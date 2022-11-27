Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Airbus to pay €16 million to end Kazakh, Libya bribery cases
Airbus agreed to pay €15.9 million ($16.5 million) to end French probes into corruption allegations linked to sales campaigns in Libya and Kazakhstan, following a record €3.6 billion bribery settlement nearly three years ago. The deal was approved Wednesday by Judge Stephane Noel during a court hearing in...
MySanAntonio
Winter chill coming to Europe will challenge energy systems
Temperatures across Europe likely will plummet this month after a relatively mild November, and the heightened pressure on natural-gas supplies will test the region's fragile energy networks. Long-range outlooks from Maxar Technologies and Marex point toward a higher probability of cooler-than-average conditions over most of the continent. Cold air will...
Comments / 0