Nov. 29 (UPI) — Nuclear arms negotiations between Russia and the United States remain on hold after Russia postponed talks that were slated to take place this week. The United States has not held annual inspections of Russia’s nuclear armament since inspections were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspections were to resume in August but Russia denied moving forward due to the United States’ support of Ukraine.

2 DAYS AGO