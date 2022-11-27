Read full article on original website
Russia pushes off nuclear arms negotiations with United States
Nov. 29 (UPI) — Nuclear arms negotiations between Russia and the United States remain on hold after Russia postponed talks that were slated to take place this week. The United States has not held annual inspections of Russia’s nuclear armament since inspections were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspections were to resume in August but Russia denied moving forward due to the United States’ support of Ukraine.
Iran wants Team USA kicked out of World Cup over flag image
Nov. 29 (UPI) — A state-affiliated Iranian news agency called for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup for releasing an edited image of the Iranian flag in support of protesters there. The Tasnim News Agency, a 10-year-old semi-official news agency connected with the Islamic...
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (UPI) — South Korea’s air force scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered the country’s air defense identification zone without notice Wednesday, defense officials said. The Chinese and Russian planes flew across the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone, or KADIZ,...
