ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade

BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
BELGRADE, ME
ngxchange.org

New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash

GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigate fatal Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was shot Tuesday night and later died at Maine Medical Center. Portland police said in a release Wednesday that officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine mother and baby rescued from burning vehicle in Topsham

TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Good Samaritans reportedly had to break the windows of a burning vehicle in Topsham to rescue a Maine mother and her 2-month-old son. Police say the mother may face criminal charges. According to police, a minivan crashed into a tree and burst into flames off Middlesex Road...
TOPSHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fire causes 'total loss' of Naples home

NAPLES, Maine — A home in Naples caught fire Thursday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene on Bayou Road at around 1:10 p.m. One person was at the home at the time of the fire, Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox told NEWS CENTER Maine, but no injuries were reported.
NAPLES, ME
WGME

Man dies after being shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A 26-year-old Maine man died after being shot in Portland Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots near Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Portland man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Police investigating death of man found shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after being shot in Portland on Tuesday evening, police confirmed. Authorities were called to the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officials say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Death of woman in Portland ruled homicide

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police say the death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland on November 18 has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street on Nov. 18 around 7:30 a.m. discovered the body of Bethany Kelley, a 23-year-old unhoused woman from Portland, laying on the ground.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Man sentenced to 3 years in prison after 9-hour police standoff in Brewer

BANGOR (WGME) -- A former Portland man will spend 3 years in prison for a 9-hour standoff at a Walmart in Brewer, which started after a dispute over a $600 towing fee. The Department of Justice says 52-year-old Patrick Mullen pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in February.
BREWER, ME
WGME

Home destroyed in Naples fire

NAPLES (WGME) -- Multiple crews responded to a fire at a home on 85 Bayou Road in Naples Thursday. The Naples fire chief says the home was fully involved when they arrived on scene shortly after 1 p.m. No one was hurt in the fire, but he says the home...
NAPLES, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
WELLS, ME
WMUR.com

Funeral planned for woman killed in rollover crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A wake was being held Monday for a woman killed early Thanksgiving morning in a crash at the Portsmouth traffic circle. Witnesses said a car with six people inside flipped multiple times onto the median of the traffic circle. Police said Tyler Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche SUV that veered off the Route 1 bypass onto the circle's grass median.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy