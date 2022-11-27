The U.S. Men’s National Team could be set for a major payday after making it to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Even if the U.S. loses to the Netherlands on Saturday in the round of 16, it will earn at least $13 million, with each advance earning a bigger purse. In the final match, the runner-up will earn $30 million, and the winner will receive $42 million. The tournament’s total prize purse is $440 million.

7 HOURS AGO