and nephews, Jerry (Dixie) Richter, Greg (Laura Axelrod) Richter, Jeff Richter and Regena Richter and a host of great nieces, great nephews, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William E. and Anna Belle Gilbert Richter; her husband, Athol James Hyatt; sisters, Alma Rhinehardt and Isabelle Marie Graf and a brother, Charles William Earnest Richter. The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec....
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont Christmas in the Park Dec. 3

VINEMONT, Ala. – Vinemont’s inaugural Christmas in the Park will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at the South Vinemont Trail and Art Park.   The community is welcome to attend the lighting of an 18-foot Christmas tree and to visit with Santa Claus. Kids will have plenty of festive activities to enjoy. The Vinemont Community Center will be open for kids to make Christmas ornaments. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be provided.   The town’s first Christmas in the Park will showcase the developments made to the new Art Park situated behind the community center. Plans for the park began in...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ellen Walser Uzzell

Ellen Walser Uzzell, 98, of Cullman passed away on Nov. 29, 2022, at Woodland Village Healthcare Center. She was born Oct. 28, 1924. Ellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and Memom to all children. She was a domestic engineer who loved to garden and cook. She was the director of Sunday School and director of Vacation Bible School at Seventh Street Baptist Church. She was a volunteer in the Cullman City School system and enjoyed visiting the elderly of the church. She is survived by daughters, Marie (John) Apel and Vicki (Mark) Bussman; son, Bob (Becky) Uzzell; grandchildren,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Shop local on Small Business Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. – Saturday, Nov. 26, marks the return of the annual Small Business Saturday in Cullman and nationwide. Created in the midst of a recession in 2010, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to support local brick and mortar businesses with their patronage and Christmas shopping, typically on the last Saturday of each November.   Many locally owned shops are still recovering from the lost revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdowns. Small Business Saturday provides an opportunity for the community’s businessmen and women to recover a portion of that lost income.   Shoppers in Cullman will see discounts and savings at many locally owned retailers including several in the Warehouse District. Leldon Maxcy, proprietor of the specialty gift shop Leldon’s, announced a 15% discount off all items storewide on Saturday for patrons who mention the discount code “The Cullman Tribune.”  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

