Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a testament to how far smartphone technology has come since its inception. The smartphone has a flexible display that folds in half and a flagship-grade chipset that can handle everything you throw at it. It also has a versatile camera system and a battery that lasts an entire day. However, all these features, along with the futuristic form factor of the device, come at a premium price. Although you might find a couple of deals now and then, the base model of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is listed for $1,799 on the official website.

2 DAYS AGO