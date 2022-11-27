STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two children are recovering Thursday after they were rescued from an apartment fire in Stamford.The fire happened Wednesday night on Custer Street.Exterior damage at the scene is undetectable. The drama that unfolded, however, was unforgettable for Stamford first responders, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported."The boys cowboyed up and got the babies out," Rocco Terenzio said."We knew that we had short moments to get up, locate the children, and evacuate them to fresh air,' Stamford Fire Department Lt. Kevin Dingle said.Dingle and crew were first to arrive Wednesday evening at the Lawnhill Terrace complex, where heavy smoke had built...

STAMFORD, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO