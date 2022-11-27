Read full article on original website
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Calls On Metallica to ‘Step Up’ for Torch-Passing ‘Big 4′ Show
Back in 2011, the iconic "Big 4" bill united thrash metal icons Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax together for a handful of dates, and that's an experience Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has been keen to replicate for some time now. In fact, in a recent interview, he once again put out the call to Metallica to "step up" so that another "Big 4" show could happen, perhaps with a twist that Mustaine also suggested.
Wrong Ghost Band Photo Used on AMAs Seating, Fans Call Out ‘Disrespect’
Ghost took home the inaugural Favorite Rock Album honor at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20), but fans have noted what appeared to be a lack of awareness for the act who won the honor. While Tobias Forge's red carpet moment where a photographer referred to him as "Mr. Ghost" has been trending since the weekend on Twitter, another facepalm moment has surfaced as well, with the seating photo used to identify the members of Ghost at the ceremony showing the wrong band.
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Explains Why Rockers Shouldn’t Care If Fans Smoke Weed at Shows
In case you're wondering if Chad Kroeger will get mad at you and yell at you for smoking weed at a Nickelback show, he won't. In fact, he'd prefer if you blew the smoke in his direction. Get Rollin' is the latest album from Nickelback, and it just came out...
David Draiman Names Which Disturbed Song Is One of His Favorites He’s Ever Written
Disturbed just released their eighth album last week (Nov. 18), so they've got quite a catalog of songs under their belt. David Draiman, however, admitted that one of the tracks on Divisive is one of his favorites that he's ever written. "Don't Tell Me" is the second-to-last track on the...
10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left
A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.
It Never Ends – Fans Now Complaining About Kick Drum Sound on New Metallica Song ‘Lux Aeterna’
Yesterday (Nov. 28), Metallica surprised everyone by announcing the new album 72 Seasons and world tour, as well as debuting the new single "Lux Aeterna." Now that fans have had time to digest the track, some have begun to complain about the kick drum sound as Lars Ulrich is once again the focus of criticism.
Fans React to New Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Song + ’72 Seasons’ Album Announcement
It's on! Metallica surprise dropped a lot of new info Monday morning (Nov. 28), revealing that they would release their 72 Seasons album on April 14 next year, revealing a massive world tour that will cover 2023 and 2024 and kicking the whole thing off with a blistering new song called "Lux Aeterna." (see the lyrics here) As you might expect, fans went crazy about the influx of news marking Metallica's return and flooded social media with responses.
5 Things We Love About Metallica’s New Song ‘Lux Aeterna’
On Monday morning (Nov. 28), Metallica surprised the world by announcing their new album, 72 Seasons, alongside the release of the first single, "Lux Aeterna," It's an old school ripper, and here are five things we love about the new track. The record, the band's first since 2016's Hardwired... To...
Clutch’s Neil Fallon – It’s More Rewarding to Build Your Audience Live
Clutch's Neil Fallon was the guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend show. Fallon and his band are currently supporting the excellent Sunrise on Slaughter Beach and the frontman took some time to speak about the band's musical approach while reflecting on their rise within the rock industry. Fallon says he...
Dave Grohl Dances, Takes Photos at Post Malone Show
The bromance between Dave Grohl and Post Malone is growing. Earlier this month, on Nov. 16, the Foo Fighters frontman was is attendance at Post's L.A. gig at the Crypto.com Arena. Not only did Grohl take some photos with his arm around the rapper/singer-songwriter, but he was caught dancing during the performance too.
The 5 Best Zombie-Themed Music Videos, Picked by SpiritWorld’s Stu Folsom
Stu Folsom, leader of "death western" metal group SpiritWorld, is here to take you on a brain-starved trip through the Best Zombie-Themed Music Videos. The band has a trilogy of blood-splattered, western-tinged videos of their own, dating back to "The Bringer Of Light" single off the Pagan Rhythms debut album and up to the current with cinematic pieces for "Relic of Damnation" and the Deathwestern album title track, so who better than Folsom to talk shop regarding other artists who have delved into the world of the undead?
Surprise! Here’s a Previously Unreleased Motorhead Song ‘Bullet In Your Brain’
Viva Lemmy! Though Motorhead had a prolific and epic career, there's still new music to be heard from the band as the song "Bullet in Your Brain" arrives today (Nov. 30) ahead of a deluxe edition release celebrating their final album, 2015's Bad Magic. Dubbed Bad Magic: SERIOUSLY BAD MAGIC,...
Watch Evanescence Perform ‘Take Cover’ With 8-Year-Old Viral Drummer
It's good to know that the future of music is bright, and we're also thankful for the bands that are there to foster that. During a recent visit to Glasgow in the U.K., the members of Evanescence met and spent time with aspiring 8-year-old drummer Caleb Hayes and the kid showed them what he's got as they ran through "Take Cover" during soundcheck ahead of their Thursday (Nov. 17) show at the OVO Hydro.
Kirk Hammett Explains How ‘Toxic Masculinity’ + ‘Macho Bulls–t’ Fueled Metallica
In a new interview, Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett explained how "toxic masculinity" and, in his own words, "weird masculine macho bullshit" has helped stoke Metallica's enduring heavy metal flame. Speaking to The New Yorker, the longtime Metallica member expressed how those male behaviors often seen as detrimental to society...
The 1975’s Matt Healy Yells at Security While Using AutoTune + It Sounds Hilarious
Yes, auto-tune can create a desired effect when singing live, but what happens when you suddenly need to scold security mid-song? That's what happened to The 1975's Matt Healy, who ended up being the focus of a viral moment when his auto-tuned vocal continued mid-song as he tried to get security's attention to help a fan in the crowd. The result comes off like a hilarious new verse to a song you never expected.
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Names His Two Biggest Guitar Influences
As Nickelback release their new Get Rollin' album, frontman Chad Kroeger recently got rocking in a feature with Guitar World counting down the 10 guitarists that shaped his sound. But though the list contains 10 excellent rock guitarists, Kroeger says his list will always start with two musicians - Metallica's James Hefield and Pantera's Dimebag Darrell.
††† (Crosses) Offer Insight Into Split With Chuck Doom
Is a man of many bands, and in 2022, the Deftones frontman is revisiting his early 2010s outfit ††† (Crosses), but as many fans may have noticed, the group is now a duo rather than a trio. During a chat with Kerrang!, Moreno and his Crosses cohort Shaun Lopez offer some insight on the decision to return as a two-piece, pushing forward without bassist Chuck Doom.
See 9-Year-Old Tool Fan Play 15 Clean Riffs with Guitar Gifted by Adam Jones
Kids these days are really showing off some impressive musical chops. Nine-year-old Tool fan and guitarist Maya Neelakantan is wowing yet again with a new video playing clean riffs of 15 of the band's complex songs. Loudwire first caught wind of her gifts earlier this summer when the budding talent...
Apocalyptica Cover of Metallica Featured in Episode of ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff Show ‘Wednesday’
Netflix must really love Metallica. Just months after notoriously featuring "Master of Puppets" in Stranger Things, now the streaming network has placed another track from the metal icons in the new Addams Family spinoff show, Wednesday. This time, the featured song is "Nothing Else Matters," though it's not the original...
Hitting Someone With a Frying Pan to AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’ Is Apparently a Trend Now
DISCLAIMER: Loudwire does not condone violence. Please do not hit others with a frying pan. A viral video trend in which someone repeatedly strikes a helmeted guitarist in the head with a blunt object to the rhythm of them playing AC/DC's "Back in Black" has reached a violent new level. This month, at least two social media users have shared videos of themselves hitting the musician in the head with a frying pan.
