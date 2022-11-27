Police: Pedestrian killed in Route 51 crash in Jefferson Hills
Jefferson Hills police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that took place Saturday evening along Route 51.
Robbin Fisher, 61, of Pittsburgh was struck and killed by a moving vehicle while crossing the street, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Emergency officials were called to Route 51 near the Jefferson Hills Sunoco fuel station around 6:05 p.m. Fisher was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:31 p.m.
Police said the crash is under investigation.
