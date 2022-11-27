Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
Cincinnati and Covington receive perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality in 2022 report
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Tri-State cities are being praised for their inclusivity. In the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index, Cincinnati and Covington received perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality. The project rates cities based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and leadership. Their...
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names "Best of City" in its December issue
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is one of those cities that people fall in love with. And it's no surprise, this place is great. Editor-in-chief John Fox from Cincinnati Magazine talks about the "Best of the City".
WKRC
Cincinnati's first cereal bar sets opening
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first cereal bar, serving up childhood favorites as well as smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and milkshakes, is getting ready to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar is hosting its grand opening at 3539 Reading Road on Dec. 3. For its subscribers, Cincinnati Business...
WKRC
Ohio House's proposed bill would make swatting a felony offense
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio House is going after people who make swatting calls. Cincinnati Public Schools as well those in Sharonville have recently been targeted. Swatting is when someone calls police and intentionally reports misleading information to get a huge response from first responders. The legislature's Criminal Justice Committee...
WKRC
Officials find student responsible for swatting call at Winton Woods High School
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have identified the student behind a swatting incident at Winton Woods High School. Winton Woods High School was placed on lockdown after police received a call stating that there was a "shooter" hiding in the bathroom of the school. The call was made on an unregistered...
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
WKRC
Bob Herzog says good bye to his Movember beard promoting men's health
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Viewers noticed that Bob Herzog grew out his beard for a good cause, but now the beard says good bye. Herzog grew out his beard as part of the Movember movement, which calls attention to men’s health issues. One of the health issues is prostate cancer,...
WKRC
Covington gets first dog park named after local veteran
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The first dog park in the city of Covington is scheduled to open Friday. The Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. There are separate areas for big dogs and small dogs and there is plenty of places for people to...
WKRC
New restaurant sets opening in former La Petite Pierre space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owners of a shuttered West Chester Township restaurant are opening a new concept inside of the former La Petite Pierre space in Madeira. Calvin and Christina Tam, owners of West Chester's old Sushi Monk, are opening Monk at 7800 Camargo Road on Dec. 2.
WKRC
Kentucky to open first female-only juvenile detention center
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Later in December, Kentucky will open its first female-only juvenile detention center in hopes of reducing the risk of violence inside the states facilities. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement Thursday, saying this adjustment will make centers safer for staff members and teens inside. "The model...
WKRC
Corporex to transform 650-acre development in NKY into mixed-use project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Greater Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is widening the scope of its sprawling Boone County development as the area sees growth skyrocketing. Corporex’s CirclePort development, which has primarily served as a business-park development since its inception, is pivoting to be a major...
WKRC
Cincinnati Nature Center's Light in the Forest returns Dec. 1
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Light in the Forest returns to transform the Cincinnati Nature Center. The walk through the woods offers a peaceful alternative to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. This year’s show features five new light, art installations from regional artists including a 10-minute light...
WKRC
Midwest Shooting Center to open a Tri-State location
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new gun range and retail store is under construction in Liberty Township. The owners of Midwest Shooting Center hope to open in the spring. When complete, Midwest Shooting Center will have 20 indoor shooting lanes, rentals, a semi-private training program, safety classes, private event space and a retail department.
WKRC
Lawsuit filed against care facility by family of boy with autism who drowned in Ohio River
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The family of a boy with autism who drowned in the Ohio River after running away from the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky is suing the facility, and the state. On June 4, nine-year-old Ian Sousis was reported missing after leaving the Children's Home around 9:30...
WKRC
Man previously pardoned by former Ky. governor found guilty of strangulation
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A man, previously pardoned by former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin, could spend several years in jail after he was found guilty of strangulation. A Kenton County jury recommended five years in prison for Joheim Bandy, 20. Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said he was...
WKRC
Fire guts Butler County home
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman who died alone at hospital
KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Kennedy Heights woman died alone in the hospital, and the Hamilton County Coroner wants to find her relatives so she can have a proper burial. 66-year-old Joanne Riley passed away November 2 at UC Medical Center. That was six days before her birthday. She...
WKRC
Mice or mold? No hot water? How to get your landlord to fix health or safety issues
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - At least a few times a week people email the Local 12 newsroom about bad conditions in an apartment or rental property. Oftentimes in those emails, the tenants have been dealing with the issues for weeks or even months. But how they try to get their landlord...
WKRC
Thieves target beloved holiday display twice over the holiday weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC)- A beloved holiday tradition was hit by thieves during the Thanksgiving holiday. Someone stole three outdoor speakers from Light Up Middletown this past weekend. Light Up Middletown Chairman Bill Becker says this is the 23rd year for the drive-thru display. "Light Up Middletown is a Christmas display....
