ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MD Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Bonus Match 5

14-17-28-29-30, Bonus: 39

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty; Bonus: thirty-nine)

Cash4Life

18-23-24-58-59, Cash Ball: 2

(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

7-1-5

(seven, one, five)

Pick 3 Midday

2-3-9

(two, three, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

4-9-2-3

(four, nine, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-0-5

(one, five, zero, five)

Pick 5 Evening

8-5-6-6-7

(eight, five, six, six, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

0-6-5-2-3

(zero, six, five, two, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Dolan puts up 15 as Cornell defeats Delaware 74-67

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Greg Dolan’s 15 points helped Cornell defeat Delaware 74-67 on Thursday night. Dolan shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Big Red (6-1). Nazir Williams shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Max Watson was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Big Red. The Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-4) were led in scoring by Jyare Davis, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 13 points, five assists and two blocks for Delaware. In addition, Christian Ray finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. ___
NEWARK, DE
The Associated Press

In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago. The criticism on Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue. Lake said in a video posted to social media this week that Hobbs “is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her governor by certifying the election that she botched. You simply can’t make this stuff up.” Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised, or that the result was in any way inaccurate. Every county in the state except one — Cochise County, in the state’s southeast corner — has certified its results. Hobbs’ lawsuit against the county has its first hearing on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Spear's 27 lead Robert Morris over Wright State 80-59

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Kahliel Spear’s 27 points helped Robert Morris defeat Wright State 80-59 on Thursday night. Spear added five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Colonials (3-5). Josh Corbin scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 (5 for 8 from distance), and added eight rebounds and three steals. Enoch Cheeks shot 5 for 14, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists. The Raiders (5-3) were led in scoring by Tim Finke, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Trey Calvin added 10 points. ___
FAIRBORN, OH
The Associated Press

3 South Carolina family members killed in crash, 4 injured

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from North Charleston, South Carolina to the west Phoenix area on Nov. 23 when the vehicle drove into the median and rolled over in the Casa Grande area south of Phoenix around 4 a.m. DPS officials said three people were ejected from the pickup and declared dead at the scene. They have been identified as 74-year-old John Henry White and two of his great-grandchildren — a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, slows traffic; more coming

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought one foot (30 centimeters) of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down interstate traffic west of Reno. A winter storm warning remained in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from Mammoth Lakes south of Yosemite National Park to about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Lake Tahoe. A new storm watch follows Friday night through the weekend, with as much as 3 feet (91 cm) of snow possible at the highest elevations by Sunday, the National Weather Service said. “Our next storm is still on track to be colder, slower and wetter than today’s storm,” service forecasters in Reno said late Thursday.
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy