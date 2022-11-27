ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Inside SoCal: Spirit of the Holidays (11/27)

By Erica Olsen
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3z1s_0jP74h3F00

Inside SoCal: Spirit of the Holidays (11/27) 04:58

L.A. Zoo Lights returns with a special message about conservation and Surfing Santa's hit the waves in support of children with autism.

L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow

Sponsored by the Los Angeles Zoo

One of SoCal's best light shows has come back bigger than ever. The silk lantern sculptures of animals and botanicals represent everything the Zoo offers – both seen and unseen. The unseen efforts are their conservation successes that much of the public may not realize. They helped bring the California condor back from extinction and are currently working to ensure the same for the southern mountain yellow-legged frog. Enjoy the depictions of the elephants, koalas, giraffes, flamingos, peacocks (did you know the L.A. Zoo has free-roaming peacocks and they are all named Kevin?) and more, in a beautiful, expansive display of lights throughout the property. And don't pass up the churros and hot cocoa…it makes everything warm and delightful.

L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow
November 18, 2022–January 22, 2023

6–10 p.m.

Closed most Mondays and Tuesdays, plus December 24-25
Details at https://www.lazoo.org/plan-your-visit/special-experiences/zoolights/

Surfers Healing

A very special organization called Surfers Healing offers free surf camps to children with autism. Since 1996, Pro Surfer Israel "Izzy" Paskowitz and his family have ensured that SoCal families and families all over the world have the opportunity to explore water as a therapy for children with autism and other disabilities. His own experience with his autistic son, Isiah, showed him the power of water to calm and reduce sensory overload. Isiah is now a grown man, but the Paskowitz family is dedicated to continuing to provide this free service for this community, but it is reliant upon volunteers and sponsors. Each year the Surfing Santas event and the Holiday Surfboard Auction take place at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel to raise funds for the program. The auction is live from Saturday, Nov. 20 until Saturday, Dec. 31, and features a variety of artistry surfboards crafted by celebrated artists and shapers. To learn more about the organization and how you can get involved, go to https://www.surfershealing.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Study says residents need to make $221,000 per year to own a home in LA

A new study by real estate brokerage Redfin revealed that the American dream of owning a home is now further out of reach for many people trying to live in Los Angeles. "Real estate in Los Angeles has just gotten so expensive, it's out of reach for people who are upper middle class — let alone middle class," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. According to the Redfin study, the income needed to buy a median-priced home in L.A. has soared by 40.7% in one year. In 2021, anyone looking to buy a home in the city of Angels needed to make...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Where does LA rank on best cities for singles list?

Looking for love can be tough -- and expensive.WalletHub's experts crunched the numbers and looked at more than 180 cities to find which American cities are the best -- and worst -- for singles.Among the 36 factors they examined: the average price of a two-person meal; the cost of a haircut; weather; and walkability.The best-ranked city for singles is Seattle, Washington, followed at number two by Madison, Wisconsin. Los Angeles ranked number 32; Long Beach came in at number 78; and Glendale was second-to-last, at number 181.The only city worse to live in as a single is apparently Warwick, Rhode Island.For the full list, visit 2022's Best & Worst Cities for Singles
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Queen Mary to open by the end of the year

The Queen Mary is expected to partially open to the public at the end of this year after being closed for more than two years due to disrepair and the pandemic. The city of Long Beach just announced the World War II-era historic ocean liner is getting close to reopening after critical repairs are complete.The ship arrived in Long Beach in 1967 and the city has been the owner, but not always the operator of the vessel. Its former operator, Eagle Hospitality Trust, filed for bankruptcy last year and at that point the city took over operations for the first...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Shadow Hills building blaze continues for 4 hours

Firefighters were battling a building fire in an industrial area at 10930 W. Randall Street in Shadow Hills Wednesday morning.The fire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and was still burning by 6:30 a.m.Two large one-story commercial buildings, a vehicle, vegetation and debris were reportedly involved.Approximately 100 firefighters were estimated to be on scene.No injuries were reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive kicks off for holiday season

The CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive has been making a difference in the lives of SoCal kids for more than 30 years.Every year CBS2, KCAL9 and the California Highway Patrol collect tens of thousands of toys for kids in need.If you want to help make a difference, just bring a new unwrapped gift for a child or teen to any CHP office, or one of the drop-off locations listed below, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. You can also Text to Donate: 76278Friday, December 2, Plaza West Covina, 112 Plaza DriveWednesday, December 7, Riverside Auto Center, Auto DriveFriday, December 9, Walgreens Thousand Oaks, 550 N. Ventu Park RoadWednesday, December 14, Knotts Merry Farm, 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena ParkFriday, December 16, Citadel Outlets Los Angeles, 100 Citadel Drive, Commerce
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases on the rise in LA County

The Los Angeles County Health Department reported 4,353 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a big spike in daily infections that could be the start of a post Thanksgiving surge. The rate of daily cases has steadily been rising in recent weeks, but Wednesday's number was by far the largest single-day total in months. Official case numbers are believed to be artificially low, due to residents who use at-home tests and do not report the results to the county, and others who do not get tested at all. The county also saw another sizeable increase in its number of COVID-positive hospital patients, which rose by 92 people to 1,132, with 122 being treated in intensive care.Health experts say that wearing a mask is still the best preventative measure.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Car rolls over at 405 and Skirball, trapping driver inside

One person was briefly trapped in a vehicle that rolled over at N. Sepulveda Blvd. at Skirball Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass in Brentwood Thursday morning.A vehicle was traveling southbound on the 405 just north of Skirball Center when the driver reportedly lost control as it came off the freeway, and the vehicle rolled onto its side at about 6:40 a.m.No injury details were immediately available.Firefighters on scene removed the roof of the vehicle and extracted the driver, who was taken away on a stretcher.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles

