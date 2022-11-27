ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Children whisper Black Santa their Christmas lists during inaugural affair

By Krystal Nurse, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

Nearly 800 people attended an event geared toward Black representation during the holiday season on Saturday for Christmas cheer and gift shopping.

Organizers Dierdree Quinney, Karla Wagner and Mitzi Allen created the six-hour inaugural Black Santa Experience at The Venue inside the Lansing Mall for children to see a more familiar-looking Santa Claus this season. They hoped to create a bigger event next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upwvI_0jP75MkJ00

The trio contracted 30 local Black-owned small businesses to make the one-day event a full experience for families on Small Business Saturday. Varieties of Black Santa figurines and other Christmas decor helped make the occasion more festive.

Melik Brown, known by many as Metro Melik, wore the iconic Santa hat and robe as he listened to kids' Christmas wishes and posed for photos.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Children whisper Black Santa their Christmas lists during inaugural affair

