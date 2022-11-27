Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
$50K bond set for Petal man after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been set for a man involved in an incident where a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Forrest County Tuesday night. 59-year-old William Thurman, of Petal, had his initial appearance in Forrest County Circuit Court Wednesday morning, where his bond has been set at $50,000 for aggravated driving under the influence (DUI).
WTOK-TV
Intermittent closures planned Sunday on I-20 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation said there will be intermittent closures on Interstate 20 in Scott County Sunday, Dec. 4, between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Both directions of I-20 between Highway 35 (Exit 88) and Highway 481 (Exit 80) will be affected. Crews will...
WTOK-TV
Power outages in the viewing area
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - According to the EMEPA website, roughly 25 homes outside of the Queen City are experiencing power outages. The outages started overnight in all areas. It is unknown if any other significant damage has been done in these areas but News 11 will keep you updated.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 1, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 8:42 AM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of Old North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a roof.
WDAM-TV
Tuesday storm scrapes up Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One family is feeling very fortunate after Tuesday night’s storms. The home of Kerry Lovett, his wife and two children, was destroyed in Tuesday night’s tornado. Wednesday, Lovett and his son, Jay, both said they felt very lucky to have survived the storm.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 12_01_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Otis Cordarius Williams. Williams is a 29-year-old White male who is approximately 5′ 3″ in height and weighs 150 pounds. He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit...
WDAM-TV
Laurel police execute 4 drug busts in November
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department’s Narcotics and CID investigators were very busy this past month. According to LPD, four drug busts were executed throughout the month of November. In total, six suspects were arrested in connection to the executed search warrants. The cases are as follows:
WTOK-TV
Clarke Co. rail crossing on Hwy. 18 to temporarily close
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Work scheduled by Norfolk Southern and the Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close a rail crossing on Highway 19 in Clarke County. The closure will be from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The crossing will be closed in...
kicks96news.com
Drug Trafficking and Felony DUI in Neshoba Arrests
CARL JORDAN, 43, of Meridian, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 2nd, Resisting Arrest, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $2,500, $600, $800, $800. TYLER MARSHELL, 20, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRIANNA MARTIN, 20, of...
Families run for cover as EF-1 tornado tears through Fruitdale
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Trees we’re snapped and some were uprooted. A tornado ripped through the heart of Fruitdale tearing apart homes in its path Wednesday morning. “It started sounding like a train coming. All we had time to do was just get in the bathtub and pray. We just in the tub and […]
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest Meridian man for DUI, 102 ecstasy pills
A Meridian man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, driving under the influence and other charges after a traffic stop over the weekend, the authorities said. The man, Carl Jordan, 43, of 2418 Third Avenue, Meridian, was arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, driving under a suspended license and no insurance.
WDAM-TV
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Take a look at the Meridian Christmas Parade route
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian announced the route for this year’s Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday Dec. 10, starting at 5 p.m. The theme is “Twelve Days of Christmas”. The parade will start on 8th Street and 25th Avenue, travel to 23rd Avenue, turn...
Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
WDAM-TV
Storm damage reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries or deaths have been reported in Jasper County during Tuesday night’s severe weather, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department did report some structural damages along with trees and downed power lines on the roads. As of...
WTOK-TV
Tuff Guard Security prioritizes safety in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Joe Roberts has lived in Meridian his entire life and has lately seen the crime rate increase. He said he thought about what could he do to stop this and came up with the idea of Tuff Guard Security came to be. Roberts said he hopes an...
WTOK-TV
WLBT
Two people are dead after car crash in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people are dead and one was transported to the hospital Thursday night after a 2-car wreck on the off-ramp of 22nd Avenue in Meridian, according to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler. It’s not clear at this time what caused the wreck, but News 11 spoke...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Edwin L. Lummus
Graveside services for Mr. Edwin L. Lummus will begin at 2pm Wednesday November 23, 2022, at Graham Cemetery on Valley Road with Brother Randall Creel officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Lummus, 87, of Meridian, passed...
