Boys hockey: Oregon rides Andrew Jicha’s hat trick to season-opening win over Arrowhead

Only a few days remain in the Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club’s “$30 Challenge” fundraiser for the Oregon Splash Pad. Until Saturday, Dec 3, the organization is asking that all Oregon area residents each donate $30 to the project. They also organized a drawing to raise funds, which gives participants a chance to win a 50-inch, donated TV or a basket full of local specialities. So far, the splash pad’s fundraising committee has raised about $340,000, but they need to raise an additional $500,000 to begin construction.

OREGON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO