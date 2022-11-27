8.8 Acres In Chestnut Ridge Sells For $3.5 Million; Tappan Plaza Developer Sells Off Another Parcel; South Nyack Multi-Families Trade For $7.55 Million

Vincent Grucci is the former president of the Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce from 2000 to 2003 as a financial planner. He had grown up in Bellport and later on his family moved to the middle island. He passed his graduation from Longwood High School. He contributed much to Patchogue’s turnaround. According to the director of the committee of Patchogue, David Kennedy, Grucci also contributed very much to the foundation of the Greater Patchogue Foundation which works for the funding for parades and for making the village beautiful and active.

PATCHOGUE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO