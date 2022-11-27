ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Cincinnati and Covington receive perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality in 2022 report

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Tri-State cities are being praised for their inclusivity. In the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index, Cincinnati and Covington received perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality. The project rates cities based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and leadership. Their...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati's first cereal bar sets opening

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first cereal bar, serving up childhood favorites as well as smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and milkshakes, is getting ready to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar is hosting its grand opening at 3539 Reading Road on Dec. 3. For its subscribers, Cincinnati Business...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ohio House's proposed bill would make swatting a felony offense

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio House is going after people who make swatting calls. Cincinnati Public Schools as well those in Sharonville have recently been targeted. Swatting is when someone calls police and intentionally reports misleading information to get a huge response from first responders. The legislature's Criminal Justice Committee...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington gets first dog park named after local veteran

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The first dog park in the city of Covington is scheduled to open Friday. The Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. There are separate areas for big dogs and small dogs and there is plenty of places for people to...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Kentucky to open first female-only juvenile detention center

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Later in December, Kentucky will open its first female-only juvenile detention center in hopes of reducing the risk of violence inside the states facilities. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement Thursday, saying this adjustment will make centers safer for staff members and teens inside. "The model...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Corporex to transform 650-acre development in NKY into mixed-use project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Greater Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is widening the scope of its sprawling Boone County development as the area sees growth skyrocketing. Corporex’s CirclePort development, which has primarily served as a business-park development since its inception, is pivoting to be a major...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati Nature Center's Light in the Forest returns Dec. 1

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Light in the Forest returns to transform the Cincinnati Nature Center. The walk through the woods offers a peaceful alternative to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. This year’s show features five new light, art installations from regional artists including a 10-minute light...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Midwest Shooting Center to open a Tri-State location

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new gun range and retail store is under construction in Liberty Township. The owners of Midwest Shooting Center hope to open in the spring. When complete, Midwest Shooting Center will have 20 indoor shooting lanes, rentals, a semi-private training program, safety classes, private event space and a retail department.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Fire guts Butler County home

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Thieves target beloved holiday display twice over the holiday weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC)- A beloved holiday tradition was hit by thieves during the Thanksgiving holiday. Someone stole three outdoor speakers from Light Up Middletown this past weekend. Light Up Middletown Chairman Bill Becker says this is the 23rd year for the drive-thru display. "Light Up Middletown is a Christmas display....
MIDDLETOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy