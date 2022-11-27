Read full article on original website
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Christmas parade Saturday in Cumming expected to draw thousandsJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Christmas in Canton: A rundown of holiday events
CANTON — It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season in the City of Canton. Lights are being strung, ornaments carefully placed, and events planned to welcome residents and guests for all the holiday festivities. Here is a rundown of all the holiday festivities in Canton.
Monroe Local News
Walton County lights up for Christmas
Beginning with Social Circle on Nov. 18, and ending with the City of Monroe on Dec. 8, one by one Walton County’s cities have ushered in the 2022 Christmas Season. Walnut Grove was the most recent with the tree lighting on Nov. 19. Members of the community gathered at Walnut Grove City Hall for an afternoon and evening of holiday celebration with games for the kids, a visit by Santa, hot chocolate and smore’s and of coure, the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
Monroe Local News
Cookie Decorating and Kid’s Christmas Party at the American Legion Post 233 on Dec. 9
Kids attending will get a small gift and a Christmas Ornament. On Dec. 9, the American Legion Post 233 Auxiliary is hosting a Kid’s Christmas Party with an opportunity to meet, and greet, Santa. This is a family affair – kids cannot be dropped off. They will be given a free hot dog, chips and a drink and an opportunity to have some fun. There will be a cookie decorating table and picture coloring station.
Monroe Local News
Found cat: In the Hester Town Road area in Walton County
A family had a “really pretty black cat with white feet” show up at their farm near the intersection of Hester Town Road and Adcock Road about 3 or 4 weeks ago. If she is your cat or you know who she belongs too, please post the information below this post.
Monroe Local News
Athens Symphony Orchestra to kick off the holiday season with its 26th Annual Christmas Concert Series
Featuring Special Guests Seth Hendershot and Santa Claus. (ATHENS, Ga.) – Santa is back to help the Athens Symphony Orchestra launch the traditional start of the holiday season with its annual Christmas Concert Series. Performances will take place at The Classic Center Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3:00 p.m.
Monroe Local News
Candlight Shopping in downtown Monroe Dec. 1, 15, 22
The Christmas season is in full swing in Monroe and you’re invited to take advantage of it Thursdays downtown with candlelight shopping, carriage rides, marshmallow roasting and photographs. Stores will remain open until 8 p.m.to give you the opportunity to find that special gift. The cost for the carriage...
Monroe Local News
The December 2022 TRIAD breakfast and monthly meeting for senior citizens is Dec. 2
The last TRIAD for 2022 will take place at 9 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at The Retreat in Loganville!. Janice Tribble reminds everybody that this is a “great time for fun and fellowship! They serve a delicious breakfast beginning at 9 am. Come join us and wish all your friends a very Merry Christmas!”
Popular Stone Mountain Park holiday attraction ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park’s annual ‘Snow Mountain’ attraction has been canceled for the 2022-2023 season, according to the park’s website. Park officials say they are focusing on expanding their other Christmas attractions, like a brand new drone light show and their Christmas light show.
UPDATED: Some Forsyth County lake parks to close this week
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department recently alerted residents about upcoming closures at popular lakeside parks. Charleston Park, Young Deer Creek Park, and Six Mile Creek park will all be closed on December 2. Each park will be closed for just one day so that necessary work items may be completed safely.
Marietta, Cobb Cities Hosting Holiday Illumination Events
Tis the season for community holiday tree and decoration lightings, a local tradition where cities and towns host festive gatherings to accompany the inaugural display of downtown holiday decor. This week around Cobb County, several cities are hosting illuminating downtown events.
Holiday Events Galore!
The holiday celebrations are back in full force, and everyone is ready to get out and get together for a good time. Here are some of the area events, shows, concerts, and parties that will get your holiday spirit burning bright. Family Fun and Shopping Buckhead Village The Veranda Jewel Box welcomes guests into an […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Monroe Local News
Take a photo with Santa and leave a toy for a child in need
You’re invited to go see Santa on Friday, Dec. 2 – and help a child in need at the same time. Between 5 – 8 p.m. take an unwrapped toy to Felker Community Center, 725 S Madison Avenue in Monroe for a child in need this Christmas. The donated toys will go to the families at Project Renewal.
northgeorgialiving.com
A Very Merry Hallmark Holiday Getaway in Alpharetta
It’s the time of year when you cozy up in your comfiest loungewear, pour a cup of hot cocoa and plug in the twinkle lights while you tune into everyone’s favorite holiday movie channel. Take your guilty pleasure to the next level and live out your movie-inspired dreams. Pack your bags and get ready to experience your own holiday magic with a getaway to Alpharetta, Georgia.
Stone Mountain Park’s ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled for third year in a row
Stone Mountain Park’s "Snow Mountain" event has been canceled for the 2022 through 2023 holiday season.
Monroe Local News
Holiday Craft Fair at the American Legion in Loganville on Dec. 3
There will be a Holiday Craft Fair at the American Legion Post 233 in Loganville on Dec. 3, 2022 with more than 60 vendors on hand. If you get there early, you can get in on the breakfast sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion and Auxilliary and there will be a Johnny Knuckles Knock-out BBQ Food Truck on hand for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Traffic backed up on Hwy 81 in Walnut Grove due to traffic light out and a crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 30, 2022) – At 8:40 a.m., Walton County Fire Rescue reported that Highway 81 in Walnut Grove is a mess. “The traffic light at Hwy 81 and Hwy 138 is out and flashing. Traffic is backed up in all directions on both highways.,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said, adding “To add to that there is a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 81 at Cannon Farm Road.”
Monroe Local News
The Monroe Church to give away personal care items on Tuesday to help spread Christmas cheer
Food items are usually what churches and charities hand out over the holiday season to ease the burden for families. But there are some items that are seldom taken into account, such as personal care items, and these can make a huge difference to the Christmas season for those in need.
Monroe Local News
Missing miniature dachshund in Monroe, Ga.
If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132. This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last seen at 1p.m. today, Nov. 30, 2022 on Vasco Adcock Road.
exploregwinnett.org
5 Ways to Treat Yourself in Gwinnett
You deserve something special. Sometimes life gets moving, and it feels like it never stops. Every once in a while, you've got to slow down and TREAT YOURSELF. There are countless ways to get pampered in Gwinnett. 1. A Day at the Spa. Anything but your typical spa experience, treating...
