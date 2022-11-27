ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Georgia Sun

Christmas in Canton: A rundown of holiday events

CANTON — It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season in the City of Canton. Lights are being strung, ornaments carefully placed, and events planned to welcome residents and guests for all the holiday festivities. Here is a rundown of all the holiday festivities in Canton.
CANTON, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County lights up for Christmas

Beginning with Social Circle on Nov. 18, and ending with the City of Monroe on Dec. 8, one by one Walton County’s cities have ushered in the 2022 Christmas Season. Walnut Grove was the most recent with the tree lighting on Nov. 19. Members of the community gathered at Walnut Grove City Hall for an afternoon and evening of holiday celebration with games for the kids, a visit by Santa, hot chocolate and smore’s and of coure, the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Cookie Decorating and Kid’s Christmas Party at the American Legion Post 233 on Dec. 9

Kids attending will get a small gift and a Christmas Ornament. On Dec. 9, the American Legion Post 233 Auxiliary is hosting a Kid’s Christmas Party with an opportunity to meet, and greet, Santa. This is a family affair – kids cannot be dropped off. They will be given a free hot dog, chips and a drink and an opportunity to have some fun. There will be a cookie decorating table and picture coloring station.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Found cat: In the Hester Town Road area in Walton County

A family had a “really pretty black cat with white feet” show up at their farm near the intersection of Hester Town Road and Adcock Road about 3 or 4 weeks ago. If she is your cat or you know who she belongs too, please post the information below this post.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Candlight Shopping in downtown Monroe Dec. 1, 15, 22

The Christmas season is in full swing in Monroe and you’re invited to take advantage of it Thursdays downtown with candlelight shopping, carriage rides, marshmallow roasting and photographs. Stores will remain open until 8 p.m.to give you the opportunity to find that special gift. The cost for the carriage...
MONROE, GA
Kimberly Bond

UPDATED: Some Forsyth County lake parks to close this week

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department recently alerted residents about upcoming closures at popular lakeside parks. Charleston Park, Young Deer Creek Park, and Six Mile Creek park will all be closed on December 2. Each park will be closed for just one day so that necessary work items may be completed safely.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Holiday Events Galore!

The holiday celebrations are back in full force, and everyone is ready to get out and get together for a good time. Here are some of the area events, shows, concerts, and parties that will get your holiday spirit burning bright. Family Fun and Shopping Buckhead Village The Veranda Jewel Box welcomes guests into an […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Take a photo with Santa and leave a toy for a child in need

You’re invited to go see Santa on Friday, Dec. 2 – and help a child in need at the same time. Between 5 – 8 p.m. take an unwrapped toy to Felker Community Center, 725 S Madison Avenue in Monroe for a child in need this Christmas. The donated toys will go to the families at Project Renewal.
MONROE, GA
northgeorgialiving.com

A Very Merry Hallmark Holiday Getaway in Alpharetta

It’s the time of year when you cozy up in your comfiest loungewear, pour a cup of hot cocoa and plug in the twinkle lights while you tune into everyone’s favorite holiday movie channel. Take your guilty pleasure to the next level and live out your movie-inspired dreams. Pack your bags and get ready to experience your own holiday magic with a getaway to Alpharetta, Georgia.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Holiday Craft Fair at the American Legion in Loganville on Dec. 3

There will be a Holiday Craft Fair at the American Legion Post 233 in Loganville on Dec. 3, 2022 with more than 60 vendors on hand. If you get there early, you can get in on the breakfast sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion and Auxilliary and there will be a Johnny Knuckles Knock-out BBQ Food Truck on hand for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Traffic backed up on Hwy 81 in Walnut Grove due to traffic light out and a crash

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 30, 2022) – At 8:40 a.m., Walton County Fire Rescue reported that Highway 81 in Walnut Grove is a mess. “The traffic light at Hwy 81 and Hwy 138 is out and flashing. Traffic is backed up in all directions on both highways.,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said, adding “To add to that there is a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 81 at Cannon Farm Road.”
WALNUT GROVE, GA
Monroe Local News

Missing miniature dachshund in Monroe, Ga.

If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132. This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last seen at 1p.m. today, Nov. 30, 2022 on Vasco Adcock Road.
MONROE, GA
exploregwinnett.org

5 Ways to Treat Yourself in Gwinnett

You deserve something special. Sometimes life gets moving, and it feels like it never stops. Every once in a while, you've got to slow down and TREAT YOURSELF. There are countless ways to get pampered in Gwinnett. 1. A Day at the Spa. Anything but your typical spa experience, treating...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

