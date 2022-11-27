Read full article on original website
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
Which Bowl Will Oklahoma Play in? Here are the Latest Projections
Here's where all the major news outlets have the Sooners slotted during bowl season.
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
FOX Sports
College Football Bowl Projections: Ohio State or Penn State to the Rose Bowl?
Selection Sunday is almost upon us, and despite all the attention being paid toward the College Football Playoff this weekend, there are a full 82 teams that will have their postseason destination laid out by the time heads hit pillows on Dec. 4. There are two big dominoes to keep...
247Sports
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC moves into top four, Ohio State drops out
Tuesday night's reveal of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings sets the stage for a weekend of intrigue — for two games in particular. Georgia remains No. 1 in the newest rankings. Michigan, also undefeated after trouncing rival Ohio State on Saturday, moves up a spot to No. 2. Undefeated TCU pushes up to No. 3 and one-loss USC moves to No. 4.
FOX Sports
Swinney: Top TD pass catcher Beaux Collins done for the year
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Receiver Beaux Collins needs surgery on his injured right shoulder and will not play the rest of the season, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. Collins is a 6-foot-3 sophomore who leads the 10th-ranked Tigers with five touchdown catches. He returned Saturday after missing the two previous games because of a separated shoulder and had two catches, including a 59-yard grab that was Clemson’s longest completion of the season.
College Football World Reacts To Texas Quarterback Transfer
Texas quarterback Hudson Card plans on entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel. With Quinn Ewers on the roster and Arch Manning set to join the program in 2023, it makes sense for Card to explore his options. Thamel is reporting that Card's priorities are "winning and...
College Football Star Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring
Brent Venables is set to lose one of his most talented receivers at Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Sooners former five-star wideout Theo Wease announced that he intends to enter the transfer portal. Thank you Sooner Nation for the unconditional love and support during my time here. I also want to say...
ESPN Computer Predicting Major Championship Game Upset
The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest rankings on Tuesday night. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC round out the top four. Is that going to be the College Football Playoff foursome?. It will be barring an upset during conference championship game weekend. ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting...
Keyshawn Johnson Has Blunt Message For TCU
It's safe to say Keyshawn Johnson isn't a big believer in the TCU Horned Frogs. During this Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," the former No. 1 pick made it clear that he doesn't think TCU can compete with Georgia and Michigan. Johnson referred to TCU as "this...
FOX Sports
Joel Klatt: Michigan 'might be the best team in the country,' true contenders
There were so many memorable moments to come out of Michigan’s 45-23 win over Ohio State this past weekend, it would be a near-impossible exercise to choose one that stood out above the rest. There was Cornelius Johnson’s 69-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter, which set the stage...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 14: How to bet Utah-USC
The Utah Utes and USC Trojans will face off Friday night for a showdown between top 20 teams that will determine which squad wins the Pac-12 conference. The 9-3 Utes come into this game after defeating Colorado 63-21 in Week 13. Utah's three losses this season were to Florida, UCLA and Oregon.
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Okoronkwo, Class of 2024 LB from Germany, announces B1G commitment
Justin Okoronkwo has found a home in the Big Ten. The linebacker prospect from Germany has committed to play for Mike Locksley’s Maryland program. Okoronkwo made the announcement Tuesday on social media. Sports Betting in Big Ten Country. Sports betting in Maryland is launching in the coming months. Get...
FOX Sports
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis
Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
FOX Sports
Buckeyes' Stroud repeats as Big Ten offensive player of year
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten's offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Penn State's Nicholas Singleton is freshman of the year. The conference announced its offensive awards on Wednesday, with Stroud extending to five years...
FOX Sports
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Dolphins-Niners
Week 13 is finally here. Why would we be so excited, you might wonder? Week 13 is special because this is when we start to really see similarities present themselves between team health and team success. We are able to get a clearer picture regarding which teams will and won’t make the playoffs when you combine current records with the Banged Up Score Rankings.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles still on top; Jets, Bengals move up
Finally, we can catch our breath. The past few weeks went full-send in the NFL, as the power structure was shaken up by surprising results and shocking upsets. And while that's always going to be a key element of the league — Any Given Sunday remains a trope— things felt a bit quieter in Week 12.
