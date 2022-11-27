ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

22 WSBT

Fast food chains closing in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
News 12

Orange County man charged with deliberately driving into Wallkill school buildings

An Orange County man has been charged after deliberately driving into school buildings in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill last month, authorities say. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jason Hepper, of Walden, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he intentionally drove his vehicle into Bordin Middle School and Wallkill Senior High School in Shawangunk.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
WILX-TV

MDHHS asks for EMS Workforce grant applications

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued for grants to provide funding for the training of Michigan Emergency Medical Services personnel (EMS). The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an RFP for EMS Workforce grant applications to provide funding for training programs. The main point of the program is to train people in emergency medical services and to help address a shortage of paramedics in Michigan. The program will also increase accessible EMS paramedic educational programs.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sacramento

Woman killed by train in south Sacramento, officials say

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in the south Sacramento area Tuesday night.The collision happened just before 10 p.m. at Gerber and French roads in the Florin area.Sacramento Metro Fire, which had personnel respond to the scene, confirmed the victim was an adult woman. Her identity has not yet been released.At this time, details are very limited.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Courthouse News Service

Death penalty for cop killer

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court affirmed the death penalty for a man who killed a police officer during a traffic stop to avoid arrest. Though he was under the influence of illegal and prescription drugs, he failed to show that this kept him from having the mental state to be convicted for first-degree murder.
CALIFORNIA STATE

