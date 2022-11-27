ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Report: Messi Closing in On Lucrative Deal That Sees Him Leave PSG

The future of Lionel Messi will be clear once his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with the Argentina national team ends. In recent days, a move to Inter Miami is beginning to get louder. While the Messi camp denies any agreement with the MLS side, talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that...
The Independent

Poland vs Argentina player ratings: Julian Alvarez fires his way into Lionel Scaloni’s line-up

Argentina beat a thoroughly wretched Poland 2-0 to clinch top spot in the group - though both made it through to the World Cup 2022 round of 16. The best chances of the first 45 minutes all fell the way of Argentina’s forwards, but Julian Alvarez saw a close-range strike blocked, Marcos Acuña smashed an effort just wide and, most notably, Lionel Messi saw a penalty saved after a controversial VAR call.However, just one minute after the restart the South Americans did take the lead - Alexis Mac Allister steering in from a cut-back for his first senior international...
Sporting News

South Korea vs Portugal World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022

Portugal may know they are guaranteed to move into the last 16 of the World Cup going into their final Group H game, but it is a do-or-die situation for South Korea. With two wins from two, the Seleccao are playing only to top their group — a possibly insignificant prize given the identity of their potential opponents.
NBC Philadelphia

Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?

Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
NBC Philadelphia

Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make

Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...

