BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A WCAX viewer question about the QR code on the Vermont vehicle inspection sticker prompted us to look into what it’s for. A new, yellow inspection sticker was rolled out in Vermont in May. On it is a black QR code that contains information that a machine can scan and read. But VTrans officials say these codes aren’t activated just yet. They will be by early in 2023, and when they are, they say they do not contain any personal information.

VERMONT STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO