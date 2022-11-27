ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento’s Bodega Kitchen & Cocktails holds coquito competition

A Sacramento restaurant is helping to celebrate a Puerto Rican tradition. Bodega Kitchen & Cocktails hosted a coquito competition on Monday night. Coquito is a traditional coconut and rum-based Puerto Rican holiday drink that’s compared to eggnog. Professional bartenders and an amateur competitor highlighted variations of the drink, while...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin

A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento area comics and collectible stores are being targeted for break-ins, owners say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Owners of toy and collectibles stores in the Sacramento area believe they’re being targeted for break-ins and vandalism in recent months. Following our report Friday about a break-in at Toy Fusion in Sacramento, KCRA 3 learned of four additional stores that had reported recent burglaries. The owners interviewed for this story said they believe there’s a larger problem at hand.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Historic all-female city council elected in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The results are in – women are making history in California after the November election. West Sacramento's city council will be made up of all women for the first time, according to the city. The city council will soon be the only all-female council...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman killed by train in south Sacramento, officials say

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in the south Sacramento area Tuesday night.The collision happened just before 10 p.m. at Gerber and French roads in the Florin area.Sacramento Metro Fire, which had personnel respond to the scene, confirmed the victim was an adult woman. Her identity has not yet been released.At this time, details are very limited.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy