Anthony Fauci says United States is 'certainly' still in COVID-19 pandemic

By Justin Klawans
 4 days ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, believes the U.S. is still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press, Fauci, who also serves as President Biden's chief medical advisor, said the United States was "certainly" dealing with the pandemic, despite Biden himself describing the pandemic as "over" in September .

"As a public health official, I don't want to see anyone suffer and die from COVID," Fauci said. He added that between 300 and 400 people in the U.S. are still dying from COVID every day, and noted less than 15 percent of people have chosen to take the most recent vaccine booster.

"I think the idea that 'forget it, this is over' — it isn't," Fauci added.

Fauci also told host Chuck Todd that he was "very troubled" by the state of American politics, and particularly criticized former Vice President Mike Pence for claiming his response to the pandemic was politicized.

"I disagree with [Pence], I don't align myself with anybody, I'm a physician, I'm a scientist, I'm a public health person," Fauci said. "It doesn't matter if you're a Democrat, a Republican — I go by the public health principles."

The 81-year-old Fauci announced in August that he would be retiring at the end of 2022, and recently held his final White House press briefing. CNBC noted that he has worked with seven U.S. presidents, and has combated threats such as HIV/AIDS, Ebola, Zika, and the 2001 anthrax attacks.

The Associated Press

Bidens entertain more than 330 guests at 1st state dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first White House state dinner of President Joe Biden’s administration drew big names Thursday from fashion, entertainment, politics and business who turned out to help celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron and the return of large social events after the pandemic. There were kisses all around as the Bidens stepped out on the North Portico to welcome the Macrons — Jill Biden in an off-the-shoulder navy Oscar de la Renta gown, Brigitte Macron in a high-necked ivory one by Louis Vuitton. Jill Biden’s open invitation as the foursome headed inside: “Enjoy the evening.” Other guests trickled in via a side entrance, seeming keen to do just that. First to arrive: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, followed not long after by Gov. John Carney, from Biden’s home state of Delaware.
The Associated Press

AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st voting state

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and prioritize diversity at the start of their presidential primary calendar — dealing a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a letter to the rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee, Biden did not mention specific states he’d like to see go first. But he has told Democrats he wants South Carolina moved to the first position, according to three people familiar with his recommendation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. The president’s direction comes as the DNC rules committee gathers in Washington on Friday to vote on shaking up the presidential primary calendar starting in 2024. Members now expect to approve new rules putting South Carolina first, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day a week later. Georgia and Michigan would move into the top five as new early states, and each would hold primaries in subsequent weeks, committee members say. The two battlegrounds were critical to Biden’s 2020 victory over then-President Donald Trump, who had won both states in his 2016 White House campaign.
Jury convicts Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy in landmark Jan. 6 verdict

A federal jury in Washington, D.C., found Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and a deputy, Kelly Meggs, guilty of seditious conspiracy and other felonies Tuesday for plotting to use force to stop President Biden from taking office. The convictions were a major victory for the Justice Department in its sprawling investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.  Rhodes, 56, and Meggs, 53, are the first Jan. 6 defendants convicted of seditious conspiracy by a jury, although at least three Oath Keepers and one Proud Boy have pleaded guilty to the rarely...
China's Xi has few good options as mass protests against 'zero COVID' policy erupt

Weeks after Chinese President Xi Jinping cemented his status as the country's most dominant leader since Mao Zedong, a series of large protests against his signature "zero COVID" coronavirus-containment policy is challenging his grip on power. Significant protests broke out in at least 10 cities over the weekend, sparked by a deadly apartment fire in the locked-down western city of Urumqi. Some of the protesters are openly calling on Xi to step down, risking jail. The protests are broad — young, old, university students, factory workers, the middle class, elites, from all parts of China —and Xi has few good options to defuse...
Biden announces relocation funding for native tribes impacted by climate change

