Beginning with Social Circle on Nov. 18, and ending with the City of Monroe on Dec. 8, one by one Walton County’s cities have ushered in the 2022 Christmas Season. Walnut Grove was the most recent with the tree lighting on Nov. 19. Members of the community gathered at Walnut Grove City Hall for an afternoon and evening of holiday celebration with games for the kids, a visit by Santa, hot chocolate and smore’s and of coure, the lighting of the Christmas Tree.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO