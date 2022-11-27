Inside SoCal: Spirit of the Holidays (11/27) 04:58

L.A. Zoo Lights returns with a special message about conservation and Surfing Santa's hit the waves in support of children with autism.

L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow

Sponsored by the Los Angeles Zoo

One of SoCal's best light shows has come back bigger than ever. The silk lantern sculptures of animals and botanicals represent everything the Zoo offers – both seen and unseen. The unseen efforts are their conservation successes that much of the public may not realize. They helped bring the California condor back from extinction and are currently working to ensure the same for the southern mountain yellow-legged frog. Enjoy the depictions of the elephants, koalas, giraffes, flamingos, peacocks (did you know the L.A. Zoo has free-roaming peacocks and they are all named Kevin?) and more, in a beautiful, expansive display of lights throughout the property. And don't pass up the churros and hot cocoa…it makes everything warm and delightful.

November 18, 2022–January 22, 2023

6–10 p.m.

Closed most Mondays and Tuesdays, plus December 24-25

Details at https://www.lazoo.org/plan-your-visit/special-experiences/zoolights/

Surfers Healing

A very special organization called Surfers Healing offers free surf camps to children with autism. Since 1996, Pro Surfer Israel "Izzy" Paskowitz and his family have ensured that SoCal families and families all over the world have the opportunity to explore water as a therapy for children with autism and other disabilities. His own experience with his autistic son, Isiah, showed him the power of water to calm and reduce sensory overload. Isiah is now a grown man, but the Paskowitz family is dedicated to continuing to provide this free service for this community, but it is reliant upon volunteers and sponsors. Each year the Surfing Santas event and the Holiday Surfboard Auction take place at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel to raise funds for the program. The auction is live from Saturday, Nov. 20 until Saturday, Dec. 31, and features a variety of artistry surfboards crafted by celebrated artists and shapers. To learn more about the organization and how you can get involved, go to https://www.surfershealing.org/