The Biden Administration has announced that it plans to give $135 million to 11 native tribes to help them relocate due to the effects of climate change. Two tribes in Alaska and one in Washington are being given $25 million because of their need to move to higher elevations amid rising sea levels, and another eight tribes are receiving $5 million each to create plans for relocation, reports The New York Times.  The funding will be provided by the Department of the Interior and marks a new understanding of some of the irreversible outcomes of climate change. "There are tribal communities at risk of...
The North Korean nuclear threat, explained

A nuclear menace is rearing its head once again on the Korean peninsula. North Korea is making noises about growing its atomic arsenal, and perhaps even using the fearsome weapons against perceived threats from the United States. Leader Kim Jong Un has been repeatedly photographed inspecting long-range missiles with his daughter, and in late November, he vowed to "possess the world's most powerful strategic force." On top of this, a recent "flurry of missile launches" suggests the country is about to test a new nuclear weapon, Reuters reports.  All these developments have raised alarms in the U.S. and South Korea. Why is...
Xi Jinping reportedly reaffirms relationship with North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly doubled down on his country's relationship with North Korea, saying he attached "great importance" to the association between the two nations.  Xi was cited on Saturday by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency as saying, "The world, the times, and history are now changing in an unprecedented way," Bloomberg reported. The Chinese president added, "Under the new situation, I am ready, together with you, to make a fresh and positive contribution to provide the peoples of our two countries with greater well-being." Xi's reported remarks come amidst heightened tensions between the two countries and the rest of the world. North...
House sends bill to avoid rail strike to Senate as Biden urges swift action

The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly cleared a bill that would enact a labor agreement between rail companies and their workers in hopes of avoiding an expensive and economically-devastating strike just before the holidays.  The legislation, which passed 290 to 137, forces the companies and their staff to follow the tentative agreement the White House helped broker back in September, when workers were striking over pay and scheduling, The New York Times reports. In addition to raises, that deal allowed workers to take unpaid days for doctors appointments without penalty, a change conductor and engineer unions had been advocating for. The agreement...
Sanctions are reportedly hurting Russia's economy and Ukraine war aims, and new oil caps could hit harder

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed for months that Western-led sanctions imposed over his invasion of Ukraine had failed, but even he now seems to recognize the economic fallout on Russia's economy and war effort. "Recent figures show the situation has worsened considerably since the summer when, buoyed by a steady stream of oil and gas revenue, the Russian economy seemed to stabilize," The Washington Post reports, citing economists, Russian business executives, and official Russian statistics showing steep drops in non-oil tax revenue and retail sales.  "All objective indicators show there is a very strong drop in economic activity," Vladimir Milov, an dissident...
Chinese protests over COVID lockdowns reach boiling point in Beijing, Shanghai

Mass protests continued in cities across China on Sunday in opposition to the country's strict COVID-19 lockdowns. The Washington Post reports protests erupted in Beijing, Shanghai, and other metropolises.  Tensions mounted last week following a deadly apartment fire in Urumqi, with The New York Times reporting at least 10 people died and nine more were injured. Many protesters blamed the deaths on China's COVID restrictions, which they say prevented people from leaving the apartment and also hampered the ability of rescue workers to reach those who were trapped.  The government, though, has pushed back against these assertions, further angering the protesters by claiming that the people in...
Newsom says he won't challenge Biden for Democratic nomination in 2024

Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, will not challenge President Biden for the White House in 2024, Politico reported.  Newsom, a rising star within the Democratic Party, has won three elections in the past five years in the Golden State, including surviving a notable recall effort. While he is seen by some as a potential replacement for the 80-year-old Biden, Newsom reportedly told Politico on the night of the midterm elections that he would not seek to cause any rifts within the party.  "I've told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady," Newsom said. "I'm all in, count me...
Russia asks India to send supplies as sanctions derail Moscow's economy

Amid the ongoing sanctions choking its economy, Russia has asked India for products to keep its key industries operational, Reuters reported Tuesday.  Officials in Moscow have reportedly sent India a list of 500 parts for national manufacturing, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. This includes parts for cars, aircraft, trains, and more. The list, however, is still in the provisional stage, and it is unclear to what extent India will honor the request — one source with the Indian government reportedly described the list as "unusual" in scope.  Russia's request is part of an ongoing effort to get around Western economic sanctions put in place following...
Twitter ends its COVID misinformation policy

