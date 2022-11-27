Read full article on original website
Pippi Longstocking
4d ago
AWESOME! Thank you for protecting our property and keeping us safe, officers. Don’t believe what the lying media says about us not liking or respecting you, we LOVE YOU GUYS and everything you do to keep our cities safer. There are far more of us out here that appreciate you guys than the media wants you to think. WE BACK THE BLUE👮♂️👮 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️
Reply
5
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI back at work, BBQ-ing
DUBLIN, Calif. - An Alameda County sheriff's deputy who was hospitalized after he was involved in a crash where he was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving returned to work this week; one of his first duties back was to BBQ a meal for an academy memorial run. The...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Another hate incident reported in Novato
Bench Lady: A citizen told police that a 40-ish woman was living on a bench on Miller Avenue for the last several days. She talks to herself, otherwise doesn’t do much. Police monitoring. Staring Contest: A woman on Cottage Avenue reported her neighbor was being strange. She said she...
Suspect in 4 Sacramento County pipe bomb bank robberies arrested
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a series of bank robberies in Sacramento County was arrested Monday, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to the police department, John Dean Shultz, 32, was the suspect in the investigation into four bank robberies that took place between Auburn and Citrus Heights. Police said Schultz […]
Pedestrian on mobility scooter killed in crash in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. for an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on a mobility scooter. Police said the driver was in their mid 60s and stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. It's unclear how the crash happened.
NBC Bay Area
Man Arrested in Fatal Antioch Gas Station Shooting, Faces No Murder Charges
A man was arrested in connection to a deadly gas station shooting in Antioch over the weekend. But he is not being charged with murder. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Chevron on Contra Loma Boulevard. Through further investigation, Antioch police said that there was a...
California man allegedly attacked bicyclist with machete
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly attacking a bicyclist with a machete. According to a news release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Nov. 28, Sacramento Metro Fire responded to a report of a bicyclist being hit by a car. At the scene, authorities reportedly found that the victim had not been hit with a vehicle "but rather had been assaulted."
KCRA.com
Stockton street vendor robbed at gunpoint, deputies looking for suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton street vendor is speaking out after she says she was robbed at gunpoint last week. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the armed robbery that happened two days before Thanksgiving on east Alpine Avenue and north Wilson Way in Stockton. The victim...
Orangevale man arrested in connection with Auburn, Citrus Heights bank robberies
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department arrested an Orangevale man after four bank robberies involving fake explosives, according to officials. John Dean Shultz, 32, was arrested Monday after a months long investigation involving four robberies; one in Auburn and three in Citrus Heights, according to officials.
Wrong-way driver arrested on SR-99
(KTXL) — One person was arrested after driving the wrong way down State Route 99 Friday, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the North Sacramento CHP division received several calls in the early morning hours on Friday about a driver headed south on northbound SR-99 near Elverta Road. CHP said other drivers on […]
Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting
FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield. Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and a deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident. The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released.
Neighbors shaken after homeless man allegedly ambushes 60-year-old with machete
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Neighbors in a quiet Rancho Cordova neighborhood are traumatized after a 60-year-old man was attacked with a machete while on a bike ride earlier this week. Authorities arrested the man they said was responsible overnight Wednesday. The 60-year-old victim recently retired, and the shocking assault...
Folsom police seeking tips in 'sleight of hand' jewelry thefts
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom police are investigating reports of stealth jewelry thefts and need your help with tips. According to a news release, the thefts have happened to older people walking around neighborhoods in Folsom. Police say each time a woman with a European accent speaks to the victims...
Tracy fatal collision shut down major roadway
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct what the driver’s actions were after the crash. We regret the error. TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Tracy caused a road closure Thursday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police say that an elderly man was riding an electric scooter and attempting […]
Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
580 crash near Livermore leaves 1 dead, victim’s identity unknown
(BCN) — An unidentified driver was killed following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore. According to a CHP spokesperson, the vehicle, a 2010 black Ford […]
EXCLUSIVE: Coworker opens up after Antioch gas station clerk killed during 'botched' robbery
Breaking down into tears, Annette Matamoroz describes James Williams, the 36-year-old Chevron employee gunned down during the attempted robbery, as a kind-hearted man who died trying to protect her and the store.
Suspect who threatened Marin County deputy with kitchen knife arrested
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who allegedly threatened to kill a Marin County Sheriff’s deputy with a large kitchen knife has been arrested, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. On Saturday, Nov. 26 a deputy was unloading gear from their patrol vehicle near Kentfield Substation at around 6:30 p.m., according […]
Suspects in possession of drugs and brass knuckles arrested in Brentwood traffic stop
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in Brentwood last week, according to a social media post from the Brentwood Police Department. A Brentwood patrol officer spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Walnut Boulevard and Central Boulevard. The officer pulled the vehicle over and according […]
Richmond human trafficker’s victims included 15-year-old girl
A 37-year-old Richmond man faces a minimum prison sentence of 25 years to life on human trafficking charges in a case in which one of the victims is 15 years old, according to the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office. In November last year, Richmond police became suspicious of Jerry...
Man arrested after walking around Napa Ulta Beauty with visible handgun: police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — The Napa Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly walked around Ulta Beauty with a gun poking out of his pants. Police said the man also had fentanyl in his car. Police responded to the store, located at 1725 Trancas Street, for the report of a man walking […]
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 2