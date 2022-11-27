Read full article on original website
Bob Orton Jr Provides Update On Randy Orton’s Recovery
Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20, 2022. On that episode of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Orton was written off TV following the match, and his injury has kept him off WWE...
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
Kevin Owens & The Bloodline Came Face To Face On WWE Raw
Find out what happened when Kevin Owens came face to face with the Bloodline including perhaps official Uce, Sami Zayn. When the Bloodline was in the ring, addressing the crowd regarding their WarGames victory over the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre, they were interrupted.
AEW Star Praises Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat After Return Match
An AEW star has high praise for the return match of Ricky Steamboat at WrestleCade, after Steamboat had been away from in-ring action for over a decade. After participating in the match featuring the return of WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky ‘the Dragon’ Steamboat, an AEW star has shared glowing praise.
Kurt Angle Believes Triple H Would Have Had ‘Five-Star Matches’ With This Current WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has said that WWE Head of Creative Triple H could have “five-star matches” with a current WWE star. Triple H officially retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38, opening the second night of the show my symbolically laying his boot in the ring.
Sami Zayn/Roman Reigns Plans Revealed, William Regal WWE Return Update, Major WWE India Show – News Bulletin – November 28, 2022
Details on the plans for Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns have been revealed, an update on William Regal returning to WWE, news of a major WWE India show, and more. Survivor Series WarGames is in the bag, it’s the start of a new week, so let’s begin with the WrestleTalk.com News Bulletin for Monday November 28, 2022.
Details On Triple H’s Involvement In Roman Reigns & Kevin Owens ‘Yelling’ Backstage
UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. There was reportedly a backstage incident involving Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens following last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event.
Report: Roman Reigns ‘Very Heated’ Following Survivor Series Spot
UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. WWE officially brought WarGames to the main roster on Saturday night, with two of the titular matches at Survivor Series WarGames. The...
Real Reason Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Have Red Gear For Survivor Series WarGames
WWE gear designer Sarath Ton has revealed the real reason why Roman Reigns didn’t wear red like the rest of the Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. At the November 26 premium live event, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn defeated the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in the WarGames main event.
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Report: Unique Stipulation Match Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble
With Survivor Series now in the rear view mirror, it’s weird to think that WWE’s next premium live event is the Royal Rumble. Since the change in WWE regime, WWE has begun more long-term booking, including hiring a new director of long-term creative. As such, WrestlingNews.co is reporting...
WWE To Hold More Post-Event Press Conferences
WWE plans to host more press conferences after their premium live events, due to the success of the ones it has held so far. Though usually post-event press conferences are usually the domain of more sports-based promotions such as AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE has adopted the trend in recent months with the ascension of Triple H to the Head of WWE Creative.
Huge WWE Plans Changed Due To Heated Backstage Incident?
UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. Huge WWE plans may have changed due to the backstage incident following last Saturday’s (November 26) Survivor Series event. Undisputed WWE...
AEW Star Details Who Helped Them Grow As A Performer
AEW star Marina Shafir has revealed who helped her to grow as a performer during the more tumultuous days of her wrestling career. A former MMA fighter, Shafir joined WWE in 2018 before being released from the company in June of 2021. She later joined AEW in December of that...
WWE Star Continues Heel Turn Tease
On tonight’s WWE NXT (November 29) a popular star continued to tease their new heelish and bitter attitude. In the kick off match on tonight’s WWE NXT, Indi Hartwell took on Roxanne Perez as their animosity made its way from social media snaps to in-ring action. After the...
NXT Star Set To Be At Tonight’s Raw
A current WWE NXT star is set to be at tonight’s Raw show (November 28). In recent weeks, various NXT stars have appeared on Main Event prior to the show. NXT names such as JD McDonagh, Von Wagner, Grayson Waller, Kiana James and Wendy Choo have wrestled prior to Raw.
Top WWE Star Believes Main Roster Locker Room Feels Like NXT
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has opened up about the WWE locker room, comparing it to that of NXT. Belair joined NXT in 2016, before moving to the company’s main roster in 2020. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, Belair Belair spoke about the backstage...
WWE Star Ruled Out Of Big Match Due To Recent Injury
A WWE star has been ruled out of an upcoming, first of its kind match due to continued injury despite being considered for the role. With a panel of WWE Hall of Famers meeting on tonight’s edition of NXT (November 29) to discuss which NXT stars would be included in the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
NXT To Feature Numerous WWE Hall Of Famers & In-Ring Return
Set for tonight’s November 29th edition of NXT, the appearance of numerous WWE legends to announce details on an upcoming event. Also, the in-ring return to action after a star came back to NXT from the main roster and attacked an NXT champ!. Tonight on NXT, there is already...
Top WWE Star Working Through Injury
A top WWE star is reportedly working through an injury. Kevin Owens made his return on the November 18 episode of SmackDown as the final member of the Brawling Brutes’ WarGames team. Owens had recently suffered a knee injury that had kept him off WWE television for a number...
