Telemundo’s Spanish-Language World Cup Viewership Is Skyrocketing
La Copa Mundial ha superado al fútbol americano. To be more precise in English, Telemundo’s World Cup coverage has matched NBCUniversal’s best NFL streaming numbers at least once so far, and Peacock has become a destination even for some of those who don’t speak Spanish. The...
U.S. Men Could Triple Payday With World Cup Title
The U.S. Men’s National Team could be set for a major payday after making it to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Even if the U.S. loses to the Netherlands on Saturday in the round of 16, it will earn at least $13 million, with each advance earning a bigger purse. In the final match, the runner-up will earn $30 million, and the winner will receive $42 million. The tournament’s total prize purse is $440 million.
World Cup’s USA-Iran Match Draws 12M Viewers
Fox Sports drew 12 million TV viewers for Tuesday’s USA-Iran World Cup group stage match. Team USA’s 1-0 victory over Iran in Qatar averaged 12,013,000 viewers, below USA’s Black Friday match against England, which drew 15.4 million. But Tuesday’s match was an impressive number for a match...
USMNT Earns $13M For Advancing To World Cup Knockout Stage
With a 1-0 victory over Iran, the United States men’s national team has finished second in Group B to move on to the 2022 World Cup knockout stage — and has secured a larger payday for the country. By simply making the tournament, the Americans had accrued $9...
LIV Golf Expands to Courses Used By PGA Tour
LIV Golf is pushing further into the PGA Tour’s turf. The Saudi Arabia-backed league announced three new venues for its 2023 season, all of which are used regularly by the PGA Tour or DP World Tour. In February, LIV Golf will come to El Camaleón in Mexico’s Mayakoba resort...
Former Juventus Executives Could Be Facing Indictments
An iconic Italian soccer club continues to be shrouded in controversy. Prosecutors in Italy are seeking indictments for a group of former Juventus executives following a swift change in leadership due to alleged financial misconduct and losses. Earlier this week, the entire board of the Serie A club resigned amid...
Women’s Cricket Franchises Could Fetch More Than $180M
The Women’s Indian Premier League begins in March — and teams are pricey. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly set a base price of $49.1 million for a WIPL franchise, with the belief that each of the five franchises will fetch between $122.9 million and $184.3 million at the upcoming auction.
FIFA Will Now Allow Rainbows and Protest Banners at World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup’s group stage is almost over, but the tournament’s organizers are still switching up their policies. FIFA assured fans on Wednesday that they could bring rainbow items and banners supporting protests in Iran after the country was eliminated a day earlier. Fans’ items with...
La Liga Calls for Sanctions on Juventus
Spain’s premier soccer league has taken exception to an iconic Italian club. La Liga has called for sanctions on Juventus FC after a shakeup of the Serie A club’s board following heavy financial losses and alleged financial improprieties. The call is a byproduct of the league’s campaign for stricter regulation throughout European soccer.
International Athletes Find NIL Loophole at Battle 4 Atlantis
Most international athletes still can’t participate in name, image, and likeness deals due to student visa laws prohibiting them from earning most types of income while in the U.S. But one company, Influxer, has found a major loophole to help more than 30 athletes from 18 countries — from...
Manchester United Sale Talk Drives Surge in Stock Price
The Glazer family is showing more interest in selling Manchester United — and investors are taking notice. The publicly traded team’s stock price has surged more than 70% over the past week. The Glazers are reportedly looking for a price above $7.2 billion, which would be a world...
