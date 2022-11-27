Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
texags.com
The Film Room: Texas A&M 38, LSU 23
McGee I hear is in the process of negotiating an NIL deal with Nyquil. What a gut check performance there on the film room with the sniffles. Well done McGee. My favorite TA content every year, thanks again for another year of the film room. Stephen McGee is a natural...
texags.com
By the Numbers: Texas A&M 38, LSU 23
Here’s a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Aggies’ 38-23 win over No. 5 LSU Saturday at Kyle Field... 0 - Interceptions for quarterback Conner Weigman in four starts and five games played this season. The true freshman threw the football 132 times, completing 55.3 percent of his passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without throwing a single interception. In fact, Weigman and Max Johnson combined for 203 passes thrown with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Meanwhile, Haynes King was picked off six times in 187 pass attempts in 2022 while throwing seven touchdown passes. Only three quarterbacks in college football threw more than 70 passes this season without an interception... two of them were Weigman and Johnson. The other was Brett Gabbert of Miami (OH), with 115 passes and zero interceptions.
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (11/30) full show
Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan broke down the newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. At the bottom of the hour, OB reveals his SEC Power Rankings and shared the best games of week 14 to watch.
texags.com
Demani Richardson named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
Lightning never strikes the same place twice. But Demani Richardson does. The senior defensive back was named the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week after permanently swaying momentum in favor of the Aggies with his second scoop-and-score of the season in an electric 38-23 win over then-No.5 LSU. Richardson shares the honor with South Carolina DB Marcellas Dial.
texags.com
Quarterback Conner Weigman named SEC Freshman of the Week
Quarterback Conner Weigman was named the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Freshman of the Week after recording 155 passing yards on 12-of-18 completions and two touchdowns in Saturday’s 38-23 upset win over then-No. 5 LSU. Weigman shares the honor with Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson. This is Weigman’s first — of...
texags.com
Week 13's Overnight Sensation: Conner Weigman, Quarterback
Each Monday during the 2022 Texas A&M football season, we’ll identify a first or second-year Aggie player who delivered an exceptional performance over the weekend and earned the distinction of being the week’s ‘Overnight Sensation.’. The man, Weigman. Texas A&M ruined LSU’s bowls of cereal and playoff...
texags.com
Junior cornerback Jaylon Jones saw his teammates' maturation this fall
Courtesy of Pintail Hunting Club, junior cornerback Jaylon Jones sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview to share his perspective on Texas A&M's upset victory of then-No. 5 LSU on Saturday night at Kyle Field in College Station. To watch this video, you must be a TexAgs Premium subscriber. Subscribe...
texags.com
'Bittersweet': Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy shares takeaways from freshman season
Texas A&M finished a tumultuous 2022 season with a big-time upset of LSU, and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy says it was huge to get that win. In an exclusive interview courtesy of Walsh & Mangan, the freshman DL discusses the importance of finishing strong and much more. To watch this video, you...
texags.com
A&M maintains focus on strengths and weaknesses as season progresses
There are a few things coach Buzz Williams would like to see his Texas A&M basketball team improve on. “We need to get to the bonus first,” Williams said Tuesday. “We need to try, defensively, not to allow (opponents) in the bonus. “We foul way too much too...
texags.com
Press Conference: Taylor, Aggies travel to Lawrence to face undefeated Kansas
Looking to get back in the win column, Texas A&M women's basketball travels to face the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday night in Lawrence. Ahead of the contest, Joni Taylor, Janiah Barker and Sahara Jones previewed the matchup with the contest.
texags.com
Press Conference: Williams, Aggies host SMU for Wednesday night tilt
For the first time in nearly three weeks, Texas A&M basketball returns to Reed Arena on Wednesday night to host the Southern Methodist Mustangs. On Tuesday afternoon, Buzz Williams, Wade Taylor IV and Julius Marble II spoke to the media to preview the SMU game.
texags.com
Buzz Williams looks back on successes against DePaul, previews SMU
Texas A&M men's basketball and head coach Buzz Williams secured a Black Friday road win in the Windy City on Friday. Now, the Aggies will continue to weave through their non-conference slate with the SMU Mustangs up next. Key notes from Buzz Williams interview. I thought we were good in...
