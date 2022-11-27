ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glades County, FL

Car crash leaves two deceased in Glades County

By Keyshawn Frazier
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252dx7_0jP75Kyr00

There was a two vehicle car crash on the intersection of East State Road 78 and Banana Grove Road in Glades County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place on Saturday (11/26) afternoon at around 1:22 p.m. The crash left the driver of one vehicle and a juvenile in the second vehicle to be pronounced deceased.

The driver of the second vehicle and another juvenile also in that vehicle were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

One dead after semi, train collide

CLEWISTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The driver of a semi trailer was killed when his truck hit a train early Monday in Hendry County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The 2:45 a.m. crash closed U.S. 27 in Clewiston for several hours. Clewiston is about 60 miles east of Fort Myers. Investigators...
CLEWISTON, FL
wflx.com

Martin County business under investigation following dog's death

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Arcadia man dies after being struck by car on I-75

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Fatal crash between a pedestrian and Sedan kills one Sunday noon. Florida Highway Patrol Officials report stated that the 28-year-old man was walking across I-75 before being hit by a car. The accident took place on Interstate 75, north of State Road 78. The front...
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Arcadia man killed while crossing I-75 in Lee County

An Arcadia man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing I-75 northbound early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old Arcadia man was walking across the interstate north of Bayshore road just after 12:30 a.m. when a car traveling in the center lane hit him. Troopers...
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy