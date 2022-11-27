Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
Centre Daily
Dodgers Rumors: LA Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for All-Star Shortstop
Your Los Angeles Dodgers may need to fill their shortstop hole. According to MLB.com, the Phillies, Yankees, Red Sox, Braves, and a few more are in on the speedy shortstop, Trea Turner. The market will be a competitive one for Turner, and luckily for the Dodgers, if Trea leaves for...
Trea Turner Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Signing with Philly Has a ‘Good Chance to Happen’
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency last month, one of four premier shortstops on the market this offseason. For a variety of reasons, the Phillies have always made a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Turner, and rumors of a union appear to be intensifying. According...
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher
Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
Yankees’ updated contract offer to Aaron Judge would make him highest-paid position player
The numbers never lie. And the ones reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicate the New York Yankees are serious about re-signing Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, general manager Brian Cashman said the club had already made an updated contract offer to the American League MVP. But unlike the spring, when Cashman went public with the team’s initial seven-year, $213.5 million pitch, the general manager didn’t spill the beans on the new proposal.
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
RUMOR: Yankees’ Aaron Judge free agency backup plan will make Red Sox fans cringe
Xander Bogaerts has been linked to no shortage of teams in free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and even Arizona Diamondbacks have been connected to the former Boston Red Sox shortstop. But MLB insider Buster Olney recently admitted that he would not be surprised if the New York Yankees made a run at Bogaerts, per Audacy.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
CBS Sports
Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell criticizes Astros' recent tilt toward analytics but says he doesn't want GM job
The Houston Astros remain in need of a general manager after surprisingly cutting ties with incumbent James Click earlier this offseason. So enter Jeff Bagwell?. The franchise legend and Hall of Fame first baseman has been a close advisor to club owner Jim Crane for some time, and the idea that he might be in for a larger and more formal front-office role gained credence when Bagwell reportedly helped negotiate José Abreu's recent free-agent contract with Houston. On Tuesday, Bagwell leveled what seems to be thinly veiled criticism at Click and his data-driven approach:
Deadspin
Jeff Bagwell, you won the World Series, clown!
I didn’t realize that Jeff Bagwell had become that guy at the end of the bar who tells you about the time he saw the original The Wall Tour every single time you enter the place. Not what I would have picked for him during his playing days, but here we are.
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have the best rotation in baseball with one free-agent signing
Luckily for the New York Yankees, they don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season. The only player they’re losing is Jameson Taillon, a replaceable No. 5 option who is garnering interest from other teams. General manager Brian Cashman has a ripe opportunity to build...
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Latest Shortstop Free Agent Report May Be Good News For Red Sox Fans
The latest shortstop free agent report should be welcomed news by Red Sox fans
Jacob deGrom MLB free agent market shrinking as teams see him as ‘a big risk’
It seems that despite still being one of the best pitchers in baseball, Jacob deGrom’s MLB free agent market looks
Dodgers Rumors: Analyst Thinks LA has a Chance to Sign Carlos Correa
One of the main objectives of this offseason for the Dodgers is to figure out who will play shortstop for them in 2023. They could stay internal with Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, or even Jacob Amaya. They could trade for someone like Willy Adames. Or they could go after one of the big four free agents: Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, and Carlos Correa.
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Gives Five Potential Trade Targets For LA
There are some clear needs the Dodgers need to address this off-season
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
MLB analyst says Boston Red Sox should target this ‘perfect’ fit in MLB free agency
One analyst for MLB network believes a specific pitcher in MLB free agency would be a “perfect guy” for the
Comments / 0