Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony Spills Tea On Younger Men In Her DMs: Watch
The mother of one spilled all during her stint on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. La La Anthony and her ex Carmelo were famously known as one of the original “NBA couples.” While their marriage may not have worked out, they still share a son together. Additionally, they’ve gone on to achieve huge career milestones in their respective solo endeavours.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Shares “712PM” Music Video Directed By Travis Scott
Travis Scott serves as the director for Future’s “712PM” music video. Future came through strong at the top of 2022 with the release of his latest project, I NEVER LIKED YOU. Following a one-plus year hiatus from releasing new music, the Atlanta rapper made a strong statement with his latest album. He provided a healthy mix of radio records, like “WAIT FOR U,” and street bangers that have had a grip on 2022.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Shares Grandmaster Flash-Sampled “Players” Single
Coi Leray has officially dropped her new song “Players,” which features a distinct sample of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s 1982 hit, “The Message.”. The 25-year-old shows off her rapping skills on the catchy track with the overall message that “girls is players, too.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Previews New Future-Assisted Banger
The teaser caused an uproar after Nicole Arbour accused Offset of promoting violence in his music. Offset channelled the Joker to tease his upcoming single with Future. After pushing back the release of his album in the wake of Takeoff’s death, Offset shared a brand new snippet on Instagram this week. The brief clip shows Offset dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker with a mock gun as he mouthed the lyrics to the record in front of a movie theatre. The upcoming record also includes an appearance from Future. So, it looks like we could expect the two ATLiens will have new heat for fans soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
PnB Rock’s Brother Pulls Up To Roscoes “20 Deep”
PNB Meen pulled up to the location where his brother was slain with about 20 of his closest friends. PnB Rock’s family and fans are still grieving the loss of the slain the rapper. The 30-year old was shot and killed in September during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles. PnB Rock was at the city’s infamous Roscoes Chicken & Waffle where he was assaulted and murdered.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Says He Has $1M For B.G. When He’s Released From Prison
Birdman suggested B.G. could be coming home soon. Gucci Mane’s celebrating the news of B.G.’s potential early release. Birdman suggested recently that the former Cash Money artists would be coming home soon. Though he didn’t say when B.G. would be out, the NOLA mogul said that he’d be back outside in a “few weeks.” There isn’t any confirmation surrounding these reports but Baby’s actively worked towards getting the 42-year-old rapper out of prison.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas & 21 Savage Join Forces On “One Mic, One Gun”
Nas and 21 Savage have seemingly buried the hatchet regarding their recent beef. As we previously reported, 21 received backlash earlier this month over his comments about Nas. The Her Loss rapper claimed that Nas is no longer relevant. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” 21 shared on Clubhouse. “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low Release Date Confirmed
The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low is finally almost here. Drake has been working hard on his NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Of course, Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, so it can be said that his sneakers are going to get people excited. Moreover, the NOCTA association demonstrates that these will be of high quality.
hotnewhiphop.com
Doja Cat Addresses People Questioning Her “Blackness”
The hitmaker speaks on people claiming she didn’t grow up with Black influences. She didn’t let a little thing like a racism controversy dull her shine, and Doja Cat now addresses specific criticisms. The singer-rapper is enjoying dominating the charts one hit after the next. Additionally, she’s gone bald and shaved her eyebrows, making a fashion statement that perfectly pairs with her eclectic lifestyle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” Release Date Confirmed
The Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is back. If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bow Wow Celebrates End Of Tour With Champagne Shower
The star celebrated his last show of The Millennium Tour with a sweet message to fans. Bow Wow has been a force in the game for over twenty years. The Ohio born rapper has managed to maintain a stable career both on and off the stage. On Tuesday (November 29), he took to Instagram to celebrate the last show of his infamous Millennium Tour. The 35-year old star took to Instagram with a video of himself turn up, bathing in champagne.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date
This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka Scandal “Devastating” For Their Son
She also said it was “heartbreaking” that the Celtics made the scandal public, especially considering they haven’t checked in on her. She has remained relatively silent amid her partner’s cheating scandal, but Nia Long is finally speaking out. The acclaimed actress was thrust into viral headlines after it was revealed that Ime Udoka had an affair. An investigation into the Boston Celtics coach found that he was involved with someone within the organization.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” will drop before the end of the year. By the time the Air Jordan 9 came out, Michael Jordan was already playing baseball. As a result, fans barely got to see MJ wear this shoe on the court. Unfortunately, this gave the shoe an unfavorable fate. Consequently, it didn’t have the cultural impact that Nike had hoped.
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Mocks Ye’s Divorce With “Gold Digger” Lyrics
D.L. Hughley took to Instagram to poke fun at Kanye West’s public divorce settlement. D.L. Hughley has had longstanding beef with Kanye West. The comedian and radio host doesn’t hold back when sharing his critique about the Donda rapper. D.L. upped the anti on Tuesday (November 29), by poking fun at Ye’s divorce settlement news. West was ordered to pay ex-wife Kim Kardashian $200,000 in child support.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Scheme Reacts To Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend’s Claims About Overdose
DJ Scheme appeared to be responding to Juice WRLD’s girlfriend’s recent claims about his death on Twitter. DJ Scheme apologized to Juice WRLD’s fans on Twitter, Monday. He seemed to be responding to the late rapper’s girlfriend making claims about his death not being an overdose.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future, Kodak Black, Lil Baby Dominate YouTube’s Top Songs
“WAIT FOR U,” “Super Gremlin,” and “Right On” made this year’s top 10 list. YouTube released its list of the top ten songs of the year, and a few hip-hop mainstays earned their place. Future, Kodak Black and Lil Baby all cracked 2022’s list with their trending rap songs and music videos.
hotnewhiphop.com
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend
Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Credits “Drink Champs” For Creating A “Whole Industry”
Not everyone agreed with Diddy saying that N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN “created a whole industry” with “Drink Champs.”. Diddy credited N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN with creating “a whole industry” for launching Drink Champs. The comment didn’t sit right with everyone, with many saying Diddy is forgetting about several other hip-hop podcasters to come before them.
Comments / 0