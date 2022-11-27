MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Bonus Match 5
14-17-28-29-30, Bonus: 39
(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty; Bonus: thirty-nine)
Cash4Life
18-23-24-58-59, Cash Ball: 2
(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
7-1-5
(seven, one, five)
Pick 3 Midday
2-3-9
(two, three, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
4-9-2-3
(four, nine, two, three)
Pick 4 Midday
1-5-0-5
(one, five, zero, five)
Pick 5 Evening
8-5-6-6-7
(eight, five, six, six, seven)
Pick 5 Midday
0-6-5-2-3
(zero, six, five, two, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000
