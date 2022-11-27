Car crash leaves two deceased in Glades County

There was a two vehicle car crash on the intersection of East State Road 78 and Banana Grove Road in Glades County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place on Saturday (11/26) afternoon at around 1:22 p.m. The crash left the driver of one vehicle and a juvenile in the second vehicle to be pronounced deceased.

The driver of the second vehicle and another juvenile also in that vehicle were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.