Ann Arbor, MI

Scarlet Nation

Opponent Lookahead: Where Purdue ranks statistically

A Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff seeding is on the line as Michigan faces Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. Here's a look at where the Boilermakers stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com. Offense. Points per game: 66th (28.6) Rushing yards per...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Miami flips four-star DE Collins Acheampong from Michigan

Relationships were the most important thing for Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Collins Acheampong throughout his recruitment, and despite getting injured, Miami never backed off of him. That loyalty to Acheampong ended with a flip to the Hurricanes on Tuesday, backing off of his Michigan commitment that...
ANN ARBOR, MI

