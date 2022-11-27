ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texags.com

The Film Room: Texas A&M 38, LSU 23

McGee I hear is in the process of negotiating an NIL deal with Nyquil. What a gut check performance there on the film room with the sniffles. Well done McGee. My favorite TA content every year, thanks again for another year of the film room. Stephen McGee is a natural...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

By the Numbers: Texas A&M 38, LSU 23

Here’s a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Aggies’ 38-23 win over No. 5 LSU Saturday at Kyle Field... 0 - Interceptions for quarterback Conner Weigman in four starts and five games played this season. The true freshman threw the football 132 times, completing 55.3 percent of his passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without throwing a single interception. In fact, Weigman and Max Johnson combined for 203 passes thrown with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Meanwhile, Haynes King was picked off six times in 187 pass attempts in 2022 while throwing seven touchdown passes. Only three quarterbacks in college football threw more than 70 passes this season without an interception... two of them were Weigman and Johnson. The other was Brett Gabbert of Miami (OH), with 115 passes and zero interceptions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (11/30) full show

Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan broke down the newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. At the bottom of the hour, OB reveals his SEC Power Rankings and shared the best games of week 14 to watch.
texags.com

Demani Richardson named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Lightning never strikes the same place twice. But Demani Richardson does. The senior defensive back was named the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week after permanently swaying momentum in favor of the Aggies with his second scoop-and-score of the season in an electric 38-23 win over then-No.5 LSU. Richardson shares the honor with South Carolina DB Marcellas Dial.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Quarterback Conner Weigman named SEC Freshman of the Week

Quarterback Conner Weigman was named the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Freshman of the Week after recording 155 passing yards on 12-of-18 completions and two touchdowns in Saturday’s 38-23 upset win over then-No. 5 LSU. Weigman shares the honor with Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson. This is Weigman’s first — of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
texags.com

Week 13's Overnight Sensation: Conner Weigman, Quarterback

Each Monday during the 2022 Texas A&M football season, we’ll identify a first or second-year Aggie player who delivered an exceptional performance over the weekend and earned the distinction of being the week’s ‘Overnight Sensation.’. The man, Weigman. Texas A&M ruined LSU’s bowls of cereal and playoff...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

'Bittersweet': Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy shares takeaways from freshman season

Texas A&M finished a tumultuous 2022 season with a big-time upset of LSU, and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy says it was huge to get that win. In an exclusive interview courtesy of Walsh & Mangan, the freshman DL discusses the importance of finishing strong and much more. To watch this video, you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy