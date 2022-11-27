ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

NBC Connecticut

Teen Hospitalized After Being Shot in Waterbury

A 17-year-old has been taken to the hospital after he was shot in Waterbury Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened on Scott Road at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found the teen and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are looking for the...
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers

The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
YONKERS, NY
WTNH

Speeding arrest: Man caught driving 110 mph on I-95S in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested after state police clocked him driving 110 mph in Fairfield on Tuesday. State troopers pulled-over a 2015 black Chevrolet Camero on Tuesday after clocking it traveling 110 mph in a 55 mph zone. The car was driving on I-95 south in Fairfield and was pulled-over at […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

9 People Displaced After Multi-Family Home Fire in Bridgeport

Bridgeport officials said three families have been displaced after a fire tore through their home Thursday evening. Authorities said they received several calls reporting a structure fire on Seaview Avenue. Responding firefighters were met with fire on all three floors of the multi-family home. Everyone inside was able to make...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS New York

Firefighters rescue 2 children from smoke-filled apartment in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two children are recovering Thursday after they were rescued from an apartment fire in Stamford.The fire happened Wednesday night on Custer Street.Exterior damage at the scene is undetectable. The drama that unfolded, however, was unforgettable for Stamford first responders, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported."The boys cowboyed up and got the babies out," Rocco Terenzio said."We knew that we had short moments to get up, locate the children, and evacuate them to fresh air,' Stamford Fire Department Lt. Kevin Dingle said.Dingle and crew were first to arrive Wednesday evening at the Lawnhill Terrace complex, where heavy smoke had built...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After 2-Vehicle Crash In Derby

A 55-year-old man was charged with operating under the influence along with a series of additional charges after Connecticut State troopers reported that he was uncooperative while they investigated a crash. The New Haven County crash happened on Route 8 southbound in the city of Derby near Exit 15 at...
DERBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford

A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman arrested for robbing two men in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for robbing two men in Farmington back in September. Farmington police charged 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford of Hartford with home invasion, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, unlawful restraint, second-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.
FARMINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Pleads Guilty to Her 2021 Murder

The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has pleaded guilty to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

FBI, Police Ask for Tips Amid Search for Man Suspected of Killing Baby Daughter in Naugatuck

Nearly two weeks have passed since baby Camilla Francisquini was found dead in her Naugatuck home, the victim of what police have called a brutal and gruesome death. Her father is suspected of killing the baby girl who would have celebrated her first birthday on Saturday and the police and the FBI are urging anyone with information about where he is to come forward.
NAUGATUCK, CT

