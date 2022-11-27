ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Updated Bowl Game Projections For Mississippi State Following 24-22 Egg Bowl Victory

By Crissy Froyd
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yh3Jb_0jP70ScO00

Looking into where Mississippi State's bowl game could be after the Bulldogs finished the season at 8-4.

Mississippi State football's regular season is officially in the books after the Bulldogs improved to 8-4 with a 24-22 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels in the Egg Bowl rivalry game last week.

After facing arguably the toughest schedule in the nation and exceeding expectations for most record-wise, the Bulldogs await the announcement of their bowl game destination.

Here's a look into a few possibilities that could make sense:

Las Vegas Bowl

This has been a popular one that the Bulldogs have been projected to appear in throughout the season and it still looks plenty plausible now. In this instance, the Bulldogs could face the No. 17-ranked UCLA Bruins (9-3), who rounded out the season with a 35-28 win over the California Golden Bears on Nov. 25.

This would be an interesting matchup, set for Dec. 17, in which head coach Mike Leach would face an opponent from his former conference. It would also mark the first meeting between the two teams.

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Last year's Texas Bowl matchup ended with a 42-20 Kansas State victory over LSU that served as the the proper Swan Song for departing quarterback Skylar Thompson. It is possible that MSU appears in this contest that features a Big 12 and an SEC opponent with Oklahoma State a real possibility. The Cowboys recently finished the regular season with a 24-19 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers to fall to an overall record of 7-5.

The game is set to be played in NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Dec. 28.

ReliaQuest Bowl

Formerly called the "Outback Bowl", the ReliaQuest will feature an SEC team and a Big Ten team. MSU could meet Purdue down south in this one as the Boilermakers just wrapped up their regular season with a 30-16 win over the Indiana Hoosiers, improving to the same 8-4 record the Bulldogs hold. It would also mark the first time in history the two teams have faced each other.

The contest will take place in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

CMS Cheerleading goes viral with 18M+ views

Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville seats 60,133 people — now imagine it filled to capacity 311 times. That’s roughly how many people have viewed just one video of a cheer by the Columbus Middle School cheerleaders on TikTok alone. So far 18.7 million people have watched and 4.2...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.  The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Lottery player in Lowndes County wins $559K

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lottery player in Lowndes County won $559,000 over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the player won during Saturday’s drawing. His or her name is not being published. The player purchased the ticket at the Sprint Mart on Highway 45 North in...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff

Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Easterling, Turner claim victory in runoff elections

Despite the storms that threatened and pounded the area Tuesday, voters still came out to the polls to cast their ballots in the runoff elections. Michelle Easterling and Trina Davidson Brooks faced each other in the runoff in the Place 3 circuit judge race. Easterling, the Clay County prosecutor, claimed victory over Brooks, an assistant district attorney.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Human remains found near Saltillo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department is investigating human remains found in the Saltillo area. Sheriff Jim Johnson posted on social media that deputies responded to the scene and closed off the area. He said all evidence will be sent to the state crime lab for possible...
SALTILLO, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian killed in Columbus identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County’s coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed late Monday night, Nov. 28. Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus. Seals was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him on Seventh Avenue North, the coroner...
COLUMBUS, MS
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate

Comments / 0

Community Policy