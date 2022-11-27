Today is Friday, Dec. 2, the 336th day of 2022. There are 29 days left in the year. On Dec. 2, 1954, the U.S. Senate passed, 67-22, a resolution condemning Republican Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy of Wisconsin, saying he had “acted contrary to senatorial ethics and tended to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO