Amazon Gives Discounted Xbox Series S A $40 Credit For Cyber Monday
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Haven't switched over to 4K yet? The Xbox Series S plays all the latest games available on Microsoft's newest gaming console, but it plays games up to 1440p, and not 4K like the Xbox Series X. Further yet, it doesn't have a physical disc drive and has half the internal storage, but all of that also means It's available at a lower price point. The console was already a great buy at its $300 retail price, but Amazon's latest Cyber Monday sale knocks it down to $240 — a full $60 off.
How To Enable Find My Phone On The Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a testament to how far smartphone technology has come since its inception. The smartphone has a flexible display that folds in half and a flagship-grade chipset that can handle everything you throw at it. It also has a versatile camera system and a battery that lasts an entire day. However, all these features, along with the futuristic form factor of the device, come at a premium price. Although you might find a couple of deals now and then, the base model of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is listed for $1,799 on the official website.
The Best Printers Of 2022
Looking to churn out the best document and photo quality from your home or company office? We're rounding up the best printers of 2022.
The Best TV Settings For Xbox Series X And PS5 Gaming
Fine-tuning the settings on your TV can be a challenge. But when connecting the newest Xbox or PlayStation console, taking these steps is worth it.
Sony Just Kicked Off A Huge 'End Of Year' Sale On PS4, PS5 Games
After Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, PlayStation is now offering a presumably final 'End of Year' sale — bringing tons of discounts on PS4 and PS5 games.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Task Bar Tips And Tricks You Should Try
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is among the most versatile foldable smartphones available. With flagship-grade hardware, it can handle everything you throw at it, including heavy video games, high-resolution video recording, and making or editing graphics via apps. However, it's not just the hardware that makes this device worthy of the expensive purchase. Samsung has tweaked its One UI to let users make the best out of the large primary screen of the smartphone by providing exclusive features such as the Taskbar.
