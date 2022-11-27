Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
New Staff and Board at Nonprofit Center
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires (NPC) has a new staff member and two new board members. Sarah Blexrud of South Egremont joins the NPC in the senior position of Director of Operations. Blexrud will oversee finance, membership, marketing, and administration, and assist with strategy and program development. She reports to founder and Executive Director Liana Toscanini. Blexrud previously served as Administrative Director at Berkshire Waldorf High School and Communications Specialist at Canyon Ranch.
iBerkshires.com
Penny Social, Non-Profit Fair Returns at Williamstown's Holiday Walk
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After a two-year absence, one of Holiday Walk's signature attractions returns on Saturday. The Penny Social and Non-Profit Fair once again will fill Williams College's Lasell Gymnasium with holiday cheer, merriment and a chance to try your luck. "We are so happy we can resume having...
iBerkshires.com
Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas Returns
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — The community's beloved recreation of the Norman Rockwell painting "Home for Christmas" returns after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. "We're looking forward to having it back. We've had had two year hiatus because of COVID. So it's very exciting that we're going to have the tradition continuing considering it's our 33rd year," Stockbridge Chamber Executive Director Barbara J. Zanetti said.
wamc.org
Pittsfield Public Schools superintendent delivers report on noxious fumes incident to school committee
On November 18th, an emergency dismissal was issued at the Pittsfield and Taconic high schools over noxious fumes emerging from floor refinishing projects in both buildings. Students and staff members reported experiencing nosebleeds, headaches, vomiting, and other reactions to the chemicals. WAMC subsequently broke the story that a veteran teacher had warned Superintendent Joe Curtis about health concerns stemming from the fumes at least a day before he took action.
iBerkshires.com
Louison House to Host Holiday Musical Bingo Fundraiser at Mingo's
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After a two-year hiatus, the annual Mingo Bingo Holiday Fundraiser will return on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. to benefit the Louison House. The event will take place at Mingo's Bar and Grill. Admission is $25 for one bingo card with additional cards for $5 to increase the chance of winning. Participants play to win dozens of prizes including a gift card to TOURISTS or The Airport Rooms, a round of golf at Taconic Golf Club, Apple AirPods, and more.
iBerkshires.com
Voting Underway for Best Holiday Lights in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The North Adams Chamber (NAC) of Commerce announces the beginning of community voting on the best holiday lights and window displays created by businesses throughout the city. As part of the LumiNAMA holiday lights initiative running now through Jan. 1, any North Adams resident can...
theberkshireedge.com
A new ‘landing zone’ for Great Barrington: Windflower Inn to be put to use for workforce housing
Another grand old Berkshire retreat has been acquired by those working to address South County’s dire lack of affordable housing. The 13-bedroom Windflower Inn, just north of South Egremont village, will be sold to Construct, Inc. on Thursday, December 1. The 13-thousand-square-foot inn is changing hands fully furnished and will serve as a temporary fix for those in between addresses or working seasonally. The housing support organization is paying $1,425,000 for the ten-acre property and hopes to begin welcoming lodgers as soon as January. (An additional free-standing, four-bedroom, two-bath house, and three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath cottage on the property are currently occupied.)
iBerkshires.com
'Two Moms For a Cure' Raising Funds for Carter LaCasse
DALTON, Mass. — The holidays can be stressful to anyone but it is especially so for those fighting and supporting loved ones afflicted with childhood cancer. Local moms Christen Simmons and Stephanie Maschino are at it again in working to raise funds for a family fighting childhood cancer. The...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Firefighters Extinguish Zinky's Pub Stove Fire
DALTON, Mass. — Dalton firefighters quickly extinguished a stove fire Thursday morning at 5:18 at Zinky's Pub on Daly Avenue. The department was notified via automatic fire alarm notification and a call in by a citizen passing by while walking their dog. Fire Chief Jim Peltier said there was...
iBerkshires.com
Vote on Taconic High's Vocational Status Set for January
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A possible vote to begin Taconic High's transition to an all-vocational institution is in the near future. On Monday, district administrators revealed that they plan to put this on the School Committee's agenda in January. If the panel is in favor, Taconic will only accept Career Technical Education (CTE) students in the fall of 2023 and, by the fall of 2027, will be all vocational.
iBerkshires.com
Five Berkshire Communities Get Police Body-Camera Grants
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city is one of five Berkshire communities receiving a total of $436,000 in funding for body-worn cameras through the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. The grant program awarded $2,494,752.40 in fiscal 2023 to a total of 32 municipal departments across Massachusetts to...
iBerkshires.com
SVHC Physician Aims for the Olympics
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Ivette Guttmann, MD, a sports medicine physician with SVMC Orthopedics, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) in Bennington, has something in common with the best athletes in the world; she has a dream to make it to the Olympic Games.
iBerkshires.com
City Council OKs Starbucks on South Street
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A proposal for a Starbucks on Route 7 was given the green light after reworking its curb cut to address traffic concerns. The City Council approved on Tuesday a special permit for the coffee shop and drive-through at 1030 South St. after being continued in October.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Man Arrested After Berkshire Bank Robbery
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The Pittsfield Police released a statement late Wednesday night indicating that they arrested Louis Hoffman in connection to the Berkshire Bank attempted robbery. Hoffman, 32 of Pittsfield, was taken into custody and charged with crimes related to the robbery. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday, Dec....
iBerkshires.com
Samantha Kaftan Joins SVMC ExpressCare
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) welcomes Physician Assistant Samantha Kaftan, PA-C, to SVMC ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Kaftan earned her master's degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She received a bachelor's in biology from the University of Dallas in...
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Arts Delightful & Delectable Holiday Market
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Great Barrington Arts Market (GBAM) returns to Saint James Place on Main Street in Great Barrington after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. GBAM offers market goers a chance to shop in person and support the local artist community at the same time. GBAM's...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Lenox Planners Should Consider Residents in Cell-Tower Siting Bylaw
I have been attending meetings in regard to the new wireless zoning bylaw for the last 18 months. As a Lenox resident, the biggest concern is that the new bylaw is not protective of its residents. The new bylaw is industry-friendly and makes it difficult, if not impossible to push back on an application if you find one being proposed for next to, or on your home. The only recourse that was shared with us, if an application is approved, is private litigation.
Robber gets away with no money at Berkshire Bank in Pittsfield
The Pittsfield Police were sent to Berkshire Bank on West Street on Wednesday for a hold-up alarm.
iBerkshires.com
Grace Hallenbeck Joins SVMC Pownal Campus and SVMC Cardiology
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), welcomes Grace Hallenbeck, DNP, FNP, a family nurse practitioner, to the SVMC Pownal Campus, SVMC Cardiology, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Hallenbeck will divide time between the Cardiology practice and the Pownal practice. Hallenbeck completed...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Officials to Work Friday Game at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A crew of eight Berkshire County high school football officials will take the field on Friday afternoon at Gillette Stadium to officiate the Division 7 State Championship Game. Referee John Wellspeak will lead a crew that includes umpire Michael Lyon, line judge Marc Field, head linesman Mark...
