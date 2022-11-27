Giving grace on Giving Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. – Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as a way to encourage people to perform good deeds and now sees itself as “a movement that unleashed the power of radical generosity around the world” according to its website. This year, Giving Tuesday falls on Nov. 29.

Official Giving Tuesday national movements exist in 80 countries, and the global network sees every country in the world participating at least at a grassroots level. Last year, it’s estimated that $2.7 billion was donated in the United States in the 24 hours of Giving Tuesday. Just as importantly, over 35 million people participated in Giving Tuesday by giving the gift of volunteering, skills and many other acts of kindness in 2021.

Monetary donations and gifts of time spent volunteering are appreciated at the following local nonprofit organizations in our community:

Cullman Caring for Kids 256-739-1111 www.cullmancaringforkids.com

Curt’s Closet 256-735-4557 www.curtscloset.org