Brockton, MA

Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nv9px_0jP6y8lR00

BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said.

Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.

At about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Dirienzo during an investigation in the area of 888 Morton St. in Dorchester.

Dirienzo was placed in custody without incident after officers safely recovered a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard revolver that had been discarded by Dirienzo as the officers approached to speak with him, police said.

Officers later recovered several small bags of pills and a bag of cocaine from Dirienzo, police said.

