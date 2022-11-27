ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Calls On Metallica to ‘Step Up’ for Torch-Passing ‘Big 4′ Show

Back in 2011, the iconic "Big 4" bill united thrash metal icons Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax together for a handful of dates, and that's an experience Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has been keen to replicate for some time now. In fact, in a recent interview, he once again put out the call to Metallica to "step up" so that another "Big 4" show could happen, perhaps with a twist that Mustaine also suggested.
Wrong Ghost Band Photo Used on AMAs Seating, Fans Call Out ‘Disrespect’

Ghost took home the inaugural Favorite Rock Album honor at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20), but fans have noted what appeared to be a lack of awareness for the act who won the honor. While Tobias Forge's red carpet moment where a photographer referred to him as "Mr. Ghost" has been trending since the weekend on Twitter, another facepalm moment has surfaced as well, with the seating photo used to identify the members of Ghost at the ceremony showing the wrong band.
10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left

A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.
Fans React to New Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Song + ’72 Seasons’ Album Announcement

It's on! Metallica surprise dropped a lot of new info Monday morning (Nov. 28), revealing that they would release their 72 Seasons album on April 14 next year, revealing a massive world tour that will cover 2023 and 2024 and kicking the whole thing off with a blistering new song called "Lux Aeterna." (see the lyrics here) As you might expect, fans went crazy about the influx of news marking Metallica's return and flooded social media with responses.
5 Things We Love About Metallica’s New Song ‘Lux Aeterna’

On Monday morning (Nov. 28), Metallica surprised the world by announcing their new album, 72 Seasons, alongside the release of the first single, "Lux Aeterna," It's an old school ripper, and here are five things we love about the new track. The record, the band's first since 2016's Hardwired... To...
Dave Grohl Dances, Takes Photos at Post Malone Show

The bromance between Dave Grohl and Post Malone is growing. Earlier this month, on Nov. 16, the Foo Fighters frontman was is attendance at Post's L.A. gig at the Crypto.com Arena. Not only did Grohl take some photos with his arm around the rapper/singer-songwriter, but he was caught dancing during the performance too.
The 5 Best Zombie-Themed Music Videos, Picked by SpiritWorld’s Stu Folsom

Stu Folsom, leader of "death western" metal group SpiritWorld, is here to take you on a brain-starved trip through the Best Zombie-Themed Music Videos. The band has a trilogy of blood-splattered, western-tinged videos of their own, dating back to "The Bringer Of Light" single off the Pagan Rhythms debut album and up to the current with cinematic pieces for "Relic of Damnation" and the Deathwestern album title track, so who better than Folsom to talk shop regarding other artists who have delved into the world of the undead?
Watch Evanescence Perform ‘Take Cover’ With 8-Year-Old Viral Drummer

It's good to know that the future of music is bright, and we're also thankful for the bands that are there to foster that. During a recent visit to Glasgow in the U.K., the members of Evanescence met and spent time with aspiring 8-year-old drummer Caleb Hayes and the kid showed them what he's got as they ran through "Take Cover" during soundcheck ahead of their Thursday (Nov. 17) show at the OVO Hydro.
The 1975’s Matt Healy Yells at Security While Using AutoTune + It Sounds Hilarious

Yes, auto-tune can create a desired effect when singing live, but what happens when you suddenly need to scold security mid-song? That's what happened to The 1975's Matt Healy, who ended up being the focus of a viral moment when his auto-tuned vocal continued mid-song as he tried to get security's attention to help a fan in the crowd. The result comes off like a hilarious new verse to a song you never expected.
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Names His Two Biggest Guitar Influences

As Nickelback release their new Get Rollin' album, frontman Chad Kroeger recently got rocking in a feature with Guitar World counting down the 10 guitarists that shaped his sound. But though the list contains 10 excellent rock guitarists, Kroeger says his list will always start with two musicians - Metallica's James Hefield and Pantera's Dimebag Darrell.
††† (Crosses) Offer Insight Into Split With Chuck Doom

Is a man of many bands, and in 2022, the Deftones frontman is revisiting his early 2010s outfit ††† (Crosses), but as many fans may have noticed, the group is now a duo rather than a trio. During a chat with Kerrang!, Moreno and his Crosses cohort Shaun Lopez offer some insight on the decision to return as a two-piece, pushing forward without bassist Chuck Doom.
Hitting Someone With a Frying Pan to AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’ Is Apparently a Trend Now

DISCLAIMER: Loudwire does not condone violence. Please do not hit others with a frying pan. A viral video trend in which someone repeatedly strikes a helmeted guitarist in the head with a blunt object to the rhythm of them playing AC/DC's "Back in Black" has reached a violent new level. This month, at least two social media users have shared videos of themselves hitting the musician in the head with a frying pan.
