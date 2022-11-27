Read full article on original website
Rare gold coin dropped into Salvation Army Red Kettle in Macomb County
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign is a little closer to reaching its fundraising goal of $8.2 million after receiving a rare gold coin donation.
Owners of Rockland farm say town unexpectedly closed one of their greenhouses
An Orangetown fire inspector found alleged violations deeming the building unsafe.
22 WSBT
Fast food chains closing in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
Mount Pleasant home for troubled youth commits to more safety measures after several off-campus incidents
Both sides said at the meeting at Mount Pleasant Town Hall that they're concerned about the uptick in incidents and are laying out a path forward that they hope works for everyone.
Truck with anti-Muslim imagery circles parking lot of Muslim Center in Piscataway
A mosque in Middlesex County is calling for an investigation after a truck with anti-Muslim imagery was seen circling several Islamic centers in the state.
Medical experts: Long Island has highest COVID-19 rates in New York
Hospitals and doctors' offices are seeing more and more people coming back with a second round or more of COVID-19.
News 12
Orange County man charged with deliberately driving into Wallkill school buildings
An Orange County man has been charged after deliberately driving into school buildings in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill last month, authorities say. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jason Hepper, of Walden, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he intentionally drove his vehicle into Bordin Middle School and Wallkill Senior High School in Shawangunk.
Manager: Thieves steal at least 4 catalytic converters from Freehold car dealership
Thieves have targeted a Freehold car dealership, stealing catalytic converters, according to the dealership manager.
WILX-TV
MDHHS asks for EMS Workforce grant applications
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued for grants to provide funding for the training of Michigan Emergency Medical Services personnel (EMS). The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an RFP for EMS Workforce grant applications to provide funding for training programs. The main point of the program is to train people in emergency medical services and to help address a shortage of paramedics in Michigan. The program will also increase accessible EMS paramedic educational programs.
Woman killed by train in south Sacramento, officials say
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in the south Sacramento area Tuesday night.The collision happened just before 10 p.m. at Gerber and French roads in the Florin area.Sacramento Metro Fire, which had personnel respond to the scene, confirmed the victim was an adult woman. Her identity has not yet been released.At this time, details are very limited.
Police: Manalapan woman carjacked while waiting for roadside assistance
A Manalapan woman was targeted in a carjacking while waiting for roadside assistance Wednesday morning.
Help Find 35 Missing Women of California. Do You Recognize Her?
Do You Recognize Anyone of These Missing Women of California?. Help find these missing women of California. Some have been missing for over 40 years and others have been missing for a just a handful of months. Do you recognize any of them?
Officials: Islandia man arrested as a fugitive from justice in Arizona
Tyler Winter was wanted in Arizona on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a non-family member.
News 12
Dutchess County man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend's daughter found competent to stand trial
A Dutchess County man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s daughter has now been found fit to stand trial. Paul Senecal, 38, was found competent Monday after several psychiatric evaluations, according to prosecutors. Senecal is charged with fatally stabbing 29-year-old Melanie Chianese in May at the home she shared with...
Macomb prosecutors dismissed from wrongful arrest lawsuit filed by Rev. Rideout
The Macomb County prosecutor and three assistant prosecutors have been dismissed from a federal lawsuit filed by the Rev. W.J. Rideout in which he says his First Amendment rights were violated and he was wrongfully arrested during a rally in Shelby Township in July 2020. The lawsuit in U.S. District...
SFist
Biden Chooses Berkeley Attorney (and Mohammed Nuru’s Lawyer!) to Be New U.S. Attorney
The prestigious position of U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California has gone to Ismail Ramsey of the Berkeley-based criminal law firm Ramsey & Ehrlich, and yes, he’s the same guy who defended Mohammed Nuru last year. When you read news stories about “federal charges,” like the high-profile...
Courthouse News Service
Death penalty for cop killer
SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court affirmed the death penalty for a man who killed a police officer during a traffic stop to avoid arrest. Though he was under the influence of illegal and prescription drugs, he failed to show that this kept him from having the mental state to be convicted for first-degree murder.
