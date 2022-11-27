SEC Power Rankings – Final: UGA rules, Arkansas crashes and burns
Georgia may have spent one week outside the top spot in the SEC Power Rankings, but that was it.
In fact, the Bulldogs were about the only consistent team in the entire league.
The defending national champions looked like the best team in the country again in 2022 more often than not and within their own conference, they were rarely truly tested. If Georgia beats LSU in the SEC title game during championship week, a College Football Playoff No. 1 seed is surely to follow.
As for everyone in the SEC, who knows. It’s hard to imagine a second team cracking the CFP top four without a Bulldogs loss. But Alabama , LSU and Tennessee have proven themselves quality enough over the course of 12 games to play in the big-time bowls that follow the Playoff in the hierarchy.
But if that’s messy, wait until you see the rest of the conference. The league cannibalized itself as bad as any in recent memory. Arkansas was the poster-child for it, finishing 6-6 with four losses coming by one possession.
Those are the breaks, though, playing with the best the sport has to offer. This is how we see the SEC shaking out for 2022.
1. Georgia (last week 1)What a shocker, huh? Even that one week they weren't No. 1 in SEC was dumb. No one but Michigan - and maybe TCU - have given quality week-in and week-out like Georgia.
2. Alabama (3)The more things change, the more they stay the same. Alabama had its "worst" team in years but still went 10-2.
3. Tennessee (4)Tennessee fans probably don't feel it completely yet, but 2022 was a magical season for the Vols. It just hurt badly.
4. LSU (2)Doink. LSU's regular season ended in a fitting manner. It's not that the Tigers felt like frauds all year, but three of its nine wins came by a possession. In other words, Bizarro Arkansas.
5. Mississippi State (7)Whaddya know? Mississippi State finished 8-4. Another improvement under Mike Leach. And winning the Egg Bowl? Well, that's just...golden.
6. Ole Miss (6)It's hard to say if Ole Miss ran out of gas or if teams just figured the Rebels out. Losing four of its last five and they're still sixth in the SEC? Yeah, every team to which they lost was legit. Even Arkansas.
7. South Carolina (8)Just going to throw this out there. Food for thought: Is Spencer Rattler elite? Talk amongst yourselves. Shane Beamer is, we know that much, anyway.
8. Kentucky (9)We discovered very little about Kentucky football this year. We discovered Will Levis probably isn't the No. 1 pick in the draft as was projected before the season. But we also discovered Mike Stoops can bring consistency.
9. Arkansas (5)Ah, what could have been. Three losses by one possession. Arkansas was awfully close to 9-3. But, really, they never should have been. This team has far too many holes on its roster to be that good. They also shouldn't have lost to Liberty or Texas A&M at all. Them's the breaks.
10. Missouri (11)Shouldn't the SEC stop making fun of Missouri? They've not elite, but they're just as good as Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and, frankly, Auburn (outside of two AU seasons) for the last 20 years.
11. Texas A&M (14)Beating LSU to end the season was nice, but it meant nothing for an Aggies team that has serious problems and needs an offseason to discover itself.
12. Florida (10)Florida football. It feels like the Gators lost a lot of games. Feels like they lost more than they actually did. That's because the only legitimate win of the year came in Week 11 against South Carolina. No, we're not counting Utah. Florida feels a bit directionless heading into 2023.
13. Vanderbilt (12)Vanderbilt isn't directionless. Clark Lea has them on the rise. OK, no. Not totally. You're going to read that elsewhere, though. Vandy has ceiling. That ceiling hasn't been tapped yet and it could be. But let's not kid ourselves about the program in the long run. Fun year, though.
14. Auburn (14)Hire Cadillac Williams. Reap benefits.
