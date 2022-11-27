ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bow, NH

Drunken driver clocked at 116 mph on New Hampshire highway, police say

A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police say he was driving 116 mph on a New Hampshire highway while under the influence of alcohol. New Hampshire State Police troopers were monitoring traffic on Interstate 93 in Tilton when an officer observed a vehicle approaching at an extremely high rate of speed, police said.
Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up

Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
Vermont vehicle inspection sticker QR code explained

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A WCAX viewer question about the QR code on the Vermont vehicle inspection sticker prompted us to look into what it’s for. A new, yellow inspection sticker was rolled out in Vermont in May. On it is a black QR code that contains information that a machine can scan and read. But VTrans officials say these codes aren’t activated just yet. They will be by early in 2023, and when they are, they say they do not contain any personal information.
The Plummer Family: A Londonderry Legacy

Many residents probably are unaware of the fact that the Plummer family is currently the oldest farming family in Londonderry. With the departure of Andy Mack from Moose Hill Orchards over a year ago, the Plummers now have the longest roots into the ground of the town. From the original...
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
Vermont and federal agencies carry out drug bust in Springfield

Part of Valley Street was closed to traffic as police carried out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations. Multiple crews were up late fighting a fire at Fred’s Fuel in Derby Tuesday. The Newport Fire Chief tells us it was reported around 9 last night. Vermont...
Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge

The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
Surveillance video shows man running over woman several times, prosecutor says

DOVER, N.H. — Surveillance camera video of a woman being run over is at the center of the case against a man accused of injuring her on purpose. Guy Leighton Sr., 71, is facing felony charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder after a woman suffered critical injuries to her head, lower extremities and abdomen on Nov. 14 in Strafford.
Men used knife, fireplace poker to rob Vermont quick stop, police say

Vermonters use different strategies to find savings as they tackle holiday shopping lists. Cyber Monday is a day for shoppers to snag a great deal on holiday buys from the comfort of their couches. South Burlington sees record number of stolen vehicles. Updated: 5 minutes ago. South Burlington Police are...
