Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Size matters when it comes to the motorcycle you choose. You wouldn’t find it comfortable to ride a small 300cc bike on a cross-country road trip. Conversely, those oversized touring bikes that are perfect for road trips become a liability in the city. Urban bikes are ideal for navigating narrow and congested city streets. They are lightweight, nimble, and pack enough power to safely get you out of tight traffic situations. The 10 urban motorcycles on this list are perfect for zipping in and out of traffic and finding the perfect tight parking spot.
The Harley-Davidson Street Bob is one of the most stripped-down big cruisers that The Motor Co. sells. With trimmed bodywork, little to no passenger accommodations and the tiniest speedo we’ve ever seen on a factory bike, there’s very little to remove if you’re customizing one. Which is exactly why Winston Yeh of Rough Crafts in Taiwan loves working with it.
What do a Kawasaki KZ250 engine, a car’s spare wheel and a bicycle seat have in common? You’ll find them all on this curious contraption from Valen Zhou, along with a smorgasbord of other odd bits and pieces. Straight out the gate, Valen admits that this build isn’t...
The 39th annual Thailand International Motor Expo kicks off on December 1, 2022, and runs through December 12. To get ready, Cub House Honda has been teasing some of the bikes that will make their debuts at the show ahead of time, on their social media channels. As you may be aware, Cub House loves its Special Editions—and this 2022 Honda Monkey 125 Cherry Edition is certainly no exception.
