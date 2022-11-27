Read full article on original website
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
CBS Sports
NFL Week 13 picks: Dolphins shock 49ers, Bengals upset Chiefs, Titans stun 10-1 Eagles
If you were traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope you made it back in one piece and if you were flying, I hope you weren't on Odell Beckham's plane because, man, that seems like it was a lot of drama. After being kicked off his flight, Odell had to...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers coach offers bizarre explanation for not letting Tom Brady try to beat Browns in regulation
There were definitely some questionable clock management decisions in the NFL in Week 12 -- hello, Colts -- but one of the most bizarre decisions came in Cleveland where Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles decided for some reason that he wasn't going to let Tom Brady try to beat the Browns in regulation on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin didn't sleep following Monday's win while getting prepared for Steelers' upcoming game vs. Falcons
During his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin alluded to his team needing to "sleep fast" as the Steelers moved past Monday night's 24-17 win over the Colts while getting started on their upcoming game in Atlanta this Sunday. Roughly 12 hours after that press conference, Tomlin conducted his usual weekly...
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: Purdue's undefeated start puts it ahead of Houston, Virginia, Texas, UConn
You put your head down to lock in on the start of the college hoops season and the next thing you know December is already here. With more than 1,500 games under our belts, power rankings season is officially back. (And if rankings are really your thing, here's a nugget for you: The NCAA will unveil the 2022-23 NET rankings to the public on Monday.)
CBS Sports
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UNC, No. 19 in Top 25 And 1, looks to rebound in showdown with No. 16 Indiana
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge gives us at least one more compelling high-profile matchup before the event suffers a death via television networks and ceases to exist: North Carolina at Indiana on Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m. ET. The get-in price on the secondary market is nearly $200 before fees, according to Stubhub.com.
CBS Sports
Linked by more than DNA, USC's Lincoln Riley and TCU's Garrett Riley enter title games on cusp of playoff bids
Injected into the top four of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings are stories of redemption, turnarounds, sacrifice and -- in the case of Georgia -- a possible national championship defense. No one is talking about the cold calls. That would be the one TCU coach Sonny Dykes placed to...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes explains how he got Chiefs to trade up for him in 2017 NFL Draft
Back in 2017, it was widely expected that either three or four quarterbacks would be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. As the draft drew closer, Patrick Mahomes was increasingly confident that he would be one of them. "As the process went on, I got a feeling...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday
Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Reid says every Bengals pass-catcher 'getting locked up'; Ja'Marr Chase, Hayden Hurst respond
Tyler Higbee? Tee Higgins? Hayden Hurst? It doesn't matter to Chiefs safety Justin Reid, who is planning to lock down whomever is in front of him when Kansas City takes on the Bengals in an AFC Championship rematch in Week 13. On Wednesday, Reid -- who signed with K.C. this...
CBS Sports
Eighth-grade quarterback leads Alabama high school to state championship, wins game's MVP award
The Thompson Warriors just captured the Alabama Class 7A state championship, and there is reason to believe they will be a championship contender for a while. That is because 14-year-old quarterback Trent Seaborn, an eighth-grader, led Thompson to the big win. Late in the season, three-star quarterback Zach Sims went...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel calls out Tua Tagovailoa over high school highlight video: 'Your technique was trash'
Mike McDaniel has taken the NFL by storm with his innovative offensive schemes and his ability to put his offensive players in the best position to succeed. The Miami Dolphins have tied a franchise record by scoring 30-plus points in four consecutive games for a reason. While McDaniel has been...
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday
Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Kamara's last snap in this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco was a lost fumble at the goal line, which resulted in the running back visiting the sideline tent and continuing to don pads in the waning minutes of the contest. No injury was reported at the time or in its aftermath, and now he's avoided the Saints' initial practice report of Week 13. Kamara thus is in line to remain the team's primary backfield option Monday in Tampa Bay, especially with Mark Ingram (foot, limited Thursday) dealing with a new health concern.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Dealing with illness
Goodwin was a non-participant at Thursday's practice due to an illness, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. The same can be said for seven other Seahawks as some type of bug seems to be circulating the team at the moment. Goodwin wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report at all, so how much activity, if any, he logs Friday may indicate whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's road game against the Rams. If Goodwin is limited or out this weekend, Dareke Young and Penny Hart would be the candidates for WR reps behind Seattle's top duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Houston aware No. 1 ranking is volatile ahead of meeting St. Mary’s
Houston’s first game as the No. 1 team in the nation in nearly 39 years was a rousing success. The
CBS Sports
Patrick Peterson says Kyler Murray only cares about himself; Cardinals QB calls out former teammate on Twitter
The 2022 season has been a turbulent one for the Arizona Cardinals in more ways than one. The biggest lightning rod surrounding the club has been quarterback Kyler Murray. This offseason, he inked a massive extension with the team, but that hasn't stopped reports of tension between he and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Placed on IR
Miller (knee) has been placed on IR by the Bills. The move ensures that Miller will miss at least four games, though Chris Brown of the Bills' official site notes that the team hopes the star defender will be able to return at some point this season. In 11 games to date, Miller has recorded 21 tackles and eight sacks to go along with a forced fumble.