Twitter is no longer enforcing its COVID-19 misinformation policy, which was developed and implemented in 2020 to combat harmful misinformation about the coronavirus and its accompanying vaccines. Twitter did not officially announce the change, it seems; rather, per CNN, some users noticed the following update to the platform's rules on Monday night: "Effective Nov. 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy."  The shift represents yet another example of transformation under the platform's newly-minted owner, billionaire Elon Musk, who has vowed to reform Twitter's values of free speech and restore a number of previously-banned accounts. The move also arrives "amid concerns...
Chinese universities send students home as police try to quash 'zero COVID' protests

Protests continued across China and spread to Hong Kong on Monday over President Xi Jinping's strict "zero COVID" policies, even as authorities took steps to tamp down the protests and defuse the anger underpinning the unusually broad show of public dissent.  Police showed up in force at places protesters gathered over the weekend, and they checked smartphones at transportation gateways in Shanghai for foreign apps like Twitter and Telegram and for virtual private networks (VPNs). Several protesters were arrested. Other people who participated in protests over the weekend are now being contacted by police, BBC News reports. "We are all desperately deleting...
ISIS confirms its leader was killed, does not provide details

The Islamic State terrorist group confirmed the death of its leader on Wednesday and announced his replacement, CNN reported.  In a message from ISIS's media affiliate al-Furqan obtained by CNN, it was announced that Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who had served as the caliph of ISIS since March, had been killed in battle.  "He was killed while struggling against the enemies of God," an ISIS spokesperson said. No additional details on al-Qurayshi's death were released.  In his place, ISIS announced that a new leader, Abu al-Husain al-Husaini al-Quraishi, would take the reins of the terrorist group. Few details about al-Quraishi were released, but ISIS reportedly described him as an "old fighter." In response to the report, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said, "We certainly welcome the news of the death of another ISIS leader. I don't have any additional operational details to provide at this time." When asked if the White House had independently confirmed al-Qurayshi's death, Kirby said, "We're still working our way through that." "We welcome the announcement that another leader from ISIS is no longer walking the face of the earth," Kirby added.  The death of al-Qurayshi marks the second ISIS leader to be killed this year after the previous caliph died during a U.S. raid in February. 
Spanish Prime Minister and U.S. Embassy latest targets in series of letter bombs

Spanish officials said they would be increasing security measures after numerous letter bombs were discovered in the country, including one sent to the prime minister and another to the U.S. Embassy, CNN reports. The latest bomb was detected Thursday afternoon after it was sent to the U.S. Embassy in Madrid. A police source told CNN that the explosive was intercepted at the security post of the embassy. The letter was then detonated in a controlled environment without injuring anyone, per U.S. officials. Security at the embassy was increased after other embassies received suspicious packages on Wednesday.  A representative of the U.S. State...
How the World Cup is fueling China's big protests against Beijing's 'zero COVID' lockdowns

Chinese authorities are working overtime to suppress the large protests that have broken out across China in response to three years of President Xi Jinping's strict "zero COVID" lockdowns and testing regime. China's censors have gone into overdrive, including cutting shots of jubilant maskless crowds from state TV coverage of the World Cup in Qatar.  As China endures yet another round of "draconian" lockdowns, "in live broadcasts, Chinese citizens saw large crowds gathering and celebrating — maskless — in stadiums, effectively piercing narratives such as 'all other countries screwed up on COVID except us' and 'Western countries don't care about their...
A brief history of Pakistan's recent political turmoil

Pakistan recently ousted former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a vocal critic of the military who holds onto the hope of staging a political comeback in 2023. The nation's new army chief claims the military won't meddle in the upcoming elections, but experts have their doubts. Here's everything you need to know: What's going on with Imran Khan? Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in April 2022 after unsuccessfully attempting to block a no-confidence vote in his leadership. Khan's increasingly fractured relationship with the military is considered to have been a major contributing factor to his political downfall, the BBC reports. Following his removal from office, Khan...
The Week

