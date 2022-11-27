ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

Pippi Longstocking
4d ago

AWESOME! Thank you for protecting our property and keeping us safe, officers. Don’t believe what the lying media says about us not liking or respecting you, we LOVE YOU GUYS and everything you do to keep our cities safer. There are far more of us out here that appreciate you guys than the media wants you to think. WE BACK THE BLUE👮‍♂️👮 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️

marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Another hate incident reported in Novato

Bench Lady: A citizen told police that a 40-ish woman was living on a bench on Miller Avenue for the last several days. She talks to herself, otherwise doesn’t do much. Police monitoring. Staring Contest: A woman on Cottage Avenue reported her neighbor was being strange. She said she...
NOVATO, CA
FOX40

Suspect in 4 Sacramento County pipe bomb bank robberies arrested

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a series of bank robberies in Sacramento County was arrested Monday, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to the police department, John Dean Shultz, 32, was the suspect in the investigation into four bank robberies that took place between Auburn and Citrus Heights. Police said Schultz […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian on mobility scooter killed in crash in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. for an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on a mobility scooter. Police said the driver was in their mid 60s and stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. It's unclear how the crash happened.
TRACY, CA
truecrimedaily

California man allegedly attacked bicyclist with machete

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly attacking a bicyclist with a machete. According to a news release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Nov. 28, Sacramento Metro Fire responded to a report of a bicyclist being hit by a car. At the scene, authorities reportedly found that the victim had not been hit with a vehicle "but rather had been assaulted."
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Wrong-way driver arrested on SR-99

(KTXL) — One person was arrested after driving the wrong way down State Route 99 Friday, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the North Sacramento CHP division received several calls in the early morning hours on Friday about a driver headed south on northbound SR-99 near Elverta Road. CHP said other drivers on […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting

FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield. Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and a deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident.    The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released. 
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Folsom police seeking tips in 'sleight of hand' jewelry thefts

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom police are investigating reports of stealth jewelry thefts and need your help with tips. According to a news release, the thefts have happened to older people walking around neighborhoods in Folsom. Police say each time a woman with a European accent speaks to the victims...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Tracy fatal collision shut down major roadway

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct what the driver’s actions were after the crash. We regret the error. TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Tracy caused a road closure Thursday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police say that an elderly man was riding an electric scooter and attempting […]
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

580 crash near Livermore leaves 1 dead, victim’s identity unknown

(BCN) — An unidentified driver was killed following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore. According to a CHP spokesperson, the vehicle, a 2010 black Ford […]
LIVERMORE, CA
