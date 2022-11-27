8.8 Acres In Chestnut Ridge Sells For $3.5 Million; Tappan Plaza Developer Sells Off Another Parcel; South Nyack Multi-Families Trade For $7.55 Million

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Pet Carrying Muggers Rob Man in ChelseaBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Court has dismissed Charges against Tracy McCarterNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Related
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
Owners of Rockland farm say town unexpectedly closed one of their greenhouses
An Orangetown fire inspector found alleged violations deeming the building unsafe.
roi-nj.com
$500M Crossings at Brick Church Station project breaks ground in East Orange
Triangle Equities along with investment partners Goldman Sachs and Basis Investment Group and co-developer Incline Capital, held a formal groundbreaking ceremony Monday to mark the development of the Crossings at Brick Church Station, the largest-ever real estate community in East Orange. Located at 533 Main St., the transit-oriented mixed-use development...
Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed near busy N.J. intersection, officials say
A 77-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Morris Township, authorities said. Francisco Martinez, of Dover, was hit at about 5:50 p.m. on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Martinez was pronounced dead at...
Massive Tow Truck Fire Backs Up Route 80 In Morris County: UPDATE
A car caught fire on a tow truck on Route 80 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down several lanes in Morris County and snarling traffic as crews responded, authorities said. The car caught fire on a flatbed in the westbound lanes near milepost 28 in Roxbury Township around 1:40 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
Man, 77, fatally struck near NJ intersection
A 77-year-old man was fatally struck Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in New Jersey, authorities said.
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
Newark Lies About $190 Million Railroad Investment
Newark's railway tracks are cracked and worn after nearly a century.Photo byBridget Mulroy. Newark’s Penn Station is nearly 90 years old, it was built in 1935. If anyone has traveled through Newark’s Penn Station or driven passed the tracks along McCarter Highway, you’ll have seen for yourself that the transportation hub is in severe need of a makeover.
New York Businesses Caught Selling ‘Highly Invasive Species’
Several New York businesses were busted for selling "highly invasive species." On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed one person was ticketed for selling a "highly invasive species"
Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store
A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
Not allowed: Another NJ shore town adds beach rules for summer
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different Colors
The Christmas season is all about making memories that last a lifetime and choosing and cutting your very own Christmas tree is an excellent way to create a family tradition. There are many amazing choose-and-cut tree farms throughout the Garden State, but none are quite as unique as Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm.
theobserver.com
Nutley senior citizen bilked of substantial cash by two 20-something Lyndhurst residents: Nutley PD
Nutley police continue to investigate a fraud in which an older resident who met a woman on the social media app “Nextdoor” led to the victim losing a substantial amount of cash, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the Nutley PD’s public-information officer, said. Montanari says on Tuesday, Nov....
Wanted Driver Barrels Stolen Jeep Through Morris County Intersection, Hits Car, Lands On Lawn
A Warren County man wanted for theft and burglary was on Fentanyl when he barreled a stolen Jeep through a stop sign, struck another car, ran through a fence, landed on a Morris County lawn, and later lied to police about his identity, authorities charged. Florham Park Police responded to...
Authorities: Suspicious activity reported at Plainview TD Bank, police cars respond to nearby McDonald's
News 12 is working to determine if there is a connection between the police presences at the McDonald's and TD Bank.
TWO-FER: Twin Clifton Police Pursuits End In Luxury Car Crashes
Two Clifton police pursuits ended in crashes within moments of one another -- one involving a $200,000 Bentley stolen hours earlier from a car wash near the George Washington Bridge and another a Mercedes Benz that hit a patrol car in Newark, authorities said. Two bandits swiped the 2021 Bentley...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County woman killed in head-on crash with dump truck in Sullivan County
WHITE LAKE – A 30-year-old Wappingers Falls woman was killed Monday morning when her 2020 Toyota Rav4 crossed over the double yellow line on Route 17B in White Lake and struck a 2006 Mack dump truck head-on. Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty said the Dutchess County woman, identified as Angela Theodoseau, was killed in the 9:07 a.m. crash.
southarkansassun.com
Vincent Grucci -The Fireworks Family Member Passed Away
Vincent Grucci is the former president of the Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce from 2000 to 2003 as a financial planner. He had grown up in Bellport and later on his family moved to the middle island. He passed his graduation from Longwood High School. He contributed much to Patchogue’s turnaround. According to the director of the committee of Patchogue, David Kennedy, Grucci also contributed very much to the foundation of the Greater Patchogue Foundation which works for the funding for parades and for making the village beautiful and active.
