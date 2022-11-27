Argentina beat a thoroughly wretched Poland 2-0 to clinch top spot in the group - though both made it through to the World Cup 2022 round of 16. The best chances of the first 45 minutes all fell the way of Argentina’s forwards, but Julian Alvarez saw a close-range strike blocked, Marcos Acuña smashed an effort just wide and, most notably, Lionel Messi saw a penalty saved after a controversial VAR call.However, just one minute after the restart the South Americans did take the lead - Alexis Mac Allister steering in from a cut-back for his first senior international...

1 DAY AGO