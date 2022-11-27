Read full article on original website
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
therealdeal.com
Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate
A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Zip Code Is One of the Most Expensive
Westchester County remained on PropertyShark’s top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes list. See which zip code was ranked. This fall, real estate industry blog PropertyShark released its annual research on the top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes in 2022, which broke last year’s zip records. Unsurprisingly,...
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 million
Every once in a while, we'll take a look at current real estate listings in The Bronx for available properties for sale just to see what's going on in the borough and each time we do, we'll spot something that catches our eye.
Bergen Restaurant Owner, 'Green Book' Actor ID'd As Victim Whose Body Was Found Dumped In Bronx
Bergen County actor and restaurant owner Frank Vallelonga Jr. was identified as the alleged overdose victim whose body was found dumped on a Bronx sidewalk earlier this week, authorities said. Vallelonga, 60, a longtime Paramus resident more recently of Franklin Lakes, lived in a long shadow cast by his late...
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut keeps coming up everywhere as one of the states with the best pizza. It sure looks like New York has some competition. Here are a few buzzworthy pizza spots that have been highly rated this past year.
Cement truck falls through parking deck in Danbury
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A cement truck partially fell through a parking deck Monday morning in Danbury, causing the driver to go to the hospital, according to the Danbury Fire Department. The fire department responded at about 11:45 a.m. to the unspecified location, according to officials, and discovered that the single-axle cement truck’s rear tires […]
Will Greater Danbury Have a White Christmas in 2022?
Hey look at that, it's December 1, 2022. Some radio stations flipped formats this weekend, and all of your favorite holiday favorites are getting you in the mood, right?. My favorite Christmas songs are The Waitresses Christmas Wrapping and Bing Crosby's version of White Christmas. I have the Christmas spirit, but I'm usually disappointed when I wake on Christmas morning. White Christmas? In Connecticut, it's usually 45 and sunny out.
News 12
Firefighters: Fire rips through Norwalk home displacing 9 people
A fire destroyed a home in Norwalk leaving nine people without a place to live. Norwalk firefighters responded to a building fire on 43 Lexington Ave. at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday. Deputy Chief Stephen Shay says the fire started in the bedroom of a multi-family home and quickly spread to the floors above.
Curbed
Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County
Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge
Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
DoingItLocal
Westport News: 2 I-95 Crashes
2022-11-30@12:09pm–#Westport CT–#cttraffic– Two I-95 northbound accidents to report. A rollover accident near exit 18 and a car down the embankment near 17 (photo). DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
westportjournal.com
Greens Farms housing complex might signal wave of 8-30g plans
WESTPORT — A developer has requested a pre-application discussion with the Planning and Zoning Commission about building 30 or more one-bedroom apartments near the Greens Farms Railroad Station. The plan is to build on 1.8 acres at 30 Maple Lane. The property, which now is the site of a...
Owners of Rockland farm say town unexpectedly closed one of their greenhouses
An Orangetown fire inspector found alleged violations deeming the building unsafe.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shelton, CT
Picture beautiful skies, quaint shops, and cozy farms within the shining city of Shelton, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Incorporated in 1915, Sheldon’s rich history features varied tales of growth, decline, and community redevelopment. It thrived as a manufacturing town but declined because of a colossal arson fire. Then,...
greenwichfreepress.com
Holiday Weekend Burglaries Under Investigation by Greenwich Police
The Greenwich Police Dept is investigating 4 separate burglaries which occurred over the past weekend. Hillside Rd at 6:25pm. House was unoccupied and alarm was activated. Glenville Rd at 7:30pm. House was unoccupied and alarm was activated. Greenwich Police were sent to each residence due to a home alarm activation....
Mediterranean Villa With Backyard Oasis In Ridgewood Going For $2.49M
A Bergen County Mediterranean villa is on the market for only the second time in the last half-century. Better known as Ridgewood's Wilsey house built in 1912, the Phelps Road is listed at $2.945 million and boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms. "The current owners have lovingly renovated in the...
Fentanyl Poisoning Death Of 26-Year-Old Ridgefield Man At Bachelor Party Leads To Arrest
The death of a 26-year-old Connecticut resident from fentanyl poisoning at a bachelor party in the state of Florida has led to the arrest of an Alabama man on murder charges. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30 for the incident that killed Fairfield County resident Thomas "Tom" Gleason of Ridgefield.
Thief Accused Of Stealing BMW With Child Inside At McDonald's In Riverside
Police are searching for a suspect and a BMW after a woman's vehicle was stolen from a Fairfield County McDonald's with a child inside. The incident took place in Greenwich on West Putnam Avenue near Exit 5 of I-95 on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to Greenwich Police, the woman drove...
