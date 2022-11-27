ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Mall in Santa Clarita reopens after brief evacuation following reports of gunshots

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

A mall in Santa Clarita was back open after being evacuated.

The evacuation followed reports of gunshots Saturday night at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

The entire mall was evacuated as a precaution.

After an investigation, authorities determined that a concealed weapon went off inside a man's pocket.

No one was injured.

CBS LA

College employee killed in 'intentional' vehicle crash in Walnut, deputies say

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives were investigating a pedestrian traffic death in Walnut Thursday.Walnut Station deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. on the 1100 block N. Grand Ave.L.A. County Fire paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Investigators believe the victim was an employee of the college. The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized in unknown condition."They say it's intentional but I wonder what happened or what's the story," said student Keanadie Steed DeLeon.The traffic collision appears to...
WALNUT, CA
CBS LA

Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA

The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts but on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, the people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian killed on I-5 on-ramp in Boyle Heights

CHP officers responded to a call of a pedestrian stuck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway on-ramp at Mission Road in Boyle Heights at 3:53 a.m. Thursday.L.A. Fire Dept. personnel declared the person dead at the scene.A Sigalert was issued for the on-ramp while authorities investigated. The Sigalert remained in effect as of 6 a.m.The Sigalert was canceled at 6:22 a.m.
CBS LA

Man arrested after firing multiple shots at apartment building in Santa Monica

Police arrested a man who fired shots at an apartment complex on Tuesday.According to Santa Monica Police Department, officers were dispatched to a "multifamily apartment building" in the 2500 block of Kansas Avenue for a call of a "potentially suicidal suspect." They did not find anyone that fit the description at that time.Hours later, they were again dispatched to the scene, at around 2:40 p.m., for a call that a person was armed with a handgun. "When officers arrived on the scene, they located the subject and confirmed he was armed with the gun," a statement from SMPD said. "Subsequently, an officer involved shooting occurred."The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known, though officers reported that the suspect was "potentially having a mental crisis" and shot one-to-two shots in an unknown direction when they arrived to the scene. He then fled into a unit at the apartment building.At around 3:15 p.m., crisis negotiation officers convinced the man to peacefully surrender without further incident. "At some point during the incident, the subject sustained a non-life threatening injury to his face and was transported to a local hospital before being booked," police said. The suspect's identity was not revealed. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

DUI, pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into fire hydrant in Compton

A suspected DUI driver who led authorities on a brief pursuit Wednesday evening was arrested after they crashed into a fire hydrant in Compton. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, the pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. The pursuit only lasted for a short while, approximately 30 seconds or so, before coming to a sudden stop at the intersection of E. Alondra Boulevard and S. Essey Avenue when the suspect sheared off a fire hydrant when they crashed into it head-on. There was only one person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The occupant was taken to a nearby hospital but it was unclear if they suffered any injuries. 
COMPTON, CA
theavtimes.com

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Authorities investigating gas station robbery in Culver City

Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery at a gas station in Culver City. The incident occurred late Wednesday evening at around 11:20 p.m. at the Chevron station located on Washington Place. According to investigators, two suspects entered the store and confronted the store employee at gunpoint, demanding the money from the cash register. The suspects fled from the store after receiving $200 from the register.Police are now seeking public assistance in locating the suspects. They have released detailed descriptions of the two suspects involved, disclosing that:Suspect #1 has been described as a male in his 20s standing around 5'07" with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie with red accents, black pants, black mask and red and black slippers. He was also armed with black handgun.Suspect $2 has been described as a male in his 20s standing around 5'5" with a thin build.He wearing a light green hoodie, gray sweatpants, black beanie, blue surgical mask and black and blue shoes. Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, please contact the Culver City Police Department Sergeant Edward Baskaron at (310) 253-6316.
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS LA

One of Karen Bass' step-daughters injured during hit-and-run crash in Fairfax District

One of Mayor-elect Karen Bass' step-daughters was injured during a hit-and-run crash in the Fairfax District on Thursday. According to investigators with Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred a little after 9 a.m., when the car being driven by Bass' step-daughter was struck by a hit-and-run driver and forced into a yard near the intersection of South La Brea Avenue and Ferndale Street. She was taken to a hospital for injuries she sustained during the incident, but has since been released. Bass made a statement following the incident, which read:"While driving today, one of my daughters was the victim of a hit-and-run....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Shadow Hills building blaze continues for 4 hours

Firefighters were battling a building fire in an industrial area at 10930 W. Randall Street in Shadow Hills Wednesday morning.The fire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and was still burning by 6:30 a.m.Two large one-story commercial buildings, a vehicle, vegetation and debris were reportedly involved.Approximately 100 firefighters were estimated to be on scene.No injuries were reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
