NBC Connecticut
Teen Hospitalized After Being Shot in Waterbury
A 17-year-old has been taken to the hospital after he was shot in Waterbury Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened on Scott Road at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found the teen and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are looking for the...
News 12
Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers
The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
Speeding arrest: Man caught driving 110 mph on I-95S in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested after state police clocked him driving 110 mph in Fairfield on Tuesday. State troopers pulled-over a 2015 black Chevrolet Camero on Tuesday after clocking it traveling 110 mph in a 55 mph zone. The car was driving on I-95 south in Fairfield and was pulled-over at […]
2 children rescued from burning house fire in Connecticut
Firefighters rescued two children from a burning house fire Wednesday night in Stamford, Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
9 People Displaced After Multi-Family Home Fire in Bridgeport
Bridgeport officials said three families have been displaced after a fire tore through their home Thursday evening. Authorities said they received several calls reporting a structure fire on Seaview Avenue. Responding firefighters were met with fire on all three floors of the multi-family home. Everyone inside was able to make...
Boy, 16, Struck, Seriously Injured By Pickup In New Milford
A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night in New Milford, authorities confirmed. The boy was apparently headed across Madison Avenue at River Road when he was struck by the utility company vehicle shortly before 6 p.m., Police Chief Brian Clancy said.
Firefighters rescue 2 children from smoke-filled apartment in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two children are recovering Thursday after they were rescued from an apartment fire in Stamford.The fire happened Wednesday night on Custer Street.Exterior damage at the scene is undetectable. The drama that unfolded, however, was unforgettable for Stamford first responders, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported."The boys cowboyed up and got the babies out," Rocco Terenzio said."We knew that we had short moments to get up, locate the children, and evacuate them to fresh air,' Stamford Fire Department Lt. Kevin Dingle said.Dingle and crew were first to arrive Wednesday evening at the Lawnhill Terrace complex, where heavy smoke had built...
Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After 2-Vehicle Crash In Derby
A 55-year-old man was charged with operating under the influence along with a series of additional charges after Connecticut State troopers reported that he was uncooperative while they investigated a crash. The New Haven County crash happened on Route 8 southbound in the city of Derby near Exit 15 at...
Woman, Age 27, Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing Attempted Stop In Rye, Police Say
A Connecticut woman is in trouble for leading authorities on a chase after they attempted to pull her over in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 8:45 a.m., police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Interstate 95 southbound in Rye for a traffic violation. After the vehicle failed to stop, a chase began, according to New York State Police.
Police: Woman struck by police car in Yonkers
Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment.
Driver, Passenger Killed After Car Crashes Down Embankment On I-91 In North Haven, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying two people who were killed in a single-car crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound...
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford
A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
Eyewitness News
Woman arrested for robbing two men in Farmington
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for robbing two men in Farmington back in September. Farmington police charged 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford of Hartford with home invasion, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, unlawful restraint, second-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.
NBC Connecticut
Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Pleads Guilty to Her 2021 Murder
The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has pleaded guilty to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
Waterbury Police Lieutenant Charged With DUI/Drugs Following Crash, Cops Say
A police lieutenant in Connecticut has been charged with alleged following a crash. The incident took place in New Haven County on Sunday, Oct. 30 around 1:15 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 on Highland Avenue in Waterbury. Waterbury Police responded to the area of 840 Highland Avenue on a report of...
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Officer Charged With DUI in Connection with Off-Duty Crash Last Month
A Waterbury police lieutenant was arrested Tuesday, charged with DUI in connection with an accident last month. David Balnis, 55, of Waterbury was driving a pickup truck on Highland Avenue in Waterbury just after 1 a.m. on October 30 when he veered off the road and sideswiped a parked vehicle, according to police.
NBC Connecticut
Car Crashes Into Eversource Truck Making Repairs in Portland After Wednesday's Storm
A car drove into the back of an Eversource truck that was working to make repairs in Portland after Wednesday's storm. Police said a car driving on Main Street Thursday night drove into the back of the truck while linemen were working to repair power lines. A tree fell on...
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NBC Connecticut
FBI, Police Ask for Tips Amid Search for Man Suspected of Killing Baby Daughter in Naugatuck
Nearly two weeks have passed since baby Camilla Francisquini was found dead in her Naugatuck home, the victim of what police have called a brutal and gruesome death. Her father is suspected of killing the baby girl who would have celebrated her first birthday on Saturday and the police and the FBI are urging anyone with information about where he is to come forward.
