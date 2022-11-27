'Amazing Race's' Oldest Contestant, Donald Anthony St. Claire, Dies at 87

Donald Anthony St. Claire, the oldest contestant in "The Amazing Race" history, has died at 87, TMZ reports.

According to his son, Greg, Don collapsed and died at this Angels Camp, California, home. No official cause has been given, but it is believed it may have been a heart issue.

St. Claire competed on the series in 2004 when he was 69. He and his wife, Mary Jean — "Team Grandparents" — were favorites for their dogged determination in spite of the challenges presented by competing against rivals one half, or even one third, his age.

In one low moment on the show, Don famously proclaimed, "Once again the fickle finger of fate has diddled us."

The couple ended their time on the show in eighth place.

The only other contestant on the show to compete at age 69 was Season 7's Meredith Smith, who was just a couple of months younger than Don had been when his season premiered.

Watch highlights of Don and Mary Jean's time on the series here.

St. Claire was a successful doctor in Palo Alto, California, for decades prior to his stint on "The Amazing Race," serving as a part of Stanford's clinical faculty.

In retirement, he loved to — what else? — travel the world.

According to Deadline, Don is survived by Mary Jean, his wife of nearly 40 years; six children and stepchildren; 16 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.