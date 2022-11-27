Read full article on original website
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Family Dollar Store Closing ImminentlyJoel EisenbergLaconia, NH
WMTW
Drunken driver clocked at 116 mph on New Hampshire highway, police say
A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police say he was driving 116 mph on a New Hampshire highway while under the influence of alcohol. New Hampshire State Police troopers were monitoring traffic on Interstate 93 in Tilton when an officer observed a vehicle approaching at an extremely high rate of speed, police said.
Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
newscentermaine.com
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
WCAX
Vermont vehicle inspection sticker QR code explained
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A WCAX viewer question about the QR code on the Vermont vehicle inspection sticker prompted us to look into what it’s for. A new, yellow inspection sticker was rolled out in Vermont in May. On it is a black QR code that contains information that a machine can scan and read. But VTrans officials say these codes aren’t activated just yet. They will be by early in 2023, and when they are, they say they do not contain any personal information.
Stolen gun from Vermont found during Greenfield traffic stop
Two men from different states are facing charges after Massachusetts State Police conduct a traffic stop in Greenfield last week.
londonderrytimes.net
The Plummer Family: A Londonderry Legacy
Many residents probably are unaware of the fact that the Plummer family is currently the oldest farming family in Londonderry. With the departure of Andy Mack from Moose Hill Orchards over a year ago, the Plummers now have the longest roots into the ground of the town. From the original...
NHPR
Merrimack man faces felony charge for alleged meddling in 2021 special election
A Merrimack man is facing a felony charge for allegedly interfering with the communications of Republican state Rep. Bill Boyd during a special election in April 2021. Michael Drouin, 30, is accused of knowingly blocking access to Boyd’s communication equipment “with the intent of interfering with campaign activity.”
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
Feds, state and local police carry out early morning drug raids in Springfield
A resident described a chaotic scene as the early morning sweep took place Wednesday on Valley Street, which has been at the center of shootings and drug activity in recent months. Read the story on VTDigger here: Feds, state and local police carry out early morning drug raids in Springfield.
Police raids planned in Springfield, Vermont
The Vermont State Police, joined by multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies, are carrying out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations in Springfield on Wednesday.
Police say Bennington man found dead in his cell at Springfield prison
A preliminary investigation shows that Charles Mould’s death does not appear to be suspicious, according to Vermont State Police. He is the sixth person to die at the Springfield prison this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Bennington man found dead in his cell at Springfield prison.
WCAX
Vermont and federal agencies carry out drug bust in Springfield
Part of Valley Street was closed to traffic as police carried out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations. Multiple crews were up late fighting a fire at Fred’s Fuel in Derby Tuesday. The Newport Fire Chief tells us it was reported around 9 last night. Vermont...
2 Mass. men accused of aggravated DWI after traveling 100+ mph on I-93, NH State Police say
BOW, New Hampshire — Two Massachusetts men are facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence in two separate incidents after state police say they were traveling at speeds of 100 mph and 120 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning. Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts was charged...
WCAX
Driver fell asleep at the wheel in head-on crash, Vermont police say
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel was to blame for a head-on crash in Rockingham on Monday. It happened on Route 5 near Webb Terrace shortly before 6:30 p.m. Vermont State Police say Kobe Blaze, 19, of Bellows Falls, was driving south...
North Carolina man accused of DUI after Killington crash
Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, Vermont State Troopers were sent to 1842 Killington Road, in the Town of Killington, after hearing that a car had driven over an embankment in the parking lot.
Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge
The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
WMUR.com
Surveillance video shows man running over woman several times, prosecutor says
DOVER, N.H. — Surveillance camera video of a woman being run over is at the center of the case against a man accused of injuring her on purpose. Guy Leighton Sr., 71, is facing felony charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder after a woman suffered critical injuries to her head, lower extremities and abdomen on Nov. 14 in Strafford.
New Hampshire State Police Trooper Stops I-95 Wrong-Way Driver With Push
A New Hampshire State Police trooper had to use his vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 in Hampton early Monday morning. Several drivers reported a 2010 Hyundai Sonata headed northbound in the southbound lanes around 1:15 a.m. in Seabrook, and continued to provide updates as the vehicle approached the Hampton toll plaza, according to State Police.
WCAX
Men used knife, fireplace poker to rob Vermont quick stop, police say
Vermonters use different strategies to find savings as they tackle holiday shopping lists. Cyber Monday is a day for shoppers to snag a great deal on holiday buys from the comfort of their couches. South Burlington sees record number of stolen vehicles. Updated: 5 minutes ago. South Burlington Police are...
Comments / 0