Herald Community Newspapers
Friends return to the field 41 years later
They say the sun always seems to shine for the annual Oceanside Turkey Bowl. And they’re right. It was a beautiful low 50 degrees and bright sunny day on Nov. 26 when the Oceanside High School Class of 1984 held is 41st annual Turkey Bowl game. The game was...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Opening night is a whale of a start for Northport boys basketball
In an impressive opening night performance, the Northport Tiger boys basketball team crushed the Pierson High School Whalers, 77-44, in a non-league matchup. Senior guard Emmett Radziul hit seven three-pointers in eight attempts and finished with a game-high 25 points, despite not playing very much at all in the second half against the visitors from Sag Harbor. The Tigers had a 44-19 lead at the break.
greenwichsentinel.com
Sacred Heart Seniors commit to Division I Athletics
Sacred Heart Greenwich announces that seven senior athletes have signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) to play collegiate sports at Division I institutions. This signing marks a binding agreement between the student-athletes and their colleges and universities. The following students have made commitments:. Ines Araujo: Lafayette Field hockey. Corbin Callaway:...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Smithtown East Bulls nip Comsewogue Warriors in non-league matchup
The Smithtown East Bulls managed to keep the Comsewogue Warriors at bay through 16 minutes of play, protecting a three-point lead going into the locker room in a non-league matchup on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Warriors rallied in the second half, tying the game at 33-all at the 4 minute,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
SBU Sports: Women’s basketball takes down Islanders 63-58 on Nov. 24
The Stony Brook women’s basketball team earned a 63-58 victory over Texas A&M — Corpus Christi on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 to secure a sweep on its Puerto Rico trip. Stony Brook was paced by a trio of student-athletes who scored in double figures en route to its first-ever win over the Islanders.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Bill Proios, state wrestling champ, author and traveler
William “Bill” Proios died peacefully at age 71 from cancer at Good Shepherd Hospice Center in Port Jefferson on Friday, Nov. 11. Bill spent his final days surrounded by family and friends. Born in Detroit, Michigan, July 16, 1951, to Panayiotis and Angeline Proios, he lived most of his life in Port Jefferson. He won the high school’s first New York State wrestling championship in 1969 during his senior year. He was also president of his senior class.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Hidden History of Nassau County, Long Island
The Nassau County Historical Society will host “The Hidden History of Nassau County,” a program with Richard Panchyk on Sunday, December 4th. In this illustrated talk, Richard Panchyk will show the changes Nassau has gone through and uncovers some of the hidden remnants of a time long gone. Author of 50 books, Richard Panchyk has written more than a dozen on Long Island history, including: Nassau County Through Time; Roosevelt Field; and Abandoned Long Island. His talk will include highlights from several of his books.
27east.com
Members Only Meeting Sparks Tumult in Hampton Bays
When does a community group get to deny access to the community? When it’s a members only meeting of the Hampton Bays Civic Association. But about 40 residents of the... more. Jose Gonzalez Salinas, 28, of Calverton was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DWI on November 25. According to...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Times … and dates: Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022
The 19th annual Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show and Enchanted Forest show returns to Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. All proceeds from the drive-through show benefit Girl Scout programs & families across Long Island. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.org or call 543-6622.
Hempstead Man Wins $1M Scratch-Off Prize
A Long Island man won a $1 million New York Lottery prize. Julian De Jesus Paz Lorenzana, of Hempstead, claimed his prize from the lottery's Lucky 13 scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30. He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $496,440 after required withholdings,...
Curbed
Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County
Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
tbrnewsmedia.com
National music honors for Rocky Point senior
Rocky Point High School senior Vivian Dorr was selected for the 2023 National Association for Music Education All-Eastern Honor Band. In April, Vivian will have the opportunity to rehearse and perform with students from NAfME’s Eastern Division, including New England and Northeastern states, Washington, D.C., and Europe. The All-Eastern rehearsals and performances will take place from Apr. 13-16, 2023.
tbrnewsmedia.com
2023 Miss Long Island® and Miss Long Island Teen Queens have been crowned
Alexandra Ali of Commack was 2nd Runner Up for Miss Long Island. J & L Dream Productions, Inc., has announced their newest Long Island Queens! On November 20, 2022 at the Madison Theatre at Molloy College, Natalia Suaza from Valley Stream was crowned Miss Long Island Teen 2023 and Lianne Webb from Baldwin was crowned Miss Long Island 2023.
Body of NYC man found off LI nearly 2 weeks after he went missing
A Queens man who went missing while working on a boat at a Long Island marina in mid-November was found dead on a beach this week, Suffolk County police said.
News 12
Gov. Hochul announces $46.5 million in funding for 3 Long Island colleges
Three Long Island schools are getting $46.5 million in funding from the state. Gov. Hochul made the announcement that will help create 158 new high paying science jobs and make Long Island a hub for technology and innovation. "Long Island is where the future is really being imagined," Hochul said....
Queens man found dead off LI after apparent fall overboard: cops
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man was found dead off of Long Island’s Smith Point County Park on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was believed to have gone overboard while working on a boat, according to authorities. Pierre Morris, who worked for a Hauppauge contracting company, was working on a boat at the […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Hewlett psychologist lives a busy life
Dr. Lindsay Kallen Weisner is a Hewlett resident with a love and passion for psychology and learning about the dark history and crime that has happened on Long Island. Weisner co-hosts the “Crimes of Long Island” podcast with fellow Hewlett resident Mark Jeacoma, where they delve into the Island’s most shocking and intriguing criminal cases and unsolved cases.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Brentwood teen reported missing
Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Brentwood teen who went missing in November. Trajore Bogle, 15, was last seen at her residence, located at 14 Doolittle St., on November 16. Bogle is Black, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a gold nose ring. She was last seen wearing gray leggings, a yellow hooded-sweatshirt with the word “Drippy” and a black jacket.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Commack store last month. A man stole approximately $565 worth of assorted men’s clothing from Marshalls, located at 6A Henry...
Wantagh Man Accused Of Robbing TD Bank In Plainview
A 54-year-old man was charged after police reported that he robbed a bank on Long Island. The robbery happened at TD Bank, located at 500 Old Country Road in Plainview, at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said Dean Marneris, of Wantagh,...
