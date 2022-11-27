Read full article on original website
Emmerdaily - 30/11/22: Goodbye and Good Riddance
I really don't think we'll be shedding any tears. Well not about this departure anyway. Matty lays out his case to Cain but is instantly dismissed. As Cain leaves, he's relieved to have put Matty's suspicions to bed. Unbeknown to him, Matty doesn't believe a word that Cain has said.
Corrie Discussion Wednesday November 30th 8pm : Motor Bikin'
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to this evening’s thread, this would normally be Friday’s episode but it’s on a Wednesday (yeah I know!) We start, as ever with the spoilers. A desperate Stephen calls Six Fellas, the fast food company, and begs them to give him...
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer for that day’s BBC One airing. Hollyoaks is the first soap to premiere episodes permanently on All 4 the day of E4 broadcast. Weekly boxsets can be for special occasions like sporting events or even Christmas if they wanted too. Emmerdale and Coronation Street should as well premiere on ITVX at least the day of their ITV1 broadcast. I still prefer box-set format but I can't see them doing that permanently which I would like it to happen. It may happen in the next decade or so. What do you think of daily release of EastEnders on iPlayer? Or do you still prefer the weekly box-set. Do you still like it to premiere first on television broadcast? Or others?
Strike: Troubled Blood BBC 1 starts Dec 11th
Troubled Blood, Robert Galbraith’s 5th Cormoran Strike novel, is coming to BBC One in a 4 part adaptation starting on the 11th December at 9pm, and continuing on Monday 12th, Sunday 18th and Monday 19th. (from robert-galbraith.com) Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger returning. I saw a brief trailer earlier...
2022 Week 11 (Musicals) Spoiler/Pets/Food/Chat Thread - DO NOT POST SPOILER OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
I’m starting the thread a whole day early as the live show is on Friday at 8pm this week! Feels slightly odd, but let’s just go with it. Genuinely a tad gobsmacked that it’s Musicals Week! Time has flown by. I should hope the spoiler is all...
New Freesat channels in 2023.
GREAT! Movies Christmas, whose broadcast slots that article says Romance will "taking over", is just a temporary renaming of GREAT! Movies Classic. Therefore, surely Great Romance will just be a permanent renaming of GREAT! Movies Classic, which will effectively close?. GREAT! Movies Christmas, whose broadcast slots that article says Romance...
EE- What are some times when soaps sent out a bad message to the audience
For a missing person, can’t remember what soap it might of been eastenders or neighbours but the line “Police won’t do anything unless they’ve been missing for 24 hours” was very incorrect. Posts: 4,854. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 01/12/22 - 15:53 #2. Corrie are sending...
Corrie is becoming a laughing stock
Is this for real? Hope tries to reconnect with her father (John Stape) in upcoming scenes. What the hell is this soap has become? I don't even tell my mates that I watch Corrie anymore as it's well embarrassing to say I watch this soap with these stupid storylines. I...
The ones who had to endure Wales...!!!
Does anyone think at least some of the celebs who had to endure the cold of a castle in Wales these last two years should at least have the offer of doing it again in Oz? Not all of them, even by at least the final 3 of each of the 2 series?
Coronation Street unveils new Weatherfield Precinct set in first-look pictures
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed an exciting first look at the soap's latest set extension. The ITV1 show will get even bigger in the New Year, as Weatherfield Precinct is added to its list of regular locations. The Precinct has been mentioned by the residents for decades,...
Strictly's Max George reveals tattoo portrait of girlfriend Maisie Smith
Strictly Come Dancing star Max George has shown off his love for girlfriend Maisie Smith in a very permanent way. Appearing on Loose Women, the couple discussed their romance, with George revealing he had a half-and-half tattoo portrait of Smith's face and a lioness done on his forearm. "Went in...
Which songs/themes have been overused or underused on Strictly?
Since it often comes up, which songs and themes do you think are overused and are there any underused?. In terms of overused, The Lion King has been overused just this series - personally, I don’t want to see a movie repeated in musicals, and they should’ve definitely thought of something that didn’t screw Richie over.
Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid faces new family crisis as his lies continue
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Stephen Reid's constant lies threaten to trip him up in Coronation Street, as niece Sarah Platt grows desperate for his cash investment. In new scenes set to broadcast on ITV, Sarah is still hoping to enter into business with Underworld co-worker Michael after being struck by his designs, but she's soon left deflated by a potential investor meeting.
Confirmed Celebrities for the Christmas Special
First Celeb to be announced is going to be on Morning Live in about 5 minutes. The Clue is :- she used to see the funny side in her partner. Okay so it is Rosie Ramsay and she’s dancing with Neil. She’s getting around this Christmas as on Great...
England match and ITV soaps
Just wondering how many viewers Emmerdale and Corrie will get tonight considering they’re up against Wales vs England on the BBC at the same time - you’d think ITV would’ve seen sense and not put them on? As I remember when England played on an evening in the 2018 World Cup none of the soaps were on at the same time.
Instagram gurus, quick question
Can you add someone onto a “close friends list”, without actually having that person following you, or you following them?. Only asking as someone I know who I don’t follow, and they don’t follow me, have been putting stories on their instagram, but it has a green ring instead of purple, this is a story for close friends only isn’t it, but I’m actually able to view it, and I can see a little green box with a star in it at the top.
Is it quite common for soap actors to be a lot older than their characters age
I was shocked that the actress who plays Chloe in Emmerdale was in her thirties but her characters is around her early twenties. Are we saying the producers could not find an actor who was around the same age as her character. If you look on any actor's agents website,...
The Jungle Diet
I seem to remember in previous years sometimes in the after show you’ve seen them having a weigh in and remarking on how much weight has been lost (probably in the time of Dr Bob actually ) but I think I’ve seen in nearly all the celebs they definitely look thinner in the face at least from arriving to leaving.
Common cold advice
Hi guys, not feeling too good today as I’ve got cold. Over the past 24 hours I’ve had a sore throat, coughing, sneezing and aches/pains. I also wanted to take a test to make sure it wasn’t COVID but my mum says that we have no tests left in the house. I was meant to be going to Leeds to watch the Wales vs England match tonight, but as a result I’ve had to cancel. Other than resting, what advice does everyone have please? Thanks,
German Shepherds
Does anyone else like this breed of dog? Just wondering as we're getting a girl German shepherd puppy in a few days. We have 2 other dogs in the house - one who is 1 and another who's age we don't know (but we think she's about 10 or 11), so how do you think it will cope with there being 2 other dogs in the house?
