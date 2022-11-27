Boys hockey: Oregon rides Andrew Jicha’s hat trick to season-opening win over Arrowhead

Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Quinton Bush leads late push as Oregon’s comeback comes up short against Stoughton
Oregon head coach Chris Siebert touted his team before the season as the deepest group he’s ever coached. The Panthers’ depth was certainly on full display Wednesday. The Oregon boys basketball team got a spark from its bench, but wasn’t able to overcome an 18-point deficit during a 75-69 Badger Conference crossover loss to rival Stoughton on Nov. 30 at Oregon High School.
Boys basketball: Oregon overwhelms Big Foot in season opener
Senior Casey Schoenecker scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Oregon boys basketball team to a 91-63 win over Big Foot in the season opener on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Oregon High School. The Panthers jumped out to a 54-29 lead at the half. Oregon...
‘$30 Challenge’ aims to move Oregon Splash Pad project to the finish line
Only a few days remain in the Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club’s “$30 Challenge” fundraiser for the Oregon Splash Pad. Until Saturday, Dec 3, the organization is asking that all Oregon area residents each donate $30 to the project. They also organized a drawing to raise funds, which gives participants a chance to win a 50-inch, donated TV or a basket full of local specialities. So far, the splash pad’s fundraising committee has raised about $340,000, but they need to raise an additional $500,000 to begin construction.
Santa arrives in style for annual Oregon Tree Lighting and Chili Dinner
The Oregon Area Fire & EMS District and the Oregon Chamber of Commerce present the annual Oregon Tree Lighting and Chili Dinner from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Santa will arrive in a fire truck to light the Oregon Christmas Tree at Waterman Triangle Park, handing out 200 free ornaments to children in celebration of the season. After, attendees are encouraged to join Santa and the Oregon Fire & EMS teams in the station for a chili and hotdog dinner. The Brass Knuckle Quintet will be performing a variety of festive holiday songs during the meal.
‘Christmas at the Museum’ takes visitors back to the Victorian era
The Oregon Area Historical Society (OAHS) hosts a free “Christmas at the Museum” from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Join OAHS volunteers for hot apple cider and cookies in line with the event’s “Victorian Christmas” theme. Attendees are encouraged to take a self-guided tour of the OAHS Museum’s two floors of exhibits, which cover Oregon-centric historical topics.
Village Board waits to put out official statement on fatal shooting
The Oregon Village Board decided to not yet release an official statement on the fatal shooting of Jose Jiminez by a Dane County Sheriff’s detective in Oregon at their Monday, Nov. 21 meeting. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee brought a draft statement before the board. They cited...
Brooklyn Fire & EMS members deliver free Thanksgiving meals
The members of the Brooklyn Fire & EMS Association delivered their annual Thanksgiving Giveaway packages to winners on Sunday, Nov. 21, giving two families $100 worth of food to cook and enjoy with their loved ones. Participants only had to submit their basic information and a short statement on why...
For Your Information: Alliant Energy seeking scholarship applicants
Alliant Energy seeks applications for their 2023 Innovation Scholarships. Up to 25 students will receive $1,000 scholarships to help reach their academic goals. Applicants for the annual scholarships are asked to write an essay that identifies a problem in their community and present their own innovative solution using science, technology, engineering and/or math.
