The unavoidable glumness that seeps into almost every frame of Marvel’s grief-stricken tentpole sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was offset upon release by the warmth with which it was received. Critics might have been just a tad damper this time around (a solid 84% vs a sterling 96% for the original on Rotten Tomatoes) but global audiences turned out en masse, the film already edging toward the $700m mark after less than a month in cinemas.

