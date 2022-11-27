Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Loss To USC

Notre Dame's season ended with a loss but there were several standouts in the game

Notre Dame's 2022 regular season ended in disappointment last night as the Fighting Irish fell to USC. The Irish battled but couldn't make enough plays on either side of the ball to get the win.

Despite the loss there were still plenty of standouts, but two players stood above the rest.

OFFENSE - Michael Mayer, Tight End

Stats : 8 catches, 98 yards, 12.3 YPC, 2 touchdowns

Runners Up : WR Deion Colzie, RB Audric Estime

Junior tight end Michael Mayer had a brilliant Notre Dame career, and if this was his last game for the Irish he went out playing his best football. USC was keying on Mayer all game long but it didn't matter, they simply could not cover him.

Mayer was able to find openings in the zone and quarterback Drew Pyne got him the ball in tight spaces, and Mayer made fantastic catches. When USC did try and single cover Mayer he made them pay. The Irish junior got the team on the board by running an outside vertical route against one-on-one coverage, and he smoked the safety for a touchdown. His second score came over the middle where Mayer quickly fired off the ball, cleared the linebackers and bent in front of the safety for a big play.

Mayer was a big reason that Notre Dame was able to stay in the game offensively. He had some help, especially from Deion Colzie , and when Pyne didn't turn it over he was poised and made some very good throws, but Mayer was clearly the star.

DEFENSE - Isaiah Foskey, Defensive End

Stats : 5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Runners Up : S Xavier Watts, DT Jayson Ademilola

Mayer wasn't the only Irish star to bring his A Game in the big moment, as senior end Isaiah Foskey also played tremendous well against USC. On top of the production, which I'll get to, Foskey played with a ton of heart and a ton of hustle. He clearly wanted to do whatever he could to help his team get a win.

Foskey battled all night long on the edge, often while being held. He made his presence felt early in the game. On USC's field goal drive, Foskey hustled way down field and stripped the ball from USC receiver Jordan Addison . USC was able to retain possession and get into the red zone, but Foskey's second down sack of Caleb Williams forced a field goal and kept the Irish in the game.

Foskey and Jayson Ademilola - one of the runner's up for player of the game - combined for another key second down sack early in the third quarter to force USC's first punt of the game. Later in the game he had another great downfield hustle play to stop a USC runner short of the sticks, forcing the second USC punt of the game.

Mayer and Foskey showed great pride, great heart and great talent in the loss to USC.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter