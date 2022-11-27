Read full article on original website
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
Two Akron business owners are partnering with Summit County Public Health to help get life-saving resources into the hands of those who need them.
1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
Hidden in plain sight: History of Cleveland’s abandoned attractions
Grabowski is one of the creators of the online encyclopedia of Cleveland history. He says the history of Cleveland in many ways comes down to the everyday place and things that people remember and use.
Viral video shows Akron officers removing Jayland Walker poster
Amanda Bryant recorded the video showing Akron police carrying what she says is a Justice for Jayland Walker poster after officers cut it off a utility pole. The video has now gone viral.
Mayfield students transition old storage room to help pay it forward with free clothing, hygiene items
MAYFIELD, Ohio — Foster kids, families, and students are finding solace inside what used to be a storage room at Mayfield High School. The room has transformed to help with a growing struggle within the community with free clothes and hygiene products. It’s called the “Pay it Forward Room.”...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area
If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
38-Year-Old Shot Dead in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide in Akron Wednesday night. City police found an unresponsive 38-year-old man inside a house on Brandon Avenue. The victim’s name is being withheld pending a positive identification and family notification. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
3 thieves steal more than a dozen coats from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said two men and one woman stole more than a dozen coats from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store. The theft happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the store located in the 400 block of Howe Ave. The store manager told police, the...
Akron police investigating after 2 cops seen carrying Jayland Walker sign to their cruiser
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
Teen enters plea in Akron metro bus murder
An Akron teen charged in the death of a man on a metro bus in May 2021 has pled guilty.
Body of old homeowner found in Cleveland Heights basement by new homeowner
Cleveland Heights police officers responded to a home Tuesday after its new owner called and said they found a body in the basement.
Local realtors assure now is the time to negotiate, buy dream home as housing market starts to correct itself
CLEVELAND — Home interest rates continue to sit at about 7% and it is costing homebuyers more than we've seen in the last 20 years. But local realtors say that shouldn't deter you from finding your dream home. Despite the panic within the housing market we've seen over the...
Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.
Life in prison for man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man convicted of a deadly drive-by shooting in Akron was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday afternoon. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin said Adarus Black is eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Earlier this month, a jury unanimously...
Local family puts up massive Christmas light display
A mom in Austintown brings joy into her home with her Christmas light display.
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
PHOTOS: Ohio Woman Plows Car Through Guard Rail Into Lake Erie
She was transported to a local hospital.
Popular Youngstown BBQ restaurant announces closure
A popular Mahoning Valley BBQ spot has announced its decision to close down. The owners of Fatso's BBQ took to Facebook Sunday morning to announce the closure. In the post, owners cited the burden of food costs and lack of capital to continue. Fatso's BBQ had been serving chicken, ribs,...
