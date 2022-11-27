Read full article on original website
Tulsa Zoo to welcome reindeer for holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You won't have to go to the North Pole to see reindeer this season. The Tulsa Zoo will have reindeer for guests to meet this holiday season. The reindeer will be available to guests at no additional cost from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 and from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Visit This Oklahoma Town on Route 66 for an Unforgettable Christmas Experience
If you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit hit the Mother Road for an unforgettable holiday season. This small town in Oklahoma on historic Route 66 is the place to be if you're looking for comfort and joy. This is a lot more than a holiday happening, the entire...
Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
Cherokee Nation welcomes the Christmas season with December special events
TAHLEQUAH – Celebrate the holiday season with the Cherokee Nation during the month of December. On Friday, Dec. 2 enjoy the annual “Christmas on the Square” from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring ornament decorating, Christmas caroling, cookies and hot apple cider, photos with Santa and more. The...
On this Day: Record-breaking snow storm hits Tulsa area in 2006
An arctic cold front moved through eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas starting Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2006.
Food on the Move to fight food insecurities in north Tulsa with 'The Food Home'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Getting groceries in north Tulsa can be a trek. "We gotta go way out of out of like you say you're almost out of town just to get to a decent store," Kennie Wallace said. Wallace says there are not many nearby options for healthy...
High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing
JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
Funeral services announced for Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Red Dirt country music artist Jake Flint reportedly died in his sleep early Sunday, Nov. 26. The day before, he was marrying his partner Brenda Wilson. Flint was 37 years old. No official cause of death has been determined at this time. The family...
Fire destroys multiple homes in south Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near 81st Street and Lewis.
KFC’s Funnel Cake Fries coming to 1 Oklahoma location
Tested in Kansas City, KFC expands Funnel Cake Fries to dozens of locations in St. Louis as well as parts of Nebraska, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
Claremore’s Most Unique: The Belvidere Mansion
The Belvidere Mansion is a unique historical destination in Claremore, Oklahoma. If you are from Claremore, Oklahoma, then you may know there are several historical places that make Claremore unique. From the Will Rogers Memorial to the J.M. Arms and Historical Museum, Claremore is packed with history. One of my favorite places in Claremore is the Belvidere Mansion.
RSV, flu making rounds in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "So obviously first of all I will always start by saying wash the hands," said Abhishek Shakya of the Tulsa Health Department. It's a simple piece of advice you might want to take to heart as Tulsa deals with a tsunami of RSV and flu.
'Tulsa King' renewed for second season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "Tulsa King" has been renewed for a second season according to the official Tulsa King Facebook page. Season one of the series starring Sylvester Stallone can be viewed exclusively on Paramount+
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
Tulsa organizations examine racial disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Youth Services of Tulsa and Tulsa Dream Center in partnership with the Georgetown Center for Juvenile Justice Reform released a report on Wednesday that examines the disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system. The report found that Black youth in Tulsa are arrested at five...
Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
Tulsa doctors treating mix of viruses post-Thanksgiving
Doctors in Tulsa are scrambling to meet patients dealing with an array of sicknesses, including RSV, Covid-19, the flu, strep throat and sinus infections after Thanksgiving.
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
