Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Neymar to miss Brazil's last group game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday. Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will not recover in time to face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Adidas technology proves Portugal captain did not score opener against Uruguay at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo did not score Portugal's opener in their 2-0 win over Uruguay at the World Cup, according to Adidas technology inside the match ball. Ronaldo claimed he had got the faintest of touches with his head on Bruno Fernandes' cross to give Portugal the lead as he celebrated jubilantly, but FIFA later awarded the goal to Fernandes.
Yardbarker
Report: Messi Closing in On Lucrative Deal That Sees Him Leave PSG
The future of Lionel Messi will be clear once his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with the Argentina national team ends. In recent days, a move to Inter Miami is beginning to get louder. While the Messi camp denies any agreement with the MLS side, talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that...
Poland vs Argentina player ratings: Julian Alvarez fires his way into Lionel Scaloni’s line-up
Argentina beat a thoroughly wretched Poland 2-0 to clinch top spot in the group - though both made it through to the World Cup 2022 round of 16. The best chances of the first 45 minutes all fell the way of Argentina’s forwards, but Julian Alvarez saw a close-range strike blocked, Marcos Acuña smashed an effort just wide and, most notably, Lionel Messi saw a penalty saved after a controversial VAR call.However, just one minute after the restart the South Americans did take the lead - Alexis Mac Allister steering in from a cut-back for his first senior international...
Lionel Messi has penalty saved but Argentina progresses to World Cup knockout stages with win
Lionel Messi had a penalty saved but Argentina booked its ticket to the knockout phase of the 2022 World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Poland.
Sporting News
South Korea vs Portugal World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Portugal may know they are guaranteed to move into the last 16 of the World Cup going into their final Group H game, but it is a do-or-die situation for South Korea. With two wins from two, the Seleccao are playing only to top their group — a possibly insignificant prize given the identity of their potential opponents.
Sports World Reacts to USMNT’s Win Over Iran at Qatar World Cup
Fans were on the edge of their seats during Tuesday’s game.
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo doubtful for Portugal's clash with South Korea
The Portuguese captain didn't take part in training on Wednesday and could miss his country's final group fixture on Friday
Argentina World Cup 2022 squad: Lionel Scaloni announces final 26-man team
The Argentina World Cup 2022 squad has been announced - will it be enough to win the South Americans their third World Cup?
NBC Philadelphia
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
NBC Philadelphia
Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make
Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
