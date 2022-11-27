ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

WIS-TV

Lexington-Richland Five to hold teacher recruitment drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington-Richland School District Five is looking to recruit in the new year. On Jan. 7, 2023 the district’s recruitment event will run from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. It will be both online and in-person. Organizers are encouraging candidates to upload a resume prior to the event start.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Carolina Lights at the SC State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There will be a lot of sparkle and shine as the lights are about to be turned on at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds for the fourth annual Carolina Lights: A Drive-through Holiday Light Show. Nancy Smith is the general manager of the South Carolina State...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Family loses pet in Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire Thursday afternoon had first responders at the scene on Conveyor St. Investigators said around 2 p.m. crews arrived in the 5900 block of Conveyor St. A heavy fire was visible that quickly spread to the attic and went through the roof. Two people managed...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Animal services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Animal Services said it is hosting its ‘Home for the Holidays’ event. Starting Dec. 5 the event will run until Thursday, Dec. 22. During the adoption event dogs in the shelter at 321 Ball Park Rd for longer than 30 days will be free to adopt and all other dogs will have a $20 adoption fee.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Cola Town Caboose Launch

Holiday fun is coming back for another season at the SC State Museum. WIS’ Judi Gatson is emceeing and pushing the button Thursday, Dec. 1, to light up the planetarium dome. DHEC said 2022 is the 41st year of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. The day started being recognized in 1988 and was the first ever global health day.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

The 69th Carolina Carillon returns Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade is returning this Saturday. For the 69th time, the annual holiday tradition will march through the downtown area of Columbia. The festivities begin at 9:45 a.m. as entries from across the state gather at the intersection of Sumter St. and Laurel...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Countdown to Christmas in Sumter with holiday lights

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A holiday tradition 35 years in the making is returning to Sumter Thursday. The annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens Fantasy of Lights opens at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 with an official opening ceremony. The light display will be open nightly from Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. The one million light display will be open through the month of Dec.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect. According to officials, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and the driver fled away in the car. The suspect eventually got out of the car and ran off on foot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man found in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the man found on Estate Court. Officials said Ricke Irick, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, December 1. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it....
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Town of Lexington hosting annual Toys for Tots

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Lexington is hosting its annual Toys for Tots event. The event began on Monday, Nov. 28, but it runs until Dec. 8. According to Chief Terrance Green with the Lexington Police Department, toy donations are being accepted at the Lexington Police Department at 111 Maiden Lane.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo Police hosting gun buyback event

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department and the Irmo Universal Outreach Church is hosting a gun buyback event. Officials will pay cash for returned guns on Saturday, December 10. The event is at the Universal Outreach Church on 220 N Royal Tower Drive. According to officials, the Irmo...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Harvest issues leading to Midlands Christmas tree shortage

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Inflation and harvest issues are leading to a smaller crop of Christmas trees for Midlands families to choose from this holiday season. According to Bryan Price, owner of Price’s Tree Farm in Lexington, certain types of trees, including Fraser Firs, are not grown in South Carolina.
LEXINGTON, SC
wspa.com

2 arrested for trailer theft in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation. After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road. Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Cake boot camp, cake decorating classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a place in the Midlands where you can bake and decorate cakes. Myleshia Guess is the owner of Cake boot camp. She instructs baking courses for kids and teaches a 6-week cake class for adults. The next 6-week program will be in January, but...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands principal named 2023 SC Elementary Principal of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Association of School Administrators has named a Richland County School District 2 administrator as the 2023 Principal of the Year. “We are excited to announce that Dr. Kendra Hill has been named the SCASA Elementary Principal of the Year,” said Beth Phibbs, Executive Director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Rail closing on Atlas Road closed for Repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -CSX Transportations, a railroad freight supplier, will be closing the crossing at Atlas Road between Veterans road for repairs. The closing will start on Wednesday, December 7 at 7 a.m. and the road reopens at 6 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click...
COLUMBIA, SC

