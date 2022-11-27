ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: Purdue's undefeated start puts it ahead of Houston, Virginia, Texas, UConn

You put your head down to lock in on the start of the college hoops season and the next thing you know December is already here. With more than 1,500 games under our belts, power rankings season is officially back. (And if rankings are really your thing, here's a nugget for you: The NCAA will unveil the 2022-23 NET rankings to the public on Monday.)
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Sports

Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday

Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday

Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad

Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday

Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Kamara's last snap in this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco was a lost fumble at the goal line, which resulted in the running back visiting the sideline tent and continuing to don pads in the waning minutes of the contest. No injury was reported at the time or in its aftermath, and now he's avoided the Saints' initial practice report of Week 13. Kamara thus is in line to remain the team's primary backfield option Monday in Tampa Bay, especially with Mark Ingram (foot, limited Thursday) dealing with a new health concern.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Dealing with illness

Goodwin was a non-participant at Thursday's practice due to an illness, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. The same can be said for seven other Seahawks as some type of bug seems to be circulating the team at the moment. Goodwin wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report at all, so how much activity, if any, he logs Friday may indicate whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's road game against the Rams. If Goodwin is limited or out this weekend, Dareke Young and Penny Hart would be the candidates for WR reps behind Seattle's top duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Bills' Von Miller: Placed on IR

Miller (knee) has been placed on IR by the Bills. The move ensures that Miller will miss at least four games, though Chris Brown of the Bills' official site notes that the team hopes the star defender will be able to return at some point this season. In 11 games to date, Miller has recorded 21 tackles and eight sacks to go along with a forced fumble.

