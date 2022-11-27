Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade
BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
ngxchange.org
New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash
GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
Police investigate fatal Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was shot Tuesday night and later died at Maine Medical Center. Portland police said in a release Wednesday that officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they...
WGME
Maine mother and baby rescued from burning vehicle in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Good Samaritans reportedly had to break the windows of a burning vehicle in Topsham to rescue a Maine mother and her 2-month-old son. Police say the mother may face criminal charges. According to police, a minivan crashed into a tree and burst into flames off Middlesex Road...
Fire causes 'total loss' of Naples home
NAPLES, Maine — A home in Naples caught fire Thursday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene on Bayou Road at around 1:10 p.m. One person was at the home at the time of the fire, Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox told NEWS CENTER Maine, but no injuries were reported.
WGME
Man dies after being shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A 26-year-old Maine man died after being shot in Portland Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots near Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Portland man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
wabi.tv
Police investigating death of man found shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after being shot in Portland on Tuesday evening, police confirmed. Authorities were called to the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officials say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The...
Police: Tractor-trailer driver found dead after I-95 crash in Wells
WELLS, Maine — The operator of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash early Monday afternoon along I-95 in Wells. At approximately 1:31 p.m., Maine State Police were notified of a crash at mile marker 23 southbound in Wells, according to a Twitter post by the Maine State Police.
WGME
Death of woman in Portland ruled homicide
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police say the death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland on November 18 has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street on Nov. 18 around 7:30 a.m. discovered the body of Bethany Kelley, a 23-year-old unhoused woman from Portland, laying on the ground.
WGME
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison after 9-hour police standoff in Brewer
BANGOR (WGME) -- A former Portland man will spend 3 years in prison for a 9-hour standoff at a Walmart in Brewer, which started after a dispute over a $600 towing fee. The Department of Justice says 52-year-old Patrick Mullen pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in February.
WGME
Home destroyed in Naples fire
NAPLES (WGME) -- Multiple crews responded to a fire at a home on 85 Bayou Road in Naples Thursday. The Naples fire chief says the home was fully involved when they arrived on scene shortly after 1 p.m. No one was hurt in the fire, but he says the home...
Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash
The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
WMUR.com
Funeral planned for woman killed in rollover crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A wake was being held Monday for a woman killed early Thanksgiving morning in a crash at the Portsmouth traffic circle. Witnesses said a car with six people inside flipped multiple times onto the median of the traffic circle. Police said Tyler Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche SUV that veered off the Route 1 bypass onto the circle's grass median.
WGME
Maine man charged with manslaughter, OUI in connection with deadly Sanford crash
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man was under the influence when he allegedly caused a head-on crash in Sanford that killed a Wells woman. Police charged 32-year-old Cody Michaud of Sanford on Nov. 18 with operating under the influence involving death, manslaughter, and violation of bail. The arrest...
WMTW
Deputies: Driver killed in Naples crash after fleeing separate collision
NAPLES, Maine — A young man is dead after he fled the scene of a crash and eventually collided with a tree, investigators say. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Ethan Gardner, 19, rear-ended another car in the area of Routes 302 and 35 in Naples. Responders...
'Shaken' Waterville Goodwill employees recovering after armed robbery
WATERVILLE, Maine — Employees at a Goodwill store in Waterville are still shaken up after police say someone walked into the store on Saturday, with a gun, and robbed them. Waterville police said a man came in just after 11:30 a.m., showed the gun to a clerk, and demanded cash. The suspect was described as a white man, around five feet, nine inches tall.
Are You the Hottie From This Missed Connection at a Maine Brewery?
Many of us have been there; we’ve been on a bus across town, a line in the grocery store, or sitting in a restaurant and have a special connection with a stranger that feels like more than just eye contact. That steamy moment stays with you, burning in the...
mainepublic.org
Maine woman alleges she was abused by a Roman Catholic priest nearly 60 years ago
A Cumberland County woman has filed a civil complaint against the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland, alleging she was sexually abused by a priest that the Diocese knew was a predator, and who was reassigned to another parish. At a Portland news conference Thursday, Ann Allen told reporters that she...
Augusta, Maine Area Father Looking for His Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
WPFO
'It's a big loss:' Friends remember Madison nurse killed while trying to help after crash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nurse from Madison who had stopped to help a crash victim was hit and killed by a pickup truck Friday night. State police say 10 drivers lost control of their vehicles Friday night, crashing on I-95 as they approached the bridge over Messalonskee Stream in Waterville.
Comments / 0