In a filthy alley behind a Los Angeles doughnut shop, Ryan Smith convulsed in the grips of a fentanyl high — lurching from moments of slumber to bouts of violent shivering on a warm summer day.When Brandice Josey, another homeless addict, bent down and blew a puff of fentanyl smoke his way in an act of charity, Smith sat up and slowly opened his lip to inhale the vapor as if it was the cure to his problems.Smith, wearing a grimy yellow T-shirt that said "Good Vibes Only," reclined on his backpack and dozed the rest of the afternoon on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

RV strikes pole, shears hydrant in Norwalk

An RV struck a utility pole and sheared a fire hydrant at Studebaker Road and the 105 Freeway in Norwalk just before 6 a.m. Thursday.The motor home hit the pole and smashed into a fire hydrant, shearing it, according to the L.A. County Fire Dept.No injuries were reported.Power lines were down in the area. 
NORWALK, CA
CBS LA

Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA

The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts but on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, the people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Body found next to Mulholland Highway in Malibu

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered off the side of a road in Malibu early Thursday morning. A body was found in the area near the 33100 block of Mulholland Highway at about 7:40 a.m., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. LASD deputies confirmed that the body was that of a male adult, but provided no additional information other than that there were no obvious signs of trauma.They are awaiting an examination by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office to determine a cause of death.As a result, California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert for the area at around 9:30 a.m., which was expected to last up to five hours. The Sigalert closure, due to police activity, was expected to last for five hours, the California Highway Patrol announced at 9:43 a.m.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Culver City measure allowing 16, 17-year-olds to be decided by 3 votes

In one of the tightest races in Los Angeles County, the fate of a Culver City measure, which would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, hangs on by just a thread."Every single vote counts," said 17-year-old Ada Meighan-Theil. In the three weeks since Election Day and with only a few days left until L.A. County certifies the results, Measure VY is about to be decided by just three votes. As of Thursday, 49.99% of residents support the measure while a slight majority of 50.1% disapprove of it. At age 5, former Culver City Mayor Steven Gourley knocked on doors with his mother...
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS LA

Water districts report possible shortages as drought conditions worsen

A new state report from the California Department of Water Resources shows many of the water districts in Southern California are facing significant shortages.According to the report, while 82% of water agencies do not expect a supply shortage in the next year, 18% — many of which are in Southern California said there may be a scarcity if no further action is taken. Additionally, 0.7% of agencies expect a shortage no matter what, such as Ventura County's water supplier.The Calleguas Municipal Water District imports and distributes water from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. "They are very dependent...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man thrown over side of bridge at SoFi Stadium speaks out

The man who was thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium is speaking out after he suffered serious injuries during the incident. Wild footage from outside the stadium in Inglewood shows two men shoving each other after a showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 20. Witnesses say the brawl occurred after things got crowded when all of the fans leaving the game began to cross the bridge near Rivers Lake."Something caused everyone to kind of move to the right hand side," said Austin Willenbring, the fan who was thrown over the...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Local Jewish leaders condemn Ye after rapper praises Hitler in interview with Alex Jones

Amid a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, praised Hitler in an interview Thursday with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Leaders in the Los Angeles Jewish community said this kind of hate speech can lead to violence. "It's the most frightening thing," said Rabbi Marvin Hier of the Simon Wiesenthal Center. "This is happening in the greatest country on the planet." During an interview on the show InfoWars, a masked Ye said Jewish people 'are not going to tell him who to love.' "I see good things about Hitler also," said Ye. "Every human being has something...
CBS LA

Pedestrian killed on I-5 on-ramp in Boyle Heights

CHP officers responded to a call of a pedestrian stuck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway on-ramp at Mission Road in Boyle Heights at 3:53 a.m. Thursday.L.A. Fire Dept. personnel declared the person dead at the scene.A Sigalert was issued for the on-ramp while authorities investigated. The Sigalert remained in effect as of 6 a.m.The Sigalert was canceled at 6:22 a.m.
CBS LA

Inglewood Post Office to install new sorting machine

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the U.S. Postal Service's Inglewood office will be installing a new piece of equipment to help sort packages faster. The "small delivery unit sorter" was set be installed Tuesday morning. The device allows the office to process more than 3,000 packages per hour.The USPS says it will be a key tool to help loads from increasing online shopping. And if you want to send packages using the Postal Service, here are some important shipping deadlines to make sure packages arrive by December 25:December 17 for First-Class mail and packagesDecember 19 for Priority Mail serviceDecember 23 for Priority Mail Express service
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Abduction suspect turns herself in, daughter in good health: LAPD

A woman accused of abducting her 19-month-old daughter Tuesday in Winnetka surrendered to authorities, Los Angeles Police said on Thursday.The child was in good health and was returned to her father, according to the LAPD.Diana Robles did not have custody rights to the child. The child was reportedly abducted while the girl was in the care of a babysitter.Robles was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and was held on $100,000 bond.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Report: LAPD serves search warrants in City Hall racism leak investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department has served search warrants in its investigation into the leaked conversation that led to the City Hall racism scandal, to determine if the conversation was recorded illegally, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. It remains unknown who recorded the year-old, racism-filled conversation that took place at the offices of the L.A. County Federation of Labor or who leaked it -- triggering a series of events that led Nury Martinez to step down as City Council president and then quit the council altogether, and Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo to face relentless calls for them to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
26K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy