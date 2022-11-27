WATERVILLE, Maine — Employees at a Goodwill store in Waterville are still shaken up after police say someone walked into the store on Saturday, with a gun, and robbed them. Waterville police said a man came in just after 11:30 a.m., showed the gun to a clerk, and demanded cash. The suspect was described as a white man, around five feet, nine inches tall.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO