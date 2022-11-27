Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Cookie Decorating and Kid’s Christmas Party at the American Legion Post 233 on Dec. 9
Kids attending will get a small gift and a Christmas Ornament. On Dec. 9, the American Legion Post 233 Auxiliary is hosting a Kid’s Christmas Party with an opportunity to meet, and greet, Santa. This is a family affair – kids cannot be dropped off. They will be given a free hot dog, chips and a drink and an opportunity to have some fun. There will be a cookie decorating table and picture coloring station.
Monroe Local News
The December 2022 TRIAD breakfast and monthly meeting for senior citizens is Dec. 2
The last TRIAD for 2022 will take place at 9 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at The Retreat in Loganville!. Janice Tribble reminds everybody that this is a “great time for fun and fellowship! They serve a delicious breakfast beginning at 9 am. Come join us and wish all your friends a very Merry Christmas!”
Monroe Local News
Walton Village Apartments is the winner in the 2022 fall decorating contest
After a month of voting, Walton Village Apartments overwhelmingly won the fall decorating contest between A. Highland Village Apartments and B. Walton Village Apartments. In 2020, Highland Village Apartments and Walton Village Apartments found a unique way to cope with the restrictive lifestyle the pandemic had imposed on them. By the time fall came around, they were ready. Residents in the two apartment complexes decorated the front of each property in a fall theme and asked voters to choose the winner.
Christmas in Canton: A rundown of holiday events
CANTON — It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season in the City of Canton. Lights are being strung, ornaments carefully placed, and events planned to welcome residents and guests for all the holiday festivities. Here is a rundown of all the holiday festivities in Canton.
Monroe Local News
Walton County lights up for Christmas
Beginning with Social Circle on Nov. 18, and ending with the City of Monroe on Dec. 8, one by one Walton County’s cities have ushered in the 2022 Christmas Season. Walnut Grove was the most recent with the tree lighting on Nov. 19. Members of the community gathered at Walnut Grove City Hall for an afternoon and evening of holiday celebration with games for the kids, a visit by Santa, hot chocolate and smore’s and of coure, the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
WXIA 11 Alive
More than 70% of veterans buried at Marietta National Cemetery don't have a wreath for holiday season
MARIETTA, Ga. — A U.S. veteran in Marietta who says he needs your help is making an urgent push to ensure veterans buried at the national cemetery there are honored for the holidays. Currently, less than 30% of the tombstones will have wreaths on them. There are more than...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Chris Kincaid, 65, of Loganville
Chris Kincaid, age 65 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.
Gwinnett Code Enforcement to host Thursday community forum
County departments and organizations will present on safety, livability and health.
Monroe Local News
Loganville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Dec. 3
Parade and tree lighting is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Loganville’s long-standing Christmas Tradition is the city’s annual Christmas parade, which again this year will return to its roots and be combined with the lighting of the tree at the Town Green. This year it will be from 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Marcia Larson, 75, of Monroe
Marcia Larson, age 75 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Sirmans officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 12-1 PM.
northgeorgialiving.com
A Very Merry Hallmark Holiday Getaway in Alpharetta
It’s the time of year when you cozy up in your comfiest loungewear, pour a cup of hot cocoa and plug in the twinkle lights while you tune into everyone’s favorite holiday movie channel. Take your guilty pleasure to the next level and live out your movie-inspired dreams. Pack your bags and get ready to experience your own holiday magic with a getaway to Alpharetta, Georgia.
Monroe Local News
Found cat: In the Hester Town Road area in Walton County
A family had a “really pretty black cat with white feet” show up at their farm near the intersection of Hester Town Road and Adcock Road about 3 or 4 weeks ago. If she is your cat or you know who she belongs too, please post the information below this post.
Monroe Local News
Missing miniature dachshund in Monroe, Ga.
If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132. This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last seen at 1p.m. today, Nov. 30, 2022 on Vasco Adcock Road.
mercer.edu
McAfee alumnus serves community as pastor and senior adviser to Atlanta mayor
The Rev. Sean Smith offers spiritual guidance and engages with the faith community daily through two demanding jobs. The 2011 graduate of Mercer University’s McAfee School of Theology has served as the pastor of New Horizon Baptist Church in Atlanta for 21 years and senior adviser to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens since February 2022.
Holiday Events Galore!
The holiday celebrations are back in full force, and everyone is ready to get out and get together for a good time. Here are some of the area events, shows, concerts, and parties that will get your holiday spirit burning bright. Family Fun and Shopping Buckhead Village The Veranda Jewel Box welcomes guests into an […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Monroe Local News
The Monroe Church to give away personal care items on Tuesday to help spread Christmas cheer
Food items are usually what churches and charities hand out over the holiday season to ease the burden for families. But there are some items that are seldom taken into account, such as personal care items, and these can make a huge difference to the Christmas season for those in need.
Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20
Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and […] The post Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
UPDATED: Some Forsyth County lake parks to close this week
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department recently alerted residents about upcoming closures at popular lakeside parks. Charleston Park, Young Deer Creek Park, and Six Mile Creek park will all be closed on December 2. Each park will be closed for just one day so that necessary work items may be completed safely.
Monroe Local News
Athens Symphony Orchestra to kick off the holiday season with its 26th Annual Christmas Concert Series
Featuring Special Guests Seth Hendershot and Santa Claus. (ATHENS, Ga.) – Santa is back to help the Athens Symphony Orchestra launch the traditional start of the holiday season with its annual Christmas Concert Series. Performances will take place at The Classic Center Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3:00 p.m.
Popular metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location to undergo $3 million remodel
ATLANTA — A busy metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location will soon be torn down and rebuilt, according to a company news release. The Chick-fil-A Peachtree at Collier across from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will begin a $3 million remodel early next year